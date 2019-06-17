Home
Polly Davidson
Polly Davidson
Microsoft
13 hours ago

Microsoft To-Do for Mac is here!

13 hours ago

Today, we’d like to announce the arrival of a new family member—that’s right, the moment many of you have been waiting for is heresay hello to the Mac app. Can’t wait to get started? Download it from the Mac App Store now, and then read on to find out more. 

Facebook 1 - Family (PAID - A).pngThe Mac app joins iOS, Android, Windows and web.

 

The To-Do app you know and love 

If you’ve already been using our app on Android, iOS, Windows, or web, then the Mac app will feel very familiar. Sign in and all your tasks will be waiting for you, ready to be checked off. You can work offline, add tasks to My Day, see your flagged email in your Flagged email list, and share your lists with colleagues or friends and family. The Planner integration isn’t available yet, but were already working on bringing the Assigned to Me list to you.  

side by side docs.jpgKeep your tasks in focus while you work with minimized view

It’s all in the details 

Let’s get to the fun bits. Press 2 and To-Do will move into the minimized view so that all you see is the list view. Keep it on My Day to always have your tasks for the day on view. With To-Do on the side of the screen you can work on that budget in Excel or that essay in Word while checking off each step you complete. Turn the sound up loud, because of course that oh-so-satisfying ding is also in our Mac app. Want to go back to seeing all your lists? 1 will get you there. 

Want to edit a task? You don’t need to go into the detail view to do that in the Mac appyou can do it straight from your list view. Select the task you want to edit and then click on the text in order to edit the task name.  

TAGS.jpgSee all the tags that you've previously used

If you use tags then you’ll be very happy to know that we have a tag menu that will pop up whenever you type # in a list name. Using a productivity system like GTD (Getting Things Done)? You can add tags like #home #computer #work or #waiting to your task names and use the menu to quickly add these tags to future tasks. Click on the tag and you’ll see all the tasks with that tag name across all your lists.  

 

It’s all in the tech details 

If, like us, you like to look under the hood of the app, then you might love to know that we built a native Mac app using 100% AppKit 

 

So, that’s it from us. We’ll leave you to get acquainted with our newest family member. We’d love to hear your feedback in the comments below, or over on Twitter or Facebook. Have an issue? Send us a message in-app and our To-Do support team will be ready to help.  

 

Oleg K
Oleg K
Super Contributor
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Correction. That ding sound is the first thing i disable 😜

Will Wilson
Will Wilson
Occasional Contributor
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

This is great!  Can we get dark mode support as well?  Great work and looking forward to hopefully quick update releases.

jeremyschoonover
jeremyschoonover
Occasional Visitor
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Looks like the Planner integration isn't working. Is that planned for the future?

