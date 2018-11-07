Windows IT Pro Blog

Home
Windows 10 quality updates explained & the end of delta updates
Mike Benson
on
07-11-2018 11:06 AM
Explore the difference between full, express, and delta updates—and how we're reducing complexity for IT administrators.
1,901
Introducing the new Microsoft Edge IT Center
Adam Kovach
on
07-10-2018 07:24 PM
Check out the new one-stop shop for everything you need to support a modern browsing experience.
5,597
Accelerate Windows deployment with Windows Insider Preview builds
Bruno Nowak
on
06-13-2018 09:00 AM
Learn how Windows 10 Insider Preview builds can help reduce the overall validation effort involved with broad deployment...
7,240
Windows Update for Business: Enhancements, diagnostics, configuration
Valerie Barber
on
06-07-2018 02:02 PM
Find out about the latest improvements in managing Windows 10 updates with Windows Update for Business.
24.3K
Windows Autopilot: What’s new and what’s next
Siddharth Mantri
on
06-07-2018 10:45 AM
Explore the latest enhancements and get a sneak peek at capabilities like Self-Deploying mode and remote reset.
10.2K
Windows 10 and the “disappearing” SAC-T
John Wilcox
on
05-31-2018 01:30 PM
What does the term "targeted" mean and how should you think about it in terms of your Windows 10 deployment?
29.9K
Windows 10, version 1803: updated tools and VLSC availability
Caitlin Fitzgerald
on
05-09-2018 01:29 PM
Get a list of the new and updated versions of common IT administration tools to support the Windows 10 April 2018 Update...
11.4K
Enterprise-ready in the age of Windows as a service
John Wilcox
on
04-30-2018 02:16 PM
Find out how the definition of “enterprise ready” has evolved with Windows 10, which is ready by design.
86.6K
What’s new for IT pros in Windows 10, version 1803
Caitlin Fitzgerald
on
04-30-2018 10:00 AM
Find out what's new and what's changed for IT in the Windows 10 April 2018 Update
16K
Simplifying kiosk management for IT with Windows 10
Ariel Netz
on
04-27-2018 06:00 AM
Learn about the improvements Microsoft is making to simplify the configuration and management of Windows kiosks.
8,727
Register today: Simplify Windows 10 servicing with Upgrade Readiness
Heather Poulsen
on
03-27-2018 11:48 AM
If you're struggling to adopt Windows as a service, get invaluable tips and in-depth demos of a free service that can he...
10.6K
Moving from project to process: digital transformation with Windows as a service
John Wilcox
on
03-26-2018 04:00 AM
Learn why you should transition from a project-based approach to software deployment to a more agile, continuous servici...
2,233
How to deploy and manage Windows subscriptions in the CSP program
Heather Poulsen
on
02-22-2018 10:53 AM
Learn about a series of new ebooks for partners and IT pros on the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program.
3,869
End of supplemental servicing for Windows 10, version 1511
Heather Poulsen
on
02-20-2018 10:00 AM
Read important details about supplemental servicing for Windows 10, versions 1511 and 1607, and how to stay current.
3,456
Windows 10 security resource guide
Heather Poulsen
on
02-05-2018 10:49 PM
Explore virtual labs, demos, downloads, technical documentation, and other key resources designed to help you explore, p...
6,039
Changes to Office and Windows servicing and support
Heather Poulsen
on
02-01-2018 04:13 PM
Learn about servicing extensions for Windows 10, changes to Office 365 ProPlus system requirements, the next Long-Term S...
2,398
February 6th webcast: How Windows 10 can help protect data, devices, and identity
Heather Poulsen
on
01-04-2018 02:39 PM
Get a fast-paced, end-to-end look at the security features and technologies in Windows 10.
116K
Windows 10, version 1709 now available
Nathan Mercer
on
10-17-2017 09:54 PM
Find out how to get Windows 10, version 1709 and where to learn about the latest features.
2,081
The definitive guide to Windows Analytics
Heather Poulsen
on
09-24-2017 11:25 PM
Get up to speed on how Windows Analytics can speed up your Windows 10 deployments, help you keep your devices up to date...
2,240
The definitive guide to Windows as a service
Heather Poulsen
on
09-24-2017 11:07 PM
Quickly find virtual labs, demos, and documentation to help you create a servicing strategy for Windows 10 in your organ...
2,099
The definitive guide to Windows 10 management
Heather Poulsen
on
09-24-2017 10:54 PM
Quick list of demos, virtual labs, and other resources to help you modernize the way you manage Windows 10 devices.
2,310
The definitive guide to Windows 10 deployment
Heather Poulsen
on
09-24-2017 10:30 PM
Get a list of labs, demos, downloads, and docs to help you learn about and successfully do a Windows 10 deployment.
1,513
Windows AutoPilot webcast (and live Q&A) on July 27th
Heather Poulsen
on
07-12-2017 04:40 PM
Want to fully configure a new device with a standard, corporate image and a customized out-of-box experience (OOBE) spec...
1,136
Windows 10 Pre-Day Sessions for Microsoft Ignite
Heather Poulsen
on
04-17-2017 01:43 PM
Here's the scoop on Windows 10 pre-day sessions for this year's Ignite conference.
93K
Windows 10, version 1703 now available
Nathan Mercer
on
04-05-2017 01:45 PM
Find out where to get the latest bits, and get details on new features for IT pros.
2,226
Welcome to the Windows 10 Tech Community!
Nathan Mercer
on
04-05-2017 09:23 AM
This is just the beginning.
Oleg K
in
Windows 10 quality updates explained & the end of delta updates
on
07-26-2018
Another bit. I have just installed another fresh install of 1803, connected it to WSUS. When i check for updates it pulls 2018-06 CU update. Shouldn't it pull 2018-07 instead (it is already approved for quite some time)?
0 Likes
Felix Cruz
in
Windows Autopilot: What’s new and what’s next
on
07-26-2018
Would I be able to deploy Provisioning Packages via Intune and have it apply during Enrollment Status?My idea would be to target the provisional package based on the users role or membership [HR, Finance, IT etc..]; the (.ppkg) can apply to the users role vs targeting the hardware. In the event the ...
0 Likes
Oleg K
in
Windows 10 quality updates explained & the end of delta updates
on
07-20-2018
No i haven't installed anything. Updated to 1803 and checked for updates right away.
0 Likes
Mike Benson
in
Windows 10 quality updates explained & the end of delta updates
on
07-20-2018
Oleg, Thanks for confirming the version and KB#'s. Did you install any language packs or features on demand after installing the upgrade? (like .net 3.5.1, or another language)? We're trying to reproduce this issue on our side. thanks, Mike
0 Likes
Mike Benson
in
Windows 10 quality updates explained & the end of delta updates
on
07-20-2018
Julian, One additional note - here is the official blog post where the feature update team announced size reductions.https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2017/03/02/an-update-on-our-unified-update-platform-uup/#fj6krlGwUR3V66Oh.97 Mike
0 Likes
