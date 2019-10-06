Home
Microsoft Data Migration
710

Release: SQL Server Migration Assistant (SSMA) v8.2

Jim Toland on 06-10-2019 11:55 AM
Announcing the release of SQL Server Migration Assistant (SSMA) v8.2 for Oracle, MySQL, SAP ASE (formerly SAP Sybase ASE...
2,075

Release: Data Migration Assistant (DMA) v4.3

Jim Toland on 05-17-2019 12:55 PM
Announcing the release of DMA v4.3, which among other updates includes support for SKU Recommendations for Azure SQL Dat...
787

Use orafce compatibility functions inside Azure Database for PostgreSQL

Jim Toland on 05-15-2019 12:49 PM
We are extremely excited to announce that the orafce extension for PostgreSQL is now supported on Azure Database for Pos...
2,616

Database as a Service (DaaS) Solution

Jim Toland on 04-11-2019 08:26 PM
First published on MSDN on May 6, 2017 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.com
1,044

Access connectivity components for SSMA

Jim Toland on 04-02-2019 07:49 PM
First published on MSDN on Dec 16, 2016 Authored by sreraman@microsoft.
1,900

Welcome to the new home of the Microsoft Data Migration Blog!

Jim Toland on 03-20-2019 10:12 AM
The Microsoft Data Migration Blog on MSDN is being retired in March 2019, and relevant posts have been migrated to this ...
1,125

Assess an Enterprise With Data Migration Assistant

Jim Toland on 03-18-2019 06:03 PM
First published on MSDN on March 7, 2018 Authored by chlound@microsoft.com
1,853

Automating migration of SQL to Azure SQL DB using the Azure Database Migration PowerShell module

Jim Toland on 03-16-2019 04:09 PM
Updated on Apr 12, 2019. First published on MSDN on Feb 8, 2018 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.
1,559

Release: SQL Server Migration Assistant (SSMA) v8.1

Jim Toland on 03-16-2019 03:13 PM
The latest release of SSMA enhances each “flavor” of the tool with a targeted set of fixes that are designed to improve ...
1,427

Migrate your Oracle database to Azure SQL Database Managed Instance using SSMA 8.0

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:20 PM
First published on MSDN on Feb 17, 2019 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.
937

Release: SQL Server Migration Assistant (SSMA) v8.0

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:18 PM
First published on MSDN on Feb 17, 2019 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.
967

Accelerate your Oracle migrations with new machine learning capabilities in SSMA

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:18 PM
First published on MSDN on Feb 17, 2019 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.
862

Migrate your Java applications from Oracle to SQL Server with the help of the Data Access Migration Toolkit

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:17 PM
First published on MSDN on Feb 02, 2019 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.
858

Announcing General Availability of Azure Database Migration Service (DMS) Premium Tier

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:15 PM
First published on MSDN on Dec 21, 2018 Authored by rajpo@microsoft.
888

Database Migration Guide: October 2018 Updates

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:15 PM
First published on MSDN on Nov 09, 2018 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.
1,097

Release: SQL Server Migration Assistant (SSMA) v7.11

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:15 PM
First published on MSDN on Oct 22, 2018 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.
486

Troubleshooting MySQL online migration failure in DMS

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:14 PM
First published on MSDN on Oct 16, 2018 Authored by nesin@microsoft.
604

Announcing migration assessments for on-premises SQL Server to Azure SQL Database Managed Instance using DMA 4.1

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:14 PM
First published on MSDN on Oct 16, 2018 Authored by rajpo@microsoft.
399

Expanding to more Azure regions for online migration

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:14 PM
First published on MSDN on Oct 04, 2018 Authored by scphang@microsoft.
523

Announcing General Availability of Azure SQL Database Managed Instance Migration in Azure Database Migration Service

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:14 PM
First published on MSDN on Sep 24, 2018 Authored by rajpo@microsoft.
487

Announcing Preview of MongoDB migrations to Azure Cosmos DB MongoDB API using Azure Database Migration Service

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:14 PM
First published on MSDN on Sep 21, 2018 Authored by npatel@microsoft.
436

Join the Azure Database Migration Engineering Team at Microsoft Ignite

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:12 PM
First published on MSDN on Sep 19, 2018 Authored by harinid@microsoft.
422

Join the Azure Open Source Database Engineering Team at Microsoft Ignite

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:12 PM
First published on MSDN on Sep 19, 2018 Authored by harinid@microsoft.
464

Public Preview Availability of PostgreSQL Online Migration in Azure Database Migration Service

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:12 PM
First published on MSDN on Sep 12, 2018 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.
411

Announcing Public Preview Availability of Azure SQL Database Online Migration in Azure Database Migration Service

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:12 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 30, 2018 Authored by rajpo@microsoft.
631

Online migration from AWS RDS MySQL to Azure Database for MySQL

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:12 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 30, 2018 Authored by scphang@microsoft.
404

Announcing Public Preview Availability of MySQL Online Migration in Azure Database Migration Service

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:12 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 30, 2018 Authored by scphang@microsoft.
435

Azure Database Migration Service: August 2018 Updates

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:12 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 14, 2018 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.
670

Release: SQL Server Migration Assistant (SSMA) v7.9

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:12 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 13, 2018 Authored by shamikg@microsoft.
510

Identify the best Azure SQL Database SKU for your on-premises database by using the Database Migration Assistant

Jim Toland on 03-13-2019 05:11 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 07, 2018 Authored by datamigrationteam@microsoft.
Latest Comments
Jim Toland
in Release: Database Experimentation Assistant (DEA) v2.6 on 06-12-2019
The tutorials and links in this post have been refreshed.
0 Likes
edd_tintin
in Release: Database Experimentation Assistant (DEA) v2.6 on 06-11-2019
Hi, I hope someone can help. I have installed DEA 2.6 and the reporter.exe is missing. I use RML Utilities a lot so know how useful this tool could be. Any suggestions?
0 Likes
Jim Toland
in Release: Data Migration Assistant (DMA) v4.3 on 05-24-2019
@jkapernicus, I am sorry to hear that you are experiencing an issue using the latest version of DMA. Please email the Data Migration Assistant Feedback alias <dmafeedback@microsoft.com> and someone will get back to you soon. Thanks!
0 Likes
jkapernicus
in Release: Data Migration Assistant (DMA) v4.3 on 05-24-2019
I'm having an issue consuming the json to an Azure SQL Database. I get the following in PowerShell:Error writing results for file "****" to database.
0 Likes
ferchu2209
in Release: Database Experimentation Assistant (DEA) v2.6 on 05-14-2019
Hi! I'm planning to implement DEA and I wonder if I will be able to use my Amazon Relational Database Service SQL Server Databases as target where I can run the load against. I saw that on this release of DEA you added SQL authentication feature, but not sure if Amazon Relational Database Service co...
0 Likes