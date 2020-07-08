Join us for the new webcast series, “Enabling remote work with Microsoft Teams”

The recent shift to remote, hybrid and on-premise work has IT professionals across every industry looking for more solutions and support for deploying Microsoft Teams. That’s why we’re excited to launch this new live webcast series. Host, Stephen Rose is back! He’ll be talking with members of the Microsoft engineering staff, community experts and real-world professionals about best practices for piloting, planning, managing, securing, and deploying Teams. He’ll be joined by surprise guests, unbox cool new hardware and share resources to help you make the most of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

Our host, Stephen Rose is a Senior Product Manager on the Modern Workplace and Teams, Stephen has been working with and helping IT professionals with a variety of Microsoft products since 2009 including Windows, Surface, Office and OneDrive, and holds over 20 technical certifications. Stephen was an MVP for 3 years and still is a community guy at heart. You can follow him, @stephenlrose on Twitter.

(Left to right) Host Stephen Rose. Previous Episodes with Joe Lurie on Windows Servicing, Chris Jackson on security best practices, Dan Holme on Microsoft Teams Live Events platform and Sandhya Rao demoing the new Bose Teams headphones.

Take a look at the upcoming episodes below – and add them to your calendar*. You’ll definitely want to tune in live to get the solutions and insights you need now.



Episode 1: Real work experts/real world stories

August 11, 2020 | 9:00 AM PDT | ADD TO CALENDAR

Join us as we sit down with members of our IT pro community to discuss their Teams customer stories. You’ll hear about what worked and what didn’t work so you can avoid the same pitfalls with your own rollouts.



Episode 2: Back to school and user adoption with Microsoft Teams

August 25, 2020 | 9:00 AM PDT | ADD TO CALENDAR

Learn about the latest features and functionalities to help educators make the most of Microsoft Teams and how IT pros can secure these features in a variety of environments.



Episode 3: Microsoft Teams security

September 8, 2020 | 9:00 AM PDT | ADD TO CALENDAR

Let’s talk security. The top challenge IT pros are facing right now is securing data. Join our product expert for a deep dive discussion on identity and authentication.



Episode 4: Microsoft Ignite 2020: Pre-show

September 15, 2020 | 9:00 AM PDT | ADD TO CALENDAR

In this special episode, you’ll get a preview of what’s coming up at Microsoft Ignite. Hear about upcoming sessions you don’t want to miss, as well as new resources that will help you make the most of your experience.



Episode 5: Microsoft Ignite 2020: Wrap-up part 1

September 23, 2020 | 9:00 AM PDT | ADD TO CALENDAR

Join us for a wrap-up of day 1 at Microsoft Ignite. You’ll hear all the highlights and we’ll talk about what’s coming up on day 2.



Episode 6: Microsoft Ignite 2020: Wrap-up part 2

September 25, 2020 | 9:00 AM PDT | ADD TO CALENDAR

Join us for a complete wrap-up of day 1 and 2 at Microsoft Ignite. You’ll hear all the highlights and talk with product experts.



Episode 7: The new world of virtual events

October 8, 2020 | 9:00 AM PDT | ADD TO CALENDAR

The events industry transformed overnight, and Microsoft Teams played a big part in this transition. We’ll sit down with members of the Microsoft Teams product group and learn how they are building the future of high-scale communication with Microsoft Teams.



Episode 8: New resources for Microsoft Teams admins

October 22, 2020 | 9:00 AM PDT | ADD TO CALENDAR

Learn about new Teams deep dive help videos for administrators as well as other resources to get your support teams and help desk up to speed.



Episode 9: Manage guest access in Microsoft Teams

November 5, 2020 | 9:00 AM PDT | ADD TO CALENDAR

One of the most requested episodes. We’ll feature tips, tricks and gotchas on managing guest access in Microsoft Teams.



Have a great idea for an episode? Want us to deep dive into a specific feature? Contact Stephen Rose.