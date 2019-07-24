Azure Database Support Blog

Home
241

Lesson Learned #105: Error code 40613 in Azure SQL Database using DAC

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-23-2019 06:28 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that our customer is connecting to Azure SQL Database using the port 1434 and they ...
215

Lesson Learned #104: Enough to measure CPU,DATAIO and TLOG when you are facing a performance issue?

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-22-2019 08:59 AM
Today, I worked on a service request when our customer reported a performance issue for their Azure SQL Database. Howeve...
333

Lesson Learned #103: Performance issue retrieving the deadlock list in Azure SQL Database.

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-17-2019 12:45 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that our customer is using one of our articles to obtain the deadlocks but the numb...
295

Lesson Learned #102: External Data Source and Allow Azure Service setting

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-11-2019 04:16 PM
As you know when you are using cross database queries or external tables and you execute a query the connection will be ...
267

Lesson Learned #101: PHP and public endpoint of Azure SQL Managed Instance.

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-11-2019 10:23 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that is very odd. Our customer is using PHP with a very old driver and trying to co...
493

Lesson Learned #100: How to monitor the queries when you are using Read Scale Out feature?

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-11-2019 04:20 AM
During these last days we received multiple questions abouts how to monitor the performance and the queries that were ex...
319

Lesson Learned #99: Azure SQL Database - Adding Audit Actions in SQL Azure Auditing

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-11-2019 01:33 AM
Today, I worked in a service request that our customer wants to specify the number of actions that to be recorded in the...
268

Lesson Learned #98: Is possible to create an extended event on the server in Azure Managed Instance?

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-09-2019 09:28 AM
Nowadays, you know that we could create only extended event at database level in Azure SQL Database. But, with this new ...
291

Lesson Learned #97: Which is the server collation in Azure SQL Database?

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-09-2019 12:03 AM
Today, I worked on a case that our customer reported that importing a bacpac they got a duplicate object name, however, ...
516

Lesson Learned #96: Updating a non-clustered index in a partitioned table.

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-06-2019 04:37 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that our customer has implemented a process to rebuild the indexes and after it the...
504

Lesson Learned #95: Updating the auto-created and user defined statistics only

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-06-2019 03:57 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that our customer has implemented a process to rebuild the indexes and after it the...
627

Lesson Learned #94: What is the TempDB configuration for Azure SQL Database and Managed Instance?

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-04-2019 10:25 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that our customer asked about the tempdb configuration in Azure SQL Database and Ma...
396

Lesson Learned #93: Defining a custom SQL role to someone logging in via Azure AD

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 07-03-2019 10:31 AM
Today, I worked on a service request where our customer asked is it possible to define a custom SQL role to someone logg...
344

Lesson Learned #92: Connecting to SQL Server - IaaS from Azure SQL Managed Instance

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 06-24-2019 10:54 AM
In this article I would like to share with you, why is important to use a Custom DNS if you want to connect using Linked...
407

Lesson Learned #91: How to connect to Azure Database for MySQL using PhpMyAdmin in WAMP environment

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 06-12-2019 11:22 AM
Today, we received a good question about how to connect to Azure Database for MySQL or Azure Database for MariaDB using ...
477

Lesson Learned #90: SQL Server replication requires the actual server name to make a connection.

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 06-05-2019 11:31 AM
Working on a service request, we found the following error: "SQL SERVER replication requires the actual server name to m...
800

Lesson Learned #89: Splitting a partition of a partitioned table in Azure SQL Database

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 06-01-2019 09:34 AM
As we discussed in previous posts either Azure SQL Database and Azure SQL Managed Instance we have the partitioning opti...
573

Lesson Learned #88: Implementing Data Masking with EXECUTE AS USER in Azure SQL Database

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 06-01-2019 07:37 AM
Our customer is using a legacy application that they cannot change the user that is connecting to the database but they ...
419

Lesson Learned #87: Connecting from SQL Server 2008/R2 to Managed Instance using Linked Server.

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 06-01-2019 05:01 AM
As you know, the support of SQL Server 2008 and SQL Server 2008 R2 is approaching to the end and some customers are usin...
518

Lesson Learned #86: Encrypting columns data in Azure SQL Database

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 06-01-2019 03:23 AM
Besides the options that we have using always encrypted or other like symmetric keys and don't forget that Azure SQL Dat...
568

Lesson Learned #85: The impact of having a proxy server when you are connecting with AAD

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 05-08-2019 01:16 PM
Today I worked in a very cool service request when our customer was not able to connect to Azure SQL Database using Azur...
292

Lesson Learned #83: How to create my own SQL Auditing file in Azure SQL

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 04-23-2019 11:49 PM
Hello Team, Today, I worked in a new service request that our customer besides that they are using my previous article a...
296

Lesson Learned #74: The importance of having the Application Name configured in connection string

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 04-23-2019 01:31 AM
Many, many times, we saw service requests that our customers need to identify who runs a specific query but, even after ...
382

Lesson Learned #84: How to synchronize views definitions between databases

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 04-23-2019 01:23 AM
Today, I worked on a case that our customer needs to synchronize the definitions of all the views that they have between...
320

Lesson Learned #73: Azure Database for MySQL – CONVERT_TZ returns null

Jose_Manuel_Jurado on 04-01-2019 05:33 AM
How to use CONVERT_TZ function in Azure Database for MySQL.
238

Lesson Learned #72: Is my database still encrypted (TDE)

Azure-DB-Support-Team on 03-13-2019 07:41 PM
First published on MSDN on Feb 11, 2019 A quick lesson learned from the field when dealing with TDE (Transparent Data En...
Latest Comments
saraanajeeb
in Lesson Learned #96: Updating a non-clustered index in a partitioned table. on 07-07-2019
thanks 
0 Likes
sivey42
in Lesson Learned #86: Encrypting columns data in Azure SQL Database on 06-01-2019
Passwords should not be reversible. Ever. I'm sure this is just an example, but it should be changed to use something other than user/password for the columns so that people don't take this example and think it's OK to roll into production with something like this.
0 Likes