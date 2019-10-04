Home
Home
Sign In
Sign In
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for
Search instead for
Did you mean:
Communities
Events
Events Home
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Ignite | The Tour
Microsoft Ignite
Community Events
Blogs
Microsoft Learn
Info Center
338K
Members
6,126
Online
273K
Conversations
Home
:
Windows Server
:
Storage at Microsoft
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for
Search instead for
Did you mean:
Storage at Microsoft
Filter by label
access based enumeration abe
Announcements
Azure IoT
Backup
block blob
client side caching csc
Clustering
Cmdlets
completepc backup
continuous availability
data protection manager dpm
deduplication
dfsn
dfs namespaces
dfsr
dfs replication
disk defragmenter
disk management
dpm
encrypted file system efs
Events
failover clustering
faqs
fibre channel
file classification infrastructure fci
file replication service
file server
file server resource manager fsrm
file services
file systems
frs
fsct
General
Hardware
hotfixes
hyper converged infrastructure
hyper v
iOS
ipad
iscsi
knowledge base kb articles
Linux
lun
Management
microsoft most valuable professionals mvps
Migration
myths
network attached storage nas
nfs
ntfs
offline files
Pages
Performance
PowerShell
remote differential compression rdc
s2d
scalability
scale out file server
SDK
server clusters
server manager
shadow copies of shared folders
single instance store sis
SMB
smb 3 0
smi s
software defined storage
Storage
storage area network san
storage management
storage replica
storage server
storage spaces
storage spaces direct
system restore
sysvol
team bio
Tools
VDI
virtual disk service vds
virtualization
vmm
volume shadowcopy service vss
vss
webcasts and chats
Windows
Windows 7
Windows Server
windows server 2008
windows server 2008 r2
windows server 2012
windows server 2012 r2
Windows server 2016
Windows server backup
windows server technical preview
windows storage server 2012 r2
windows unified data storage server wudss
windows vista
windows vista backup
work folders
Copied!
RSS
Follow
Home
Home
:
Windows Server
:
Storage at Microsoft
Options
Mark all as New
Mark all as Read
Pin this item to the top
Subscribe
Bookmark
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Invite a Friend
539
Azure Blob Storage on IoT Edge now includes Tiering and Time-to-Live functionalities
Arpita Duppala
on
04-10-2019 07:53 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 07, 2019 This post was authored by @Arpita Duppala, PM on the High Availability and St...
16.3K
Windows 10 and reserved storage
FileCAB-Team
on
04-10-2019 07:53 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 07, 2019 Reserving disk space to keep Windows 10 up to dateWindows Insiders: To enable...
591
Chelsio RDMA and Storage Replica Perf on Windows Server 2019 are 💯
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 07:53 AM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 13, 2018 Heya folks, Ned here again.
281
Storage Migration Service Log Collector Available
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 07:52 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 07, 2018 Heya folks, Ned here again.
1,901
The new HCI industry record: 13.7 million IOPS with Windows Server 2019 and Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory
Cosmos Darwin
on
04-10-2019 07:52 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 30, 2018 Written by Cosmos Darwin, Senior PM on the Core OS team at Microsoft.
270
Using System Insights to forecast clustered storage usage
Garrett Watumull
on
04-10-2019 07:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 03, 2018 This post was authored by Garrett Watumull, PM on the Windows Server team at ...
539
Hyper-converged infrastructure in Windows Server 2019 – the countdown clock starts now!
Cosmos Darwin
on
04-10-2019 07:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 02, 2018 This post was written by Cosmos Darwin, Sr PM on the Core OS team at Microsof...
236
Announcing Public Preview of Azure Blob Storage on IoT Edge
Arpita Duppala
on
04-10-2019 07:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 24, 2018 Azure Blob Storage on IoT Edge Version 1.
3,729
Windows 10 and Storage Sense
FileCAB-Team
on
04-10-2019 07:49 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 30, 2018 What’s new in Storage Sense?Starting with Windows 10, Storage Sense has embar...
450
Getting started with System Insights in 10 minutes
Garrett Watumull
on
04-10-2019 07:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 24, 2018 This post was authored by Garrett Watumull, PM on the Windows Server team at ...
278
New Storage Migration Service preview released
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 07:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 12, 2018 Go here for current GA version of Storage Migration Service: http://aka.
288
Feedback on Storage Spaces Direct in smaller environments
FileCAB-Team
on
04-10-2019 07:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 09, 2018 Hello, IT Admins!As a part of our planning process for the next release of Wi...
281
Here's what you missed – Five big announcements for Storage Spaces Direct from the Windows Server Summit
Cosmos Darwin
on
04-10-2019 07:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 27, 2018 This post was authored by Cosmos Darwin, PM on the Windows Server team at Mic...
230
Creating remediation actions for System Insights
Garrett Watumull
on
04-10-2019 07:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 19, 2018 This post was authored by Garrett Watumull, PM on the Windows Server team at ...
236
Storage Migration Service preview extension update 17666
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 07:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 17, 2018 Go here for current GA version of Storage Migration Service: http://aka.
333
Storage Replica Updates in Windows Server 2019 Insider Preview Build 17650
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 07:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 24, 2018 Heya folks, Ned here again.
381
Manage Storage Spaces Direct in Windows Server 2016 with Windows Admin Center (Preview)
Cosmos Darwin
on
04-10-2019 07:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 19, 2018 Hi! I’m Cosmos.
2,353
Introducing the Windows Server Storage Migration Service
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 07:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 12, 2018 Update! We shipped Windows Server 2019!!! Go to https://aka.
484
Storage Spaces Direct: 10,000 clusters and counting!
Cosmos Darwin
on
04-10-2019 07:42 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 27, 2018 It’s been 18 months since we announced general availability of Windows Server...
352
It's Gone To Plaid: Storage Replica and Chelsio iWARP Performance
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 07:42 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 26, 2018 Hi folks, Ned here again.
229
Survey: Local Users and Groups on Windows Server in AD domains
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 04:33 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 16, 2018 Hey folks, Ned here again.
404
Windows Work Folders On-Demand file access feature
Jeff Patterson
on
04-10-2019 04:33 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 08, 2018 We’re excited to announce the Windows Work Folders On-Demand file access feat...
216
Survey: Storage Replica "Lite"
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 04:32 AM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 14, 2017 Hey folks, Ned here again.
300
Storage Spaces Direct with Samsung Z-SSD™
Claus Joergensen
on
04-10-2019 04:32 AM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 04, 2017 Hello, Claus here again.
225
Object Storage Survey for Windows
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 04:31 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 01, 2017 Hi folks, Ned here again.
264
Storage Spaces Direct with Cavium FastLinQ® 41000
Claus Joergensen
on
04-10-2019 04:31 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 21, 2017 Hello, Claus here again.
6,055
Understanding SSD endurance: drive writes per day (DWPD), terabytes written (TBW), and the minimum recommended for Storage Spaces Direct
Cosmos Darwin
on
04-10-2019 04:31 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 11, 2017 Hi! I’m Cosmos.
284
Windows Server 2016 NTFS sparse file/Data Deduplication users: please install KB4025334
Will Gries
on
04-10-2019 04:31 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 20, 2017 Please note: all updates to Windows Server 2016 are cumulative, so any curren...
251
Storage Spaces Direct on Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors
Claus Joergensen
on
04-10-2019 04:30 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 11, 2017 Hello, Claus here again.
9,467
SMB1 Product Clearinghouse
Ned Pyle
on
04-10-2019 04:30 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 01, 2017 Hi folks, Ned here again.
«
Previous
Next
»
Latest Comments
Jim_Satterfield
in
Stop using SMB1
on
05-21-2019
Your easy dismissal of the necessity the need for SMB1 or an acceptable substitute is annoying. Some of us work for small businesses that nonetheless have multiple locations and subnets and are stuck with old software that when browsing to find data on the network needs SMB1. It's also just too conv...
0 Likes
vinceg
in
Deploying Work Folders with AD FS and Web Application Proxy (WAP)
on
05-20-2019
This is all well but I have multiple Work Folders Sync Servers. In a normal Work Folders set up, I can have multiple Sync Servers just as long as the AD Attribute msDS-SyncServerUrl was filled in for the users. This would insure users were directed to the correct Sync Server. From what I can see, th...
0 Likes
DannyBoy2042
in
Introducing the Windows Server Storage Migration Service
on
05-13-2019
Really frustrating... one of the big reasons why we want to migrate our file server is to migrate from NTFS to REFS w/ dedupe in Server 2019. Why would this not be an option?
0 Likes
Deleted
in
Windows 10 and reserved storage
on
05-09-2019
Cannot find this quest anymore
0 Likes
VijayAnandDevarajan
in
The new HCI industry record: 13.7 million IOPS with Windows Server 2019 and Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory
on
05-04-2019
Great to hear the numbers, Infocrush - appreciate the bench mark numbers. All the best for the next steps!
0 Likes
Browse
Popular
Windows Dev Center
Microsoft Azure
Microsoft Visual Studio
Office Dev Center
asp.net
IIS.net
Learning Resources
Channel 9
Windows Development Videos
Microsoft Virtual Academy
Programs
App Developer Agreement
Windows Insider Program
Microsoft Affiliate Program
BizSpark (for startups)
Microsoft Imagine
For IT Pros
Microsoft Power BI
Microsoft SQL Server
Internet of Things
Operations Management Suite
Values
Diversity and inclusion
Accessibility
Environment
Microsoft Philanthropies
Corporate Social Responsibility
Privacy at Microsoft
Company
Careers
About Microsoft
Company news
Investors
Research
Site map
English (United States)
Contact us
Privacy & cookies
Terms of use
Trademarks
About our ads
© 2017 Microsoft