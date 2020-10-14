Reimagine our world with technology in the 2021 Imagine Cup

The 2021 Imagine Cup is where passion meets purpose, and you have the chance to bring your idea to life to help shape our future. Over the past 19 years, more than two million competitors have signed up for our global student technology competition to build something that matters to them, make a difference in their communities, and innovate for impact.

In today’s world, it’s more important than ever to create positive change using new tools. What better place to start than with tech? We’re looking for bold thinkers and big dreamers - we have the resources you need to turn your idea into a purpose-driven application, all you need is the drive to begin. Sign up today to start your journey.

What’s new in the 2021 competition?

An all-digital competition experience to bring together students across the globe.

A Microsoft Learn challenge to empower you to build new tech skills with Azure (plus you can win monthly prize giveaways!).

Four competition categories in Earth, Education, Health, and Lifestyle to support you reimagining the social issues you’re most passionate about and expand your network of likeminded peers.

The top 40 teams will advance to the World Finals and compete for cash prizes plus the ultimate chance to share their innovation on a global stage at the World Championship - where USD75,000 and a mentoring session with CEO Satya Nadella will be awarded.

Why should you compete?

Nurture your curiosity

The Imagine Cup is a chance to make something that matters to you and develop your skills as part of the journey. Whether you’re hoping to accelerate with artificial intelligence, create with cognitive services, invent with intelligent systems, or master machine learning, this competition is an experience for everyone.

2020 World Finalists, Team Syrinx, share why they believe all students should try competing in Imagine Cup.

Realize your passion

Innovate to reimagine technology solutions for some of the world’s biggest challenges. With past competitor projects encompassing mental healthcare, accessibility, environmental sustainability, and so much more, anything is possible when you blend passion and purpose with an inclusive mindset. What could you create next?

2020 World Champions, Team Hollo, share what it means to innovate for the future and how Imagine Cup can help you get started.

Shape our world

Transform your ideas into action with a purpose-driven application. You could win mentorship from Microsoft experts, priceless networking opportunities, the chance to showcase your work on a global stage, and other great prizes.

2020 World Finalists, Team Tremor Vision, share their advice on finding an idea worth pursuing.

Are you ready to get started? Join the journey and register now.