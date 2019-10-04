Home
Outlook Global Customer Service & Support Team Blog
2,427

Understanding Search Scopes in Microsoft Outlook

abdias_ruiz on 04-10-2019 08:28 AM
Outlook 2010 and Outlook 2013 use Windows Desktop Search (WDS) to help you find email and other items. This article expl...
2,151

ZeroConfigExchange - Automating the Creation of an Outlook Profile for Exchange Accounts

G_Cozier on 04-08-2019 07:37 AM
Looking for a way to automate profile deployment? We've got you covered! Across the different versions of Outlook, there...
1,364

Conflicting permission sets when working with shared or delegated folders in Outlook

abdias_ruiz on 03-26-2019 08:40 AM
Depending on how Outlook folders are shared, the user experience may vary depending on the permission set used to access...
1,625

32-bit Outlook interface elements unexpectedly render in black, white, or blank

MSFTsfellman on 03-25-2019 11:06 AM
Outlook relies on Office and Windows components to properly draw the user interface. This article gives technical detail...
3,495

How Outlook 2016 utilizes Exchange Server 2016 FAST Search

abdias_ruiz on 03-21-2019 01:22 PM
Outlook takes advantage of various features to help you find the content that you're looking for. Learn more about how O...
Latest Comments
TimHL
in ZeroConfigExchange - Automating the Creation of an Outlook Profile for Exchange Accounts on 05-15-2019
We're migrating users from GroupWise to on-prem Exchange 2016 and Outlook 2016 (from Office 2016 Pro) on Server 2016 with Remote Desktop Services. We use this ZeroConfigExchange configuration, and indeed the first time users launch Outlook it opens directly to their mailbox bypassing the wizard and ...
KYLE SCHROEDER
in ZeroConfigExchange - Automating the Creation of an Outlook Profile for Exchange Accounts on 05-13-2019
Hello @G_Cozier :Thanks for this great article! Very helpful...one question we have though: what AD attribute is used by ZCE to determine the email address to use? Is it just the property "mail", or "EmailAddress" or "targetAddress"? Something else?
abdias_ruiz
in Conflicting permission sets when working with shared or delegated folders in Outlook on 03-28-2019
@Leslie Marianko, this applies to both Exchange on-premises and Exchange Online. The PowerShell cmdlet that you reference grants the same delegate permission as when using the Outlook client to add a delegate. However, Outlook offers additional delegation options, for example the ability to specify ...
Leslie Marianko
in Conflicting permission sets when working with shared or delegated folders in Outlook on 03-26-2019
Are you only talking about Exchange On-Premise? In Exchange Online: You can set delegate permissions and view private items thru powershell using the set-mailboxfolderpermission or add-mailboxfolderpermisson commandlet on a users calendar folder with the -SharingPermissionFlags parameter. https://do...
