Microsoft Teams displays now available!

Reimagine your workday with Microsoft Teams displays, a new category of Teams device solutions that combine productivity, collaboration and artificial intelligence into one seamless experience. Teams display is the first all-in-one touchscreen device dedicated to bringing the Teams experience to life; by channeling your alerts, schedule, calls and meetings into one device you can free up your PC and mind space to the task at hand and minimize distractions. Most exciting, Teams displays are powered by Cortana, transforming what would be an ordinary video phone into a powerful personal assistant.
Whether you are at home or in the office, Teams displays change how you work.
1. Teams at your fingertips
As a device dedicated only to Teams, displays bring together everything you need to stay in the rhythm of work: chat, meetings, calls, calendar, and files can be accessed instantly, freeing up your PC for other tasks. Engage in high quality calling and meetings with your colleagues with industry leading microphones, cameras and speakers built in.
2. Everything you need to know, at-a-glance
The customizable home screen of the display shows you key alerts from Team, your schedule highlights, and shortcuts to key communication apps like calling, contacts voicemail. Ever been heads down in a deliverable and can’t remember what is next in your day? Take a look at your display to stay caught up without skipping a beat. Customize your notifications to surface what is important to you and reduce pings and distractions from your primary work device or mobile. Finally change your wallpaper from a variety of delightful preset options, with the capability to add your own coming soon.
3. Use the power of Cortana to go hands free
Use voice commands to leverage Cortana in your daily tasks. You can make requests like:
"What is on my calendar today?"
"Share this document with Megan"
"Join my next meeting"
“Add Joe to this meeting"
"Present the quarterly review deck"
Take back the time from little tasks with built in voice assistant capabilities.
4. Better together with your PC
Microsoft Teams displays seamlessly integrate with your PC to bring a companion experience that allows for seamless cross-device interaction. You can easily lock and unlock both devices from your connected PC, open files or messages on one with the option to respond on the other. You can even split the contents and participants in meetings across two screens, so you can consume information while maintaining contact with your collaborators.
5. Enterprise privacy, security, and compliance
Microsoft Teams displays ensure user's privacy and meets enterprise-grade security and compliance in several ways:
The Lenovo ThinkSmart View will be the first Microsoft Teams display to market, with Yealink coming soon.
To learn more about portfolio of devices certified for Teams, visit office.com/teamsdevices or shop the ThinkSmart View at Microsoft Stores.
Users: *want UWP app with improved UX*
Microsoft: *release Teams displays* :clown_face:
