Home
Home
Sign In
Sign In
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for
Search instead for
Did you mean:
Communities
Events
Events Home
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Ignite | The Tour
Microsoft Ignite
Community Events
Blogs
Microsoft Learn
Info Center
336K
Members
11K
Online
262K
Conversations
Home
:
Outlook
:
Outlook Global Customer Service & Support Team Blog
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for
Search instead for
Did you mean:
Outlook Global Customer Service & Support Team Blog
Filter by label
profile creation
profile deployment
zeroconfigexhange
Copied!
RSS
Follow
Home
Home
:
Outlook
:
Outlook Global Customer Service & Support Team Blog
Options
Mark all as New
Mark all as Read
Pin this item to the top
Subscribe
Bookmark
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Invite a Friend
2,427
Understanding Search Scopes in Microsoft Outlook
abdias_ruiz
on
04-10-2019 08:28 AM
Outlook 2010 and Outlook 2013 use Windows Desktop Search (WDS) to help you find email and other items. This article expl...
2,151
ZeroConfigExchange - Automating the Creation of an Outlook Profile for Exchange Accounts
G_Cozier
on
04-08-2019 07:37 AM
Looking for a way to automate profile deployment? We've got you covered! Across the different versions of Outlook, there...
1,364
Conflicting permission sets when working with shared or delegated folders in Outlook
abdias_ruiz
on
03-26-2019 08:40 AM
Depending on how Outlook folders are shared, the user experience may vary depending on the permission set used to access...
1,625
32-bit Outlook interface elements unexpectedly render in black, white, or blank
MSFTsfellman
on
03-25-2019 11:06 AM
Outlook relies on Office and Windows components to properly draw the user interface. This article gives technical detail...
3,495
How Outlook 2016 utilizes Exchange Server 2016 FAST Search
abdias_ruiz
on
03-21-2019 01:22 PM
Outlook takes advantage of various features to help you find the content that you're looking for. Learn more about how O...
Latest Comments
TimHL
in
ZeroConfigExchange - Automating the Creation of an Outlook Profile for Exchange Accounts
on
05-15-2019
We're migrating users from GroupWise to on-prem Exchange 2016 and Outlook 2016 (from Office 2016 Pro) on Server 2016 with Remote Desktop Services. We use this ZeroConfigExchange configuration, and indeed the first time users launch Outlook it opens directly to their mailbox bypassing the wizard and ...
0 Likes
KYLE SCHROEDER
in
ZeroConfigExchange - Automating the Creation of an Outlook Profile for Exchange Accounts
on
05-13-2019
Hello @G_Cozier :Thanks for this great article! Very helpful...one question we have though: what AD attribute is used by ZCE to determine the email address to use? Is it just the property "mail", or "EmailAddress" or "targetAddress"? Something else?
0 Likes
abdias_ruiz
in
Conflicting permission sets when working with shared or delegated folders in Outlook
on
03-28-2019
@Leslie Marianko, this applies to both Exchange on-premises and Exchange Online. The PowerShell cmdlet that you reference grants the same delegate permission as when using the Outlook client to add a delegate. However, Outlook offers additional delegation options, for example the ability to specify ...
0 Likes
Leslie Marianko
in
Conflicting permission sets when working with shared or delegated folders in Outlook
on
03-26-2019
Are you only talking about Exchange On-Premise? In Exchange Online: You can set delegate permissions and view private items thru powershell using the set-mailboxfolderpermission or add-mailboxfolderpermisson commandlet on a users calendar folder with the -SharingPermissionFlags parameter. https://do...
0 Likes
Browse
Popular
Windows Dev Center
Microsoft Azure
Microsoft Visual Studio
Office Dev Center
asp.net
IIS.net
Learning Resources
Channel 9
Windows Development Videos
Microsoft Virtual Academy
Programs
App Developer Agreement
Windows Insider Program
Microsoft Affiliate Program
BizSpark (for startups)
Microsoft Imagine
For IT Pros
Microsoft Power BI
Microsoft SQL Server
Internet of Things
Operations Management Suite
Values
Diversity and inclusion
Accessibility
Environment
Microsoft Philanthropies
Corporate Social Responsibility
Privacy at Microsoft
Company
Careers
About Microsoft
Company news
Investors
Research
Site map
English (United States)
Contact us
Privacy & cookies
Terms of use
Trademarks
About our ads
© 2017 Microsoft