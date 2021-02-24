Your Guide to Microsoft Teams @ Spring Ignite 2021

Microsoft Spring Ignite is just around the corner and we’d like to share a preview of what you’ll see from Microsoft Teams at this event. This spring we will be focused on external collaboration, meetings, and digital events and webinars. We’ve created sessions that span the breadth of Teams to give you a view into our product capabilities, answer your questions, and provide insights into how your organization can create an even better hybrid workplace with Microsoft Teams.



Featured Sessions

To kick off the event, we will be presenting our Modern Work and Teams featured sessions. Learn from leaders across the Teams business, and get an in-depth view of our product vision, the latest capabilities, and upcoming releases.

Ask the Expert sessions

If you’re looking to engage with Teams product and engineering experts, join an “Ask the Expert” session following our featured sessions. “Ask the Expert” is a place to get your questions answered and hear directly from subject matter experts. Space is limited so make sure to add these to your calendar ASAP.

Additionally, explore our on-demand sessions offering you a deeper dive into a variety of key topics. See our digital brochure below for the full list where you can take advantage of all of our sessions at any time.



Resources

Below is a list of resources so you can learn more now or bookmark to reference later:

Register for Microsoft Ignite and start building your event schedule with Teams sessions.

Check out all our Teams sessions at: https://aka.ms/TeamsSessions to view videos and join the conversation.

Follow Microsoft Teams on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest Teams @ Ignite news.