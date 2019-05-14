Home
Home
Virtualization
4,256
5/14: Hyper-V HyperClear Update
brucesherwin
on
05-14-2019 12:54 PM
Four new speculative execution side channel vulnerabilities were announced today and affect a wide array of Intel proces...
1,338
Hyper-V HyperClear Mitigation for L1 Terminal Fault
Virtualization-Team
on
03-21-2019 05:17 PM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 14, 2018 IntroductionA new speculative execution side channel vulnerability was announ...
567
Hyper-V symbols for debugging
Lars Iwer
on
03-21-2019 05:16 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 25, 2018 Having access to debugging symbols can be very handy, for example when you ar...
2,441
Sneak Peek: Taking a Spin with Enhanced Linux VMs
Virtualization-Team
on
03-21-2019 05:16 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 28, 2018 **Update: This feature is now generally available.
921
Looking at the Hyper-V Event Log (January 2018 edition)
Lars Iwer
on
03-21-2019 05:15 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 23, 2018 Hyper-V has changed over the last few years and so has our event log structur...
757
Migrating local VM owner certificates for VMs with vTPM
Lars Iwer
on
03-21-2019 05:14 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 14, 2017 Whenever I want to replace or reinstall a system which is used to run virtual...
908
What's new in Hyper-V for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update?
Sarah Cooley
on
03-21-2019 05:13 PM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 13, 2017 Windows 10 Fall Creators Update has arrived! While we’ve been blogging about ...
565
Create your custom Quick Create VM gallery
Lars Iwer
on
03-21-2019 05:12 PM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 08, 2017 Have you ever wondered whether it is possible to add your own custom images t...
460
A great way to collect logs for troubleshooting
Lars Iwer
on
03-21-2019 05:12 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 27, 2017 Did you ever have to troubleshoot issues within a Hyper-V cluster or standalo...
510
Copying Files into a Hyper-V VM with Vagrant
Virtualization-Team
on
03-21-2019 05:11 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 18, 2017 A couple of weeks ago, I published a blog with tips and tricks for getting st...
551
Hyper-V virtual machine gallery and networking improvements
Sarah Cooley
on
03-21-2019 05:11 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 26, 2017 In January, we added Quick Create to Hyper-V manager in Windows 10.
1,408
Vagrant and Hyper-V -- Tips and Tricks
Virtualization-Team
on
03-21-2019 05:10 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 06, 2017 Learning to Use Vagrant on Windows 10A few months ago, I went to DockerCon as...
406
Making it easier to revert
Virtualization-Team
on
03-21-2019 05:10 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 20, 2017 Sometimes when things go wrong in my environment, I don't want to have to cle...
527
What's new in Hyper-V for the Windows 10 Creators Update?
Sarah Cooley
on
03-21-2019 05:09 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 13, 2017 Microsoft just released the Windows 10 Creators Update.
587
Linux Integration Services 4.1.3-2
Joshua Poulson
on
03-21-2019 05:07 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 10, 2017 Linux Integration Services has been update to version 4.
303
How to give us feedback
Virtualization-Team
on
03-21-2019 05:07 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 10, 2017 We love hearing from you.
338
Fun fact: Quick Create handles emoji in virtual machine names and splices them into simple Unicode
Sarah Cooley
on
03-21-2019 05:06 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 03, 2017 I was playing with Windows 10’s on screen keyboard and discovered the emotico...
542
Editing VMConnect session settings
Virtualization-Team
on
03-21-2019 05:05 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 02, 2017 When you connect to a VM with Virtual Machine Connection in enhanced session ...
821
Live Migration via Constrained Delegation with Kerberos in Windows Server 2016
Virtualization-Team
on
03-21-2019 05:05 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 01, 2017 IntroductionMany Hyper-V customers have run into new challenges when trying t...
588
Introducing VMConnect dynamic resize
Virtualization-Team
on
03-21-2019 05:04 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 27, 2017 Starting in the latest Insider's build, you can resize the display for a sess...
316
No more "out of memory" errors for Windows Phone emulators in Windows 10 (unless you're really out of memory)
Sarah Cooley
on
03-21-2019 05:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 27, 2017 For those of you who run emulators in Visual Studio, you may be familiar with...
361
A closer look at VM Quick Create
Sarah Cooley
on
03-21-2019 05:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 20, 2017 Author: Andy AtkinsonIn the last Insiders build, we introduced Quick Create t...
487
Cool new things for Hyper-V on Windows 10
Sarah Cooley
on
03-21-2019 05:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 10, 2017 Insider build 15002 is now available for Fast Ring windows insiders.
383
Linux Integration Services Download 4.1.3
Joshua Poulson
on
03-21-2019 05:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 23, 2016 We've just published an update for the Linux Integration Services download.
423
Allowing an additional host to run a VM with virtual TPM
Lars Iwer
on
03-21-2019 05:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 25, 2016 Recently a colleague got a new PC and asked me how he could migrate his exist...
340
Linux Integration Services Download 4.1.2-2 hotfix
Joshua Poulson
on
03-21-2019 05:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 21, 2016 We've just published a hotfix release of the Linux Integration Services downl...
343
Waiting for VMs to restart in a complex configuration script with PowerShell Direct
Sarah Cooley
on
03-21-2019 05:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 11, 2016 Have you ever tried to automate the setup of a complex environment including ...
325
Linux Integration Services download Version 4.1.2
Joshua Poulson
on
03-21-2019 05:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 10, 2016 We are pleased to announce the availability of Linux Integration Services (LI...
384
Which Linux Integration Services should I use in my Linux VMs?
Virtualization-Team
on
03-21-2019 05:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 12, 2016 OverviewIf you run Linux guest VMs on Hyper-V, you may wonder about how to ge...
1,076
Windows NAT (WinNAT) -- Capabilities and limitations
Sarah Cooley
on
03-21-2019 04:59 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 25, 2016 Author: Jason Messer How many devices (e.
Latest Comments
cdoublejj
in
Discrete Device Assignment -- Description and background
on
05-17-2019
The 4 Links no longer work, I'm guessing because they were form 2012. What about Discrete Device Assignment for NICs?
0 Likes
KevCam
in
5/14: Hyper-V HyperClear Update
on
05-16-2019
Plan B - fix the hardware architecture - Http://parallel.cc (Wandering Threads) - same code faster and more secure.
0 Likes
Craig-Anderson-Icare
in
Migrating local VM owner certificates for VMs with vTPM
on
04-01-2019
Import-UntrustedGuardian.ps1 Contents: teGuardianName = 'UntrustedGuardian' $CertificatePassword = Read-Host -Prompt 'Please enter the password that was used to secure the certificate files' -AsSecureString New-HgsGuardian -Name $NameOfGuardian -SigningCertificate ".\$NameOfGuardian-signing.pfx" -Si...
0 Likes
Craig-Anderson-Icare
in
Migrating local VM owner certificates for VMs with vTPM
on
04-01-2019
Export-UntrustedGuardian.ps1 Contents: $GuardianName = 'UntrustedGuardian' $CertificatePassword = Read-Host -Prompt 'Please enter a password to secure the certificate files' -AsSecureString $guardian = Get-HgsGuardian -Name $GuardianName if (-not $guardian) { throw "Guardian '$GuardianName' could no...
0 Likes
Craig-Anderson-Icare
in
Migrating local VM owner certificates for VMs with vTPM
on
04-01-2019
@Ryan Sheldon - thanks for finding that!
0 Likes
