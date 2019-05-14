Home
SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
1,012
Microsoft Connector for Oracle is released for SQL Server 2019 Preview
Tim.Chen
on
05-14-2019 01:19 AM
Microsoft Connector for Oracle is the replacement of Attunity Oracle Connector starting from SQL Server 2019 and now it ...
23.9K
New Delivery Model for SQL Server Data Tools in Visual Studio 2019
Tim.Chen
on
04-22-2019 01:33 AM
1,341
Deeper integration and new connector for SSIS in ADF
Sandy Winarko
on
03-25-2019 04:11 PM
First published on MSDN on Feb 15, 2019 Expanding our efforts to integrate SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) deeper...
483
New Azure Feature Pack Release with Data Lake Analytics Task & Enhanced SQL DW Upload Task
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:10 PM
First published on MSDN on Jul 10, 2018 Dear Customers,We are happy to announce that we have released a new version of S...
1,125
Modernize and extend your ETL/ELT workflows with SSIS activities in ADF pipelines
Sandy Winarko
on
03-25-2019 04:09 PM
First published on MSDN on May 23, 2018 As we continue our march towards General Availability (GA) of SQL Server Integra...
433
Enterprise Edition, Custom Setup, and 3rd Party Extensibility for SSIS in ADF
Sandy Winarko
on
03-25-2019 04:08 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 27, 2018 As we continue our march towards General Availability (GA) of SQL Server Integra...
502
Lift & Shift your SSIS Package Execution to the Cloud on Azure today!
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:08 PM
First published on MSDN on Oct 12, 2017 Hi all,Do you want to simply take your on-premises SSIS packages and run it on a...
421
New Azure Feature Pack Release Strengthening ADLS Connectivity
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:08 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 29, 2017 Dear SSIS Users,I'm happy to announce that we have released a new version of SSI...
1,358
SSIS designer is now available for Visual Studio 2017 !
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:08 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 23, 2017 Hi all,I'm pleased to announce that the first preview version of SSIS designer f...
308
SSIS on Linux supports RedHat in SQL Server 2017 RC1
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:08 PM
First published on MSDN on Jul 19, 2017 Dear all,I am very pleased to announce that SSIS on Linux supports RedHat in SQL...
615
How to design your SSIS package with ODBC connection on Windows and run it on Linux?
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:08 PM
First published on MSDN on Jul 13, 2017 Before we start, let us consider below questions: As SSDT is not supported on Li...
281
ODBC is supported in SSIS on Linux (SQL Server 2017 CTP 2.1 refresh)
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:07 PM
First published on MSDN on Jun 16, 2017 Dear all,We just announced SSIS on Linux CTP2.
441
Using SSIS Scale Out to improve the performance of execution log writing
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:07 PM
First published on MSDN on Jun 15, 2017 As you may already known, SSIS Scale Out is available in SQL Server vNext CTP1.
396
if you face an issue when the Attunity connectors aren't visible in the SSIS Toolbox...
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:07 PM
First published on MSDN on May 22, 2017 To see the Attunity connectors in the SSIS Toolbox, you always have to install t...
313
SSIS on Linux is available in SQL Server 2017 CTP2.1
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:07 PM
First published on MSDN on May 17, 2017 Dear all,I am very pleased to announce that the Linux version SSIS is available ...
262
New Azure Feature Pack Release Updating HDInsight Support
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:06 PM
First published on MSDN on Mar 02, 2017 Dear Customers,I'm happy to announce that we have released a new version of SSIS...
2,604
Run PowerShell scripts in SSIS
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:06 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 26, 2017 PowerShell is a powerful task automation tool from Microsoft.
302
New Online Course for General Training on The Usage of DQS
Sandy Winarko
on
03-25-2019 04:06 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 25, 2017 Hello everyone,We've recently published a new online course via edX to provide g...
274
SSIS Scale Out is available in SQL Server vNext CTP1
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:06 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 20, 2017 Previously, SSIS package execution is limited to a single machine.
261
SSIS Scale Out is available in SQL Server vNext CTP1
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:05 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 20, 2017
565
Running SSIS on Azure VM (IaaS) - Do more with less money
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:05 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 05, 2017 Hi all,In the SQL PASS Summit of 2016, I presented a session about "Running SSIS...
404
Update for SQL Server Integration Services Feature Pack for Azure with support to Azure Data Lake Store and Azure SQL Data Warehouse
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:05 PM
First published on MSDN on Dec 29, 2016 Hi All,We are pleased to announce that an updated version of SQL Server Integrat...
254
SSIS SCALE OUT and the DYNAMICS AX/CRM ONLINE ODATA CONNECTOR with SQL Server VNext CTP1.0
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:04 PM
First published on MSDN on Dec 01, 2016 Hi all, I am pleased to announce that you can now download the SQL Server VNext ...
815
Using SSIS to load 1TB data into SQL Server in 30 mins, with simplified settings
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:04 PM
First published on MSDN on Oct 13, 2016 In 2008, SSIS team posted a blog about loading 1TB data in 30 minutes, and after...
333
Different approaches to inject data into Azure SQL Data Warehouse
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:03 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 01, 2016 Different approaches to inject data into Azure SQL Data WarehouseFor the SQL Dat...
253
SSIS 2016 PDW connector for SQL Server 2016 with AU5 is now available for download!!
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:02 PM
First published on MSDN on Jul 28, 2016 Hi all,I am pleased to announce that the SSIS 2016 PDW connector for SQL Server ...
280
Update for SQL server Integration Services Feature Pack for Azure with support to Azure Moon cake and New Blob Storage account
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:02 PM
First published on MSDN on Jul 22, 2016 Hi All, We are pleased to announce that an updated version of SQL server Integra...
303
Microsoft Connectors 4.0 for Oracle and Teradata is now available for SSIS 2016!
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:02 PM
First published on MSDN on Jun 16, 2016 Hi all, With the SSIS 2016 officially released in May 2016, I am now pleased to ...
364
Getting your SSIS custom extensions to be supported by the multi-version support of SSDT 2015 for SQL Server 2016
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:01 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 19, 2016 We recently released the multi-version support (also known as One Designer) in S...
239
SQL Server 2016 Documentation Survey
SSIS-Team
on
03-25-2019 04:01 PM
First published on MSDN on Mar 14, 2016 The SQL Server documentation team is working to improve the documentation, to he...
Latest Comments
Zoe_Luo
in
Microsoft Connector for Oracle is released for SQL Server 2019 Preview
on
06-03-2019
@AnatoliS , for better further investigation, I have sent you a message. Please have a check.
0 Likes
Nirav_Gandhi
in
Microsoft Connector for Oracle is released for SQL Server 2019 Preview
on
06-02-2019
Please set Delay Validation property to True and check.
0 Likes
AnatoliS
in
Microsoft Connector for Oracle is released for SQL Server 2019 Preview
on
05-31-2019
Yes, same as yours
0 Likes
Zoe_Luo
in
Microsoft Connector for Oracle is released for SQL Server 2019 Preview
on
05-31-2019
@AnatoliS , I just checked my server is EE as well, but not able to repro this error. Did you see a red flag on your Oracle source component in SSDT before executing the package?
0 Likes
AnatoliS
in
Microsoft Connector for Oracle is released for SQL Server 2019 Preview
on
05-31-2019
with //server:port/service variant - the same effectThe only difference between servers as DBA told that working is SE edition, others EE
0 Likes
