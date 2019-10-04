Storage at Microsoft

Home
539

Azure Blob Storage on IoT Edge now includes Tiering and Time-to-Live functionalities

Arpita Duppala on 04-10-2019 07:53 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 07, 2019 This post was authored by @Arpita Duppala, PM on the High Availability and St...
16.3K

Windows 10 and reserved storage

FileCAB-Team on 04-10-2019 07:53 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 07, 2019 Reserving disk space to keep Windows 10 up to dateWindows Insiders: To enable...
591

Chelsio RDMA and Storage Replica Perf on Windows Server 2019 are 💯

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 07:53 AM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 13, 2018 Heya folks, Ned here again.
281

Storage Migration Service Log Collector Available

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 07:52 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 07, 2018 Heya folks, Ned here again.
1,901

The new HCI industry record: 13.7 million IOPS with Windows Server 2019 and Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory

Cosmos Darwin on 04-10-2019 07:52 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 30, 2018 Written by Cosmos Darwin, Senior PM on the Core OS team at Microsoft.
270

Using System Insights to forecast clustered storage usage

Garrett Watumull on 04-10-2019 07:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 03, 2018 This post was authored by Garrett Watumull, PM on the Windows Server team at ...
539

Hyper-converged infrastructure in Windows Server 2019 – the countdown clock starts now!

Cosmos Darwin on 04-10-2019 07:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 02, 2018 This post was written by Cosmos Darwin, Sr PM on the Core OS team at Microsof...
236

Announcing Public Preview of Azure Blob Storage on IoT Edge

Arpita Duppala on 04-10-2019 07:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 24, 2018 Azure Blob Storage on IoT Edge Version 1.
3,729

Windows 10 and Storage Sense

FileCAB-Team on 04-10-2019 07:49 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 30, 2018 What’s new in Storage Sense?Starting with Windows 10, Storage Sense has embar...
450

Getting started with System Insights in 10 minutes

Garrett Watumull on 04-10-2019 07:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 24, 2018 This post was authored by Garrett Watumull, PM on the Windows Server team at ...
278

New Storage Migration Service preview released

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 07:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 12, 2018 Go here for current GA version of Storage Migration Service: http://aka.
288

Feedback on Storage Spaces Direct in smaller environments

FileCAB-Team on 04-10-2019 07:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 09, 2018 Hello, IT Admins!As a part of our planning process for the next release of Wi...
281

Here's what you missed – Five big announcements for Storage Spaces Direct from the Windows Server Summit

Cosmos Darwin on 04-10-2019 07:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 27, 2018 This post was authored by Cosmos Darwin, PM on the Windows Server team at Mic...
230

Creating remediation actions for System Insights

Garrett Watumull on 04-10-2019 07:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 19, 2018 This post was authored by Garrett Watumull, PM on the Windows Server team at ...
236

Storage Migration Service preview extension update 17666

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 07:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 17, 2018 Go here for current GA version of Storage Migration Service: http://aka.
333

Storage Replica Updates in Windows Server 2019 Insider Preview Build 17650

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 07:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 24, 2018 Heya folks, Ned here again.
381

Manage Storage Spaces Direct in Windows Server 2016 with Windows Admin Center (Preview)

Cosmos Darwin on 04-10-2019 07:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 19, 2018 Hi! I’m Cosmos.
2,353

Introducing the Windows Server Storage Migration Service

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 07:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 12, 2018 Update! We shipped Windows Server 2019!!! Go to https://aka.
484

Storage Spaces Direct: 10,000 clusters and counting!

Cosmos Darwin on 04-10-2019 07:42 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 27, 2018 It’s been 18 months since we announced general availability of Windows Server...
352

It's Gone To Plaid: Storage Replica and Chelsio iWARP Performance

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 07:42 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 26, 2018 Hi folks, Ned here again.
229

Survey: Local Users and Groups on Windows Server in AD domains

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 04:33 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 16, 2018 Hey folks, Ned here again.
404

Windows Work Folders On-Demand file access feature

Jeff Patterson on 04-10-2019 04:33 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 08, 2018 We’re excited to announce the Windows Work Folders On-Demand file access feat...
216

Survey: Storage Replica "Lite"

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 04:32 AM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 14, 2017 Hey folks, Ned here again.
300

Storage Spaces Direct with Samsung Z-SSD™

Claus Joergensen on 04-10-2019 04:32 AM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 04, 2017 Hello, Claus here again.
225

Object Storage Survey for Windows

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 04:31 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 01, 2017 Hi folks, Ned here again.
264

Storage Spaces Direct with Cavium FastLinQ® 41000

Claus Joergensen on 04-10-2019 04:31 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 21, 2017 Hello, Claus here again.
284

Windows Server 2016 NTFS sparse file/Data Deduplication users: please install KB4025334

Will Gries on 04-10-2019 04:31 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 20, 2017 Please note: all updates to Windows Server 2016 are cumulative, so any curren...
251

Storage Spaces Direct on Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

Claus Joergensen on 04-10-2019 04:30 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 11, 2017 Hello, Claus here again.
9,467

SMB1 Product Clearinghouse

Ned Pyle on 04-10-2019 04:30 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 01, 2017 Hi folks, Ned here again.
