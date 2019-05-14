Home
Home
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for 
Search instead for 
Did you mean: 
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for 
Search instead for 
Did you mean: 
Virtualization
Copied!
Home
Options
4,256

5/14: Hyper-V HyperClear Update

brucesherwin on 05-14-2019 12:54 PM
Four new speculative execution side channel vulnerabilities were announced today and affect a wide array of Intel proces...
1,338

Hyper-V HyperClear Mitigation for L1 Terminal Fault

Virtualization-Team on 03-21-2019 05:17 PM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 14, 2018 IntroductionA new speculative execution side channel vulnerability was announ...
567

Hyper-V symbols for debugging

Lars Iwer on 03-21-2019 05:16 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 25, 2018 Having access to debugging symbols can be very handy, for example when you ar...
2,441

Sneak Peek: Taking a Spin with Enhanced Linux VMs

Virtualization-Team on 03-21-2019 05:16 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 28, 2018 **Update: This feature is now generally available.
921

Looking at the Hyper-V Event Log (January 2018 edition)

Lars Iwer on 03-21-2019 05:15 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 23, 2018 Hyper-V has changed over the last few years and so has our event log structur...
757

Migrating local VM owner certificates for VMs with vTPM

Lars Iwer on 03-21-2019 05:14 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 14, 2017 Whenever I want to replace or reinstall a system which is used to run virtual...
908

What's new in Hyper-V for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update?

Sarah Cooley on 03-21-2019 05:13 PM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 13, 2017 Windows 10 Fall Creators Update has arrived! While we’ve been blogging about ...
565

Create your custom Quick Create VM gallery

Lars Iwer on 03-21-2019 05:12 PM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 08, 2017 Have you ever wondered whether it is possible to add your own custom images t...
460

A great way to collect logs for troubleshooting

Lars Iwer on 03-21-2019 05:12 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 27, 2017 Did you ever have to troubleshoot issues within a Hyper-V cluster or standalo...
510

Copying Files into a Hyper-V VM with Vagrant

Virtualization-Team on 03-21-2019 05:11 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 18, 2017 A couple of weeks ago, I published a blog with tips and tricks for getting st...
551

Hyper-V virtual machine gallery and networking improvements

Sarah Cooley on 03-21-2019 05:11 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 26, 2017 In January, we added Quick Create to Hyper-V manager in Windows 10.
1,408

Vagrant and Hyper-V -- Tips and Tricks

Virtualization-Team on 03-21-2019 05:10 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 06, 2017 Learning to Use Vagrant on Windows 10A few months ago, I went to DockerCon as...
406

Making it easier to revert

Virtualization-Team on 03-21-2019 05:10 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 20, 2017 Sometimes when things go wrong in my environment, I don't want to have to cle...
527

What's new in Hyper-V for the Windows 10 Creators Update?

Sarah Cooley on 03-21-2019 05:09 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 13, 2017 Microsoft just released the Windows 10 Creators Update.
587

Linux Integration Services 4.1.3-2

Joshua Poulson on 03-21-2019 05:07 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 10, 2017 Linux Integration Services has been update to version 4.
303

How to give us feedback

Virtualization-Team on 03-21-2019 05:07 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 10, 2017 We love hearing from you.
338

Fun fact: Quick Create handles emoji in virtual machine names and splices them into simple Unicode

Sarah Cooley on 03-21-2019 05:06 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 03, 2017 I was playing with Windows 10’s on screen keyboard and discovered the emotico...
542

Editing VMConnect session settings

Virtualization-Team on 03-21-2019 05:05 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 02, 2017 When you connect to a VM with Virtual Machine Connection in enhanced session ...
821

Live Migration via Constrained Delegation with Kerberos in Windows Server 2016

Virtualization-Team on 03-21-2019 05:05 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 01, 2017 IntroductionMany Hyper-V customers have run into new challenges when trying t...
588

Introducing VMConnect dynamic resize

Virtualization-Team on 03-21-2019 05:04 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 27, 2017 Starting in the latest Insider's build, you can resize the display for a sess...
316

No more "out of memory" errors for Windows Phone emulators in Windows 10 (unless you're really out of memory)

Sarah Cooley on 03-21-2019 05:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 27, 2017 For those of you who run emulators in Visual Studio, you may be familiar with...
361

A closer look at VM Quick Create

Sarah Cooley on 03-21-2019 05:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 20, 2017 Author: Andy AtkinsonIn the last Insiders build, we introduced Quick Create t...
487

Cool new things for Hyper-V on Windows 10

Sarah Cooley on 03-21-2019 05:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 10, 2017 Insider build 15002 is now available for Fast Ring windows insiders.
383

Linux Integration Services Download 4.1.3

Joshua Poulson on 03-21-2019 05:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 23, 2016 We've just published an update for the Linux Integration Services download.
423

Allowing an additional host to run a VM with virtual TPM

Lars Iwer on 03-21-2019 05:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 25, 2016 Recently a colleague got a new PC and asked me how he could migrate his exist...
340

Linux Integration Services Download 4.1.2-2 hotfix

Joshua Poulson on 03-21-2019 05:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 21, 2016 We've just published a hotfix release of the Linux Integration Services downl...
343

Waiting for VMs to restart in a complex configuration script with PowerShell Direct

Sarah Cooley on 03-21-2019 05:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 11, 2016 Have you ever tried to automate the setup of a complex environment including ...
325

Linux Integration Services download Version 4.1.2

Joshua Poulson on 03-21-2019 05:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 10, 2016 We are pleased to announce the availability of Linux Integration Services (LI...
384

Which Linux Integration Services should I use in my Linux VMs?

Virtualization-Team on 03-21-2019 05:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 12, 2016 OverviewIf you run Linux guest VMs on Hyper-V, you may wonder about how to ge...
1,076

Windows NAT (WinNAT) -- Capabilities and limitations

Sarah Cooley on 03-21-2019 04:59 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 25, 2016 Author: Jason Messer How many devices (e.
Latest Comments
cdoublejj
in Discrete Device Assignment -- Description and background on 05-17-2019
The 4 Links no longer work, I'm guessing because they were form 2012. What about Discrete Device Assignment for NICs?
0 Likes
KevCam
in 5/14: Hyper-V HyperClear Update on 05-16-2019
Plan B - fix the hardware architecture - Http://parallel.cc (Wandering Threads) - same code faster and more secure.
0 Likes
Craig-Anderson-Icare
in Migrating local VM owner certificates for VMs with vTPM on 04-01-2019
Import-UntrustedGuardian.ps1 Contents: teGuardianName = 'UntrustedGuardian' $CertificatePassword = Read-Host -Prompt 'Please enter the password that was used to secure the certificate files' -AsSecureString New-HgsGuardian -Name $NameOfGuardian -SigningCertificate ".\$NameOfGuardian-signing.pfx" -Si...
0 Likes
Craig-Anderson-Icare
in Migrating local VM owner certificates for VMs with vTPM on 04-01-2019
Export-UntrustedGuardian.ps1 Contents: $GuardianName = 'UntrustedGuardian' $CertificatePassword = Read-Host -Prompt 'Please enter a password to secure the certificate files' -AsSecureString $guardian = Get-HgsGuardian -Name $GuardianName if (-not $guardian) { throw "Guardian '$GuardianName' could no...
0 Likes
Craig-Anderson-Icare
in Migrating local VM owner certificates for VMs with vTPM on 04-01-2019
@Ryan Sheldon - thanks for finding that!
0 Likes