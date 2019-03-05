SQL Server Support

Home
915

When is Spinlock a Significant Driver of CPU utilization in SQL Server?

Joseph Pilov on 05-03-2019 03:02 PM
SQL Server Spinlocks - "How many spins is too many?" The answer: approximately 18,000 - 20,000 or more
676

The case of the filter predicate with window functions such as ROW_NUMBER and RANK

Troy Moen on 04-25-2019 02:28 PM
I recently helped troubleshoot a query performance issue that involved the window function "ROW_NUMBER". The running the...
660

SSIS - Package Installation Wizard - Next button grayed out

Krishnakumar Rukmangathan on 04-09-2019 12:48 AM
In SSIS - Package Installation wizard, the Next button doesn't come up or it is grayed out.Package Installation Wizard -...
1,211

SSIS – Always on AG (Availability Group) and Error – Please Create a Master Key

Krishnakumar Rukmangathan on 04-09-2019 12:12 AM
Error: Please create a master key in the database or open the master key in the session before performing this operation...
2,051

JDBC Connections fails with "The driver could not establish a secure connection to SQL Server...."

Krishnakumar Rukmangathan on 04-08-2019 11:52 PM
SQL Server JDBC Connectivity Error on JDK 1.7.0: The driver could not establish a secure connection to SQL Server by usi...
4,681

SQL-SQL linked server connections fails after applying latest windows security patches .

Srini Gajjela on 04-03-2019 10:23 AM
SQL-SQL linked server connections and distributed query execution fails due to an error message NT AUTHORITY\ANONOYMOUS ...
2,252

Connectivity Problems Caused by Issues in SQL Server

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:25 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 27, 2019 Very frequently connectivity problems to SQL Server are issues originating from ...
902

Generating a SQL Server, SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, SQL Agent Memory Dump via PowerShell script (and SQLDumper.exe)

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:25 PM
First published on MSDN on Jun 30, 2018 Recently, we published a PowerShell script to create memory dumps of SQL Server,...
692

An internal error happened while generating a new DBTS for database 'Db1'

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:24 PM
First published on MSDN on Jun 21, 2018 Recently I worked on an issue that encountered this error and I had to research ...
3,726

How to install Sql Server Data Tools (SSDT) 2017 Offline (Internal Network installation)

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:24 PM
First published on MSDN on Jun 21, 2018 Here is a request that came up recently:"When installing SSDT manually it downlo...
880

Deadlock Simulator app for Developers: How to Handle a SQL Deadlock issue in Your App

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:24 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 27, 2018 Recent, I was involved in assisting a deadlock issue and specifically the except...
1,253

Functions like STRING_AGG(), CONCAT_WS(), TRIM() Appear to Break in Visual Studio 2017 Database Projects

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:24 PM
First published on MSDN on Mar 05, 2018 The following functions were introduced in SQL Server 2017.
462

Automatically Generating SQL Server Memory Dumps at a Defined Interval

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:23 PM
First published on MSDN on Mar 05, 2018 Over the years of troubleshooting SQL Server we have come to see the need for ma...
712

OS Hang or Out of Memory due to SQL Ser... No Wait, it's SQL Analysis Services (SSAS)

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:23 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 12, 2018 Recently, we have observed a number of cases where DBAs or application developer...
668

Create a monitoring and notification mechanism for HADR worker thread Pool

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:23 PM
First published on MSDN on Dec 07, 2017 A customer approached us asking for help on automatic a monitoring process.
445

Dealing with error 8169 "Conversion failed when converting from a character string to uniqueidentifier. "

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:23 PM
First published on MSDN on Dec 07, 2017 Customer was receiving the following error:Msg 8169, Level 16, State 2, Line 1Co...
441

Filestream and Full-Text - Full Solution for Document Indexing in SQL Server

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:23 PM
First published on MSDN on Oct 23, 2017 Recently someone was asking if there is a simple SQL Server solution where you w...
531

What really happens when HADR_CLUSAPI_CALL wait type is set?

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:23 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 18, 2017 In a customer scenario we saw a query against system views related to AlwaysOn t...
382

DBMIRROR_DBM_MUTEX: The world of Redo Operations

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:23 PM
First published on MSDN on May 26, 2017 There are times when you just run into something and you can deem less important...
623

DbMgrPartnerCommitPolicy::SetSyncState May Seem More Mysterious than It Actually Is

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:22 PM
First published on MSDN on May 24, 2017 AlwaysOn has become a major SQL Server technology.
1,200

Windows Internal Database (WID) is Not Destined as a Regular SQL Server

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:22 PM
First published on MSDN on May 04, 2017 If you ever considered using the Windows Internal Database (WID) as a regular SQ...
449

How to create a Deadlocked Scheduler Scenario at will

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:22 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 24, 2013 First, please do not try this on your production server, because it will actuall...
459

Meditation: Replicate Data from Multiple Instances into a Single Reporting Database

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:22 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 24, 2013 Somebody approached me recently with a question like this:Question: We’ll be hos...
349

Procedure Execution with Table-Valued Parameters Involved Cannot be Replicated

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:22 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 18, 2013 Somebody approached me with this error, asking whether this is by design or caus...
644

Finding Large Transactions that Bloat Your Transaction Log

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:22 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 15, 2013 I know this is a fairly common problem and there might be multiple solutions out...
366

Dealing with Diacritics in Your Data

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:21 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 15, 2013 Question: My customer wants to store data other than English in his table, using...
472

Choosing what SQLIO tests to Run and Automating the Tests

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:21 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 04, 2013 Many companies rely on IO stress-testing tools like SQLIO Disk Subsystem Benchma...
316K

Finding Performance Metrics (Duration, CPU, Reads) based on XML Query Plan QueryHash and QueryPlanHash

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:21 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 04, 2013 I was approached recently with the following request: “Hey Joseph, we think that...
411

Dealing with Unique Columns when Using Table Partitioning

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:21 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 02, 2013 Recently, I had the opportunity to present table and index partitioning and a fo...
617

Memory Grants Meditation: The mysterious SQL Server memory consumer with Many Names

Joseph Pilov on 02-10-2019 05:21 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 01, 2013 The Memory Consumer with Many NamesHave you ever wondered what Memory grants are...
Latest Comments
Jordan Mills
in Windows Internal Database (WID) is Not Destined as a Regular SQL Server on 05-02-2019
> It is not supported or intended to be used for any other purposes. Really? Someone might want to tell the teams for skype for business and ADFS.
0 Likes
g_keramidas
in The case of the filter predicate with window functions such as ROW_NUMBER and RANK on 04-25-2019
I have a performance issue i'd like to report. how do I do it? I can do a simple find through a list and it takes .3 seconds to complete (that's point 3). if I add conditional formatting->duplicate values to the column, the find time increases to over 35 seconds to complete. over 100 times slower.
0 Likes
Senthilnathan_Ayyanar
in How to install Sql Server Data Tools (SSDT) 2017 Offline (Internal Network installation) on 04-24-2019
Thank you very much Joseph pilov, not only for this content related but for all the consolidated guides and troubleshootng steps under one roof in few clicks.
0 Likes
ArbiBaghdanian
in TCP Chimney Offload – Possible Performance and Concurrency Impacts to SQL Server Workloads on 04-04-2019
Seems the link in this article is not valid. https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/912222 --> Getting page not found (404 error)
0 Likes
Naveed1980
in Recommendations and Best Practices When Deploying SQL Server AlwaysOn Availability Groups in Microsoft Azure (IaaS) on 04-03-2019
Is there a similar article for On-Prem SQL Server Always On deployments?
0 Likes