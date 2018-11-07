Windows IT Pro Blog

Home
13.6K

Windows 10 quality updates explained & the end of delta updates

Mike Benson on 07-11-2018 11:06 AM
Explore the difference between full, express, and delta updates—and how we're reducing complexity for IT administrators.
1,901

Introducing the new Microsoft Edge IT Center

Adam Kovach on 07-10-2018 07:24 PM
Check out the new one-stop shop for everything you need to support a modern browsing experience.
5,597

Accelerate Windows deployment with Windows Insider Preview builds

Bruno Nowak on 06-13-2018 09:00 AM
Learn how Windows 10 Insider Preview builds can help reduce the overall validation effort involved with broad deployment...
7,240

Windows Update for Business: Enhancements, diagnostics, configuration

Valerie Barber on 06-07-2018 02:02 PM
Find out about the latest improvements in managing Windows 10 updates with Windows Update for Business.
24.3K

Windows Autopilot: What’s new and what’s next

Siddharth Mantri on 06-07-2018 10:45 AM
Explore the latest enhancements and get a sneak peek at capabilities like Self-Deploying mode and remote reset.
10.2K

Windows 10 and the “disappearing” SAC-T

John Wilcox on 05-31-2018 01:30 PM
What does the term "targeted" mean and how should you think about it in terms of your Windows 10 deployment?
29.9K

Windows 10, version 1803: updated tools and VLSC availability

Caitlin Fitzgerald on 05-09-2018 01:29 PM
Get a list of the new and updated versions of common IT administration tools to support the Windows 10 April 2018 Update...
11.4K

Enterprise-ready in the age of Windows as a service

John Wilcox on 04-30-2018 02:16 PM
Find out how the definition of “enterprise ready” has evolved with Windows 10, which is ready by design.
86.6K

What’s new for IT pros in Windows 10, version 1803

Caitlin Fitzgerald on 04-30-2018 10:00 AM
Find out what's new and what's changed for IT in the Windows 10 April 2018 Update
16K

Simplifying kiosk management for IT with Windows 10

Ariel Netz on 04-27-2018 06:00 AM
Learn about the improvements Microsoft is making to simplify the configuration and management of Windows kiosks.
8,727

Register today: Simplify Windows 10 servicing with Upgrade Readiness

Heather Poulsen on 03-27-2018 11:48 AM
If you're struggling to adopt Windows as a service, get invaluable tips and in-depth demos of a free service that can he...
10.6K

Moving from project to process: digital transformation with Windows as a service

John Wilcox on 03-26-2018 04:00 AM
Learn why you should transition from a project-based approach to software deployment to a more agile, continuous servici...
2,233

How to deploy and manage Windows subscriptions in the CSP program

Heather Poulsen on 02-22-2018 10:53 AM
Learn about a series of new ebooks for partners and IT pros on the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program.
3,869

End of supplemental servicing for Windows 10, version 1511

Heather Poulsen on 02-20-2018 10:00 AM
Read important details about supplemental servicing for Windows 10, versions 1511 and 1607, and how to stay current.
3,456

Windows 10 security resource guide

Heather Poulsen on 02-05-2018 10:49 PM
Explore virtual labs, demos, downloads, technical documentation, and other key resources designed to help you explore, p...
6,039

Changes to Office and Windows servicing and support

Heather Poulsen on 02-01-2018 04:13 PM
Learn about servicing extensions for Windows 10, changes to Office 365 ProPlus system requirements, the next Long-Term S...
2,398

February 6th webcast: How Windows 10 can help protect data, devices, and identity

Heather Poulsen on 01-04-2018 02:39 PM
Get a fast-paced, end-to-end look at the security features and technologies in Windows 10.
116K

Windows 10, version 1709 now available

Nathan Mercer on 10-17-2017 09:54 PM
Find out how to get Windows 10, version 1709 and where to learn about the latest features.
2,081

The definitive guide to Windows Analytics

Heather Poulsen on 09-24-2017 11:25 PM
Get up to speed on how Windows Analytics can speed up your Windows 10 deployments, help you keep your devices up to date...
2,240

The definitive guide to Windows as a service

Heather Poulsen on 09-24-2017 11:07 PM
Quickly find virtual labs, demos, and documentation to help you create a servicing strategy for Windows 10 in your organ...
2,099

The definitive guide to Windows 10 management

Heather Poulsen on 09-24-2017 10:54 PM
Quick list of demos, virtual labs, and other resources to help you modernize the way you manage Windows 10 devices.
2,310

The definitive guide to Windows 10 deployment

Heather Poulsen on 09-24-2017 10:30 PM
Get a list of labs, demos, downloads, and docs to help you learn about and successfully do a Windows 10 deployment.
1,513

Windows AutoPilot webcast (and live Q&A) on July 27th

Heather Poulsen on 07-12-2017 04:40 PM
Want to fully configure a new device with a standard, corporate image and a customized out-of-box experience (OOBE) spec...
1,136

Windows 10 Pre-Day Sessions for Microsoft Ignite

Heather Poulsen on 04-17-2017 01:43 PM
Here's the scoop on Windows 10 pre-day sessions for this year's Ignite conference.
93K

Windows 10, version 1703 now available

Nathan Mercer on 04-05-2017 01:45 PM
Find out where to get the latest bits, and get details on new features for IT pros.
2,226

Welcome to the Windows 10 Tech Community!

Nathan Mercer on 04-05-2017 09:23 AM
This is just the beginning.
Latest Comments
Oleg K
in Windows 10 quality updates explained & the end of delta updates on 07-26-2018
Another bit. I have just installed another fresh install of 1803, connected it to WSUS. When i check for updates it pulls 2018-06 CU update. Shouldn't it pull 2018-07 instead (it is already approved for quite some time)?
0 Likes
Felix Cruz
in Windows Autopilot: What’s new and what’s next on 07-26-2018
Would I be able to deploy Provisioning Packages via Intune and have it apply during Enrollment Status?My idea would be to target the provisional package based on the users role or membership [HR, Finance, IT etc..]; the (.ppkg) can apply to the users role vs targeting the hardware. In the event the ...
0 Likes
Oleg K
in Windows 10 quality updates explained & the end of delta updates on 07-20-2018
No i haven't installed anything. Updated to 1803 and checked for updates right away.
0 Likes
Mike Benson
in Windows 10 quality updates explained & the end of delta updates on 07-20-2018
Oleg, Thanks for confirming the version and KB#'s. Did you install any language packs or features on demand after installing the upgrade? (like .net 3.5.1, or another language)? We're trying to reproduce this issue on our side. thanks, Mike
0 Likes
Mike Benson
in Windows 10 quality updates explained & the end of delta updates on 07-20-2018
Julian, One additional note - here is the official blog post where the feature update team announced size reductions.https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2017/03/02/an-update-on-our-unified-update-platform-uup/#fj6krlGwUR3V66Oh.97 Mike
0 Likes