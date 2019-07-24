Home
Home
Sign In
Sign In
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for
Search instead for
Did you mean:
Communities
Events
Events Home
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Ignite | The Tour
Microsoft Ignite
Community Events
Blogs
Microsoft Learn
Info Center
368K
Members
7,043
Online
368K
Conversations
Home
:
Azure Databases
:
Azure Database Support Blog
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for
Search instead for
Did you mean:
Azure Database Support Blog
Filter by label
_wa
12
24hours
2760
28000
40632
9009
AAD
aad security groups
aad token based
acces is denied
access tables from a database to another database
add file
administratorlogin
adw
Alias
alter database
always encrypted
applicatio token
arm
arm template
arranque
auditing
automation account
Azure
Azure Active Directory
Azure Automation
Azure Database for MySQL
Azure Resource Manager
azure runbook
azure sql
azure sql auditing
Azure SQL Database
azure sql datawarehouse
Azure SQL DB
azure sql managed instance
azur sql db
bacpac
Best Practices
blob auditing
blob storage
certificates
coding
command timeout
connectivity
cross database query
cross query
database
database collation
data encryption
data masking
Data Sync
elastic job
execution time
export
export azure sql db
export to bacpac
extended event
extended events
External Data Source
external table
external tables
Firewall
for login
geodr
geo replicated
import
importexport
Json
Linked Server
Login
long term retention
Managed Instance
Migrate
Migration
Monitoring
OnPremise
partition function
Peering
Portal
PowerShell
Security
sp_execute_remote
SQL Azure
sql azure db
SQL Database
sqlpackage
SQL Server
sql server backup
sql server management studio
ssms
sys dm_db_partition_stats
tde
Template
threat detection
Troubleshooting
TSQL
user
Virtual Machine
vnet
Copied!
RSS
Follow
Home
Home
:
Azure Databases
:
Azure Database Support Blog
Options
Mark all as New
Mark all as Read
Pin this item to the top
Subscribe
Bookmark
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Invite a Friend
426
Performance Considerations and Expectations when migrating from IaaS or on-prem to PaaS database
Bashar-MSFT
on
07-24-2019 07:00 PM
191
Point in Time Restore in Azure database for MySQL and Azure Database for PostgreSQL
Bashar-MSFT
on
07-24-2019 05:41 PM
241
Lesson Learned #105: Error code 40613 in Azure SQL Database using DAC
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-23-2019 06:28 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that our customer is connecting to Azure SQL Database using the port 1434 and they ...
215
Lesson Learned #104: Enough to measure CPU,DATAIO and TLOG when you are facing a performance issue?
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-22-2019 08:59 AM
Today, I worked on a service request when our customer reported a performance issue for their Azure SQL Database. Howeve...
333
Lesson Learned #103: Performance issue retrieving the deadlock list in Azure SQL Database.
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-17-2019 12:45 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that our customer is using one of our articles to obtain the deadlocks but the numb...
295
Lesson Learned #102: External Data Source and Allow Azure Service setting
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-11-2019 04:16 PM
As you know when you are using cross database queries or external tables and you execute a query the connection will be ...
1,859
One specific query runs slower in Azure DB than on-premises SQL Server?!
Dandan_Zhang
on
07-11-2019 02:19 PM
271
How to configure bi-directional transaction replication between SQL MI and SQL VM
Dandan_Zhang
on
07-11-2019 11:18 AM
267
Lesson Learned #101: PHP and public endpoint of Azure SQL Managed Instance.
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-11-2019 10:23 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that is very odd. Our customer is using PHP with a very old driver and trying to co...
493
Lesson Learned #100: How to monitor the queries when you are using Read Scale Out feature?
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-11-2019 04:20 AM
During these last days we received multiple questions abouts how to monitor the performance and the queries that were ex...
319
Lesson Learned #99: Azure SQL Database - Adding Audit Actions in SQL Azure Auditing
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-11-2019 01:33 AM
Today, I worked in a service request that our customer wants to specify the number of actions that to be recorded in the...
268
Lesson Learned #98: Is possible to create an extended event on the server in Azure Managed Instance?
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-09-2019 09:28 AM
Nowadays, you know that we could create only extended event at database level in Azure SQL Database. But, with this new ...
291
Lesson Learned #97: Which is the server collation in Azure SQL Database?
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-09-2019 12:03 AM
Today, I worked on a case that our customer reported that importing a bacpac they got a duplicate object name, however, ...
516
Lesson Learned #96: Updating a non-clustered index in a partitioned table.
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-06-2019 04:37 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that our customer has implemented a process to rebuild the indexes and after it the...
504
Lesson Learned #95: Updating the auto-created and user defined statistics only
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-06-2019 03:57 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that our customer has implemented a process to rebuild the indexes and after it the...
627
Lesson Learned #94: What is the TempDB configuration for Azure SQL Database and Managed Instance?
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-04-2019 10:25 AM
Today, I worked on a service request that our customer asked about the tempdb configuration in Azure SQL Database and Ma...
396
Lesson Learned #93: Defining a custom SQL role to someone logging in via Azure AD
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
07-03-2019 10:31 AM
Today, I worked on a service request where our customer asked is it possible to define a custom SQL role to someone logg...
344
Lesson Learned #92: Connecting to SQL Server - IaaS from Azure SQL Managed Instance
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
06-24-2019 10:54 AM
In this article I would like to share with you, why is important to use a Custom DNS if you want to connect using Linked...
407
Lesson Learned #91: How to connect to Azure Database for MySQL using PhpMyAdmin in WAMP environment
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
06-12-2019 11:22 AM
Today, we received a good question about how to connect to Azure Database for MySQL or Azure Database for MariaDB using ...
477
Lesson Learned #90: SQL Server replication requires the actual server name to make a connection.
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
06-05-2019 11:31 AM
Working on a service request, we found the following error: "SQL SERVER replication requires the actual server name to m...
800
Lesson Learned #89: Splitting a partition of a partitioned table in Azure SQL Database
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
06-01-2019 09:34 AM
As we discussed in previous posts either Azure SQL Database and Azure SQL Managed Instance we have the partitioning opti...
573
Lesson Learned #88: Implementing Data Masking with EXECUTE AS USER in Azure SQL Database
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
06-01-2019 07:37 AM
Our customer is using a legacy application that they cannot change the user that is connecting to the database but they ...
419
Lesson Learned #87: Connecting from SQL Server 2008/R2 to Managed Instance using Linked Server.
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
06-01-2019 05:01 AM
As you know, the support of SQL Server 2008 and SQL Server 2008 R2 is approaching to the end and some customers are usin...
518
Lesson Learned #86: Encrypting columns data in Azure SQL Database
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
06-01-2019 03:23 AM
Besides the options that we have using always encrypted or other like symmetric keys and don't forget that Azure SQL Dat...
568
Lesson Learned #85: The impact of having a proxy server when you are connecting with AAD
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
05-08-2019 01:16 PM
Today I worked in a very cool service request when our customer was not able to connect to Azure SQL Database using Azur...
292
Lesson Learned #83: How to create my own SQL Auditing file in Azure SQL
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
04-23-2019 11:49 PM
Hello Team, Today, I worked in a new service request that our customer besides that they are using my previous article a...
296
Lesson Learned #74: The importance of having the Application Name configured in connection string
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
04-23-2019 01:31 AM
Many, many times, we saw service requests that our customers need to identify who runs a specific query but, even after ...
382
Lesson Learned #84: How to synchronize views definitions between databases
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
04-23-2019 01:23 AM
Today, I worked on a case that our customer needs to synchronize the definitions of all the views that they have between...
320
Lesson Learned #73: Azure Database for MySQL – CONVERT_TZ returns null
Jose_Manuel_Jurado
on
04-01-2019 05:33 AM
How to use CONVERT_TZ function in Azure Database for MySQL.
238
Lesson Learned #72: Is my database still encrypted (TDE)
Azure-DB-Support-Team
on
03-13-2019 07:41 PM
First published on MSDN on Feb 11, 2019 A quick lesson learned from the field when dealing with TDE (Transparent Data En...
«
Previous
Next
»
Latest Comments
saraanajeeb
in
Lesson Learned #96: Updating a non-clustered index in a partitioned table.
on
07-07-2019
thanks
0 Likes
sivey42
in
Lesson Learned #86: Encrypting columns data in Azure SQL Database
on
06-01-2019
Passwords should not be reversible. Ever. I'm sure this is just an example, but it should be changed to use something other than user/password for the columns so that people don't take this example and think it's OK to roll into production with something like this.
0 Likes
Browse
Popular
Windows Dev Center
Microsoft Azure
Microsoft Visual Studio
Office Dev Center
asp.net
IIS.net
Learning Resources
Channel 9
Windows Development Videos
Microsoft Virtual Academy
Programs
App Developer Agreement
Windows Insider Program
Microsoft Affiliate Program
BizSpark (for startups)
Microsoft Imagine
For IT Pros
Microsoft Power BI
Microsoft SQL Server
Internet of Things
Operations Management Suite
Values
Diversity and inclusion
Accessibility
Environment
Microsoft Philanthropies
Corporate Social Responsibility
Privacy at Microsoft
Company
Careers
About Microsoft
Company news
Investors
Research
Site map
English (United States)
Contact us
Privacy & cookies
Terms of use
Trademarks
About our ads
© 2017 Microsoft