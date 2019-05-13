Home
Home
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for 
Search instead for 
Did you mean: 
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for 
Search instead for 
Did you mean: 
Failover Clustering
Copied!
Home
Options
9,567

Windows Server 2019 Failover Clustering New Features

John Marlin on 05-13-2019 03:10 PM
This blog outlines and demos a lot of the new features available for Windows Server 2019 New Features
3,615

You been asking, I am delivering

John Marlin on 04-12-2019 12:01 PM
It's been a long time coming, but it is finally here...
3,925

Optimizing Hyper-V Live Migrations on an Hyperconverged Infrastructure

John Marlin on 04-04-2019 02:32 PM
Optimizing Hyper-V Live Migrations on an Hyperconverged Infrastructure
1,958

So what exactly is the CLIUSR account

John Marlin on 03-26-2019 08:37 AM
Starting with Windows 2012 Failover Clustering, we introduced the CLIUSR account. This is a local user account used by c...
6,607

No such thing as a Heartbeat Network

John Marlin on 03-25-2019 03:49 PM
We continue to here about configuring a "heartbeat network". This blogs will explain that ther eis no such thing.
4,113

Windows Server 2016/2019 Cluster Resource / Resource Types

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:17 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 16, 2019 Over the years, we have been asked about what some of the Failover Cluster resou...
594

Microsoft Ignite 2018 Clustering Sessions available

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:17 PM
First published on MSDN on Nov 01, 2018 For those who attended Microsoft Ignite 2018 in Orlando, Florida, we thank you f...
1,012

Cluster Sets in Windows Server 2019 - Hyperscale for Hyperconverged !!

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:16 PM
This blog discusses a new feature in Windows Server 2019.
2,571

Scale-Out File Server Improvements in Windows Server 2019

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:16 PM
Failover Clustering Scale-Out File Server was first introduced in Windows Server 2012 to take advantage of Cluster Share...
1,613

New File Share Witness Feature in Windows Server 2019

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:15 PM
This blog discusses a new feature in the upcoming release of Windows Server 2019.
1,810

Failover Cluster File Share Witness and DFS

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:15 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 13, 2018 This blog discusses a new feature in the upcoming release of Windows Server 2019...
1,108

How to Switch a Failover Cluster to a New Domain

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:14 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 09, 2018 This blog discusses a new feature in the upcoming release of Windows Server 2019...
705

Container Storage Support with Cluster Shared Volumes (CSV), Storage Spaces Direct (S2D), SMB Global Mapping

Rob Hindman on 03-15-2019 03:14 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 10, 2017 By Amitabh TamhaneGoals: This topic provides an overview of providing persistent...
677

Container Storage Support with Cluster Shared Volumes (CSV), Storage Spaces Direct (S2D), SMB Global Mapping

Rob Hindman on 03-15-2019 03:12 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 10, 2017 By Amitabh TamhaneGoals: This topic provides an overview of providing persistent...
1,174

Deploying IaaS VM Guest Clusters in Microsoft Azure

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:12 PM
First published on MSDN on Feb 14, 2017 Authors: Rob Hindman and Subhasish Bhattacharya, Program Manager, Windows Server...
529

Failover Clustering Sets for Start Ordering

Elden Christensen on 03-15-2019 03:09 PM
First published on MSDN on Oct 10, 2016 In a private cloud there may be multi-tier applications which are deployed acros...
518

Failover Clustering @ Ignite 2016

Elden Christensen on 03-15-2019 03:09 PM
First published on MSDN on Sep 23, 2016 I am packing my bags getting ready for Ignite 2016 in Atlanta, and I thought I w...
961

Using PowerShell script make any application highly available

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:09 PM
First published on MSDN on Jun 06, 2016 Author:Amitabh Tamhane Senior Program Manager Windows Server MicrosoftOS release...
763

NetFT Virtual Adapter Performance Filter

Elden Christensen on 03-15-2019 03:07 PM
First published on MSDN on May 27, 2016 In this blog I will discuss what the NetFT Virtual Adapter Performance Filter is...
1,013

Speeding Up Failover Tips-n-Tricks

Elden Christensen on 03-15-2019 03:07 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 29, 2016 From time-to-time people ask me for suggestions on what tweaks they can do to ma...
1,793

Failover Cluster VM Load Balancing in Windows Server 2016

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:06 PM
First published on MSDN on Apr 29, 2016 Windows Server 2016 introduces the Virtual Machine Load Balancing feature to opt...
1,176

Troubleshooting Hangs Using Live Dump

Elden Christensen on 03-15-2019 03:06 PM
First published on MSDN on Mar 02, 2016 In this blog post https://blogs.
607

Managing Failover Clusters with 5nine Manager

Rob Hindman on 03-15-2019 03:06 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 21, 2016 Hi Cluster Fans, It is nice to be back on the Cluster Team Blog! After founding ...
473

How can we improve the installation and patching of Windows Server? (Survey Request)

Rob Hindman on 03-15-2019 03:03 PM
First published on MSDN on Sep 11, 2015 Do you want your server OS deployment and servicing to move faster? We're a team...
544

Configuring Site Awareness with Multi-active Disaggregated Datacenters

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:03 PM
First published on MSDN on Sep 10, 2015 In a previous blog,I discussed the introduction of site-aware Failover Clusters ...
652

Hyper-converged with Windows Server 2016

Elden Christensen on 03-15-2019 03:03 PM
First published on MSDN on Sep 08, 2015 One of the big hot features in Windows Server 2016 which has me really excited i...
1,421

Site-aware Failover Clusters in Windows Server 2016

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:03 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 19, 2015 Windows Server 2016, debuts the birth of site-aware clusters.
2,061

Workgroup and Multi-domain clusters in Windows Server 2016

John Marlin on 03-15-2019 03:03 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 17, 2015 In Windows Server 2012 R2 and previous versions, a cluster could only be created...
1,143

Cluster Shared Volume - A Systematic Approach to Finding Bottlenecks

Elden Christensen on 03-15-2019 03:01 PM
First published on MSDN on Jul 29, 2015 In this post we will discuss how to find if performance that you observe on a Cl...
Latest Comments
Theo-57
in Windows Server 2019 Failover Clustering New Features on 06-03-2019
Hi John,In the roadmap will we be seeing enhancements to Hyper-V Cluster Resource Hosting Subsystem (RHS) to better enable handling of VMs on a cluster that have many different storage resources presented by difference SOFS shares? This is to address a problem we have been seeing for a long time whe...
0 Likes
Lukasz Buczynski
in Scale-Out File Server Improvements in Windows Server 2019 on 05-21-2019
Is any official documentation about this Infrastructure SoFS like Planing, deploying, Managing ? Because on https://docs.microsoft.com i have only documentation (planing, deploying, managing) for SoFS applies to Windows Server 2012R2 and Windows Server 2012 https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-s...
0 Likes
Digamber Prasad
in Windows Server 2016/2019 Cluster Resource / Resource Types on 05-13-2019
Hi Team, I just want to know if there is any Freeware tool which sends me alert and monitor Cluster shared volume if the spaces reach a certain level. Many thanks.
1 Likes
Martin_Maletti
in How to Run ChkDsk and Defrag on Cluster Shared Volumes in Windows Server 2012 R2 on 05-09-2019
@Subhasish, Does this procedure include any outage for the volume that's been scanned and repaired? Thanks in advance for your post. Very detailed.
0 Likes
MyProfile630
in So what exactly is the CLIUSR account on 05-08-2019
Thanks for the great post. I liked it. This really helped me in understanding the concept. Please continue to deliver such posts.
1 Likes