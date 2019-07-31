Home
Exchange Team Blog

You Had Me at EHLO..

6,540

Easier Room Booking in Outlook on the Web!

The_Exchange_Team on 07-31-2019 10:07 AM
We are releasing features that make it easier to find and identify the room you need, and new features to help you manag...
5,440

Manage Authentication Sessions in Outlook on the web with Azure AD Conditional Access

The_Exchange_Team on 07-15-2019 10:52 AM
Learn how to control how often users need to enter their authentication credentials
10.4K

Office 365 Message Attribution

The_Exchange_Team on 07-11-2019 06:00 AM
When a message arrives at Office 365, one of the first things we need to do is figure out which organization it belongs ...
13.5K

The Hybrid Agent is now GA!

The_Exchange_Team on 07-01-2019 08:00 AM
The Microsoft Hybrid Agent has reached General Availability! 
7,776

Disabling Legacy Authentication in Exchange Server 2019

The_Exchange_Team on 06-21-2019 08:53 AM
Legacy authentication methods are less secure, are vulnerable to interception and are susceptible to brute-force and pas...
31.1K

Released: June 2019 Quarterly Exchange Updates

The_Exchange_Team on 06-18-2019 10:00 AM
Today we are announcing the availability of quarterly servicing cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2013, 2016 and 20...
7,429

Monitoring Exchange using Multiple OWA/ECP Virtual Directories

The_Exchange_Team on 06-17-2019 09:55 AM
You might have some issues with monitoring if you have multiple OWA and ECP Virtual Directories - Read this to find out ...
8,765

Scoping Microsoft Graph application permissions to specific Exchange Online mailboxes

The_Exchange_Team on 06-05-2019 11:52 AM
This feature allows Exchange Online administrators to scope application permissions for Microsoft Graph to allow access ...
8,872

Introducing Office365APIEditor

The_Exchange_Team on 06-03-2019 09:40 AM
I'd like to introduce Office365APIEditor for developers who create applications to work with Exchange Online or Office 3...
10.4K

Azure Cloud Shell Now Supports Exchange Online

The_Exchange_Team on 05-28-2019 07:28 AM
We’re very happy to announce that the Exchange Online PowerShell module is now available in Azure Cloud Shell!
13.7K

Announcing The Exchange Server 2019 Sizing Calculator

The_Exchange_Team on 05-24-2019 08:03 AM
The Exchange team is pleased to announce that the Exchange 2019 Sizing Calculator has completed development. Read all ab...
5,914

EHLO Tech Community!

The_Exchange_Team on 05-22-2019 08:01 AM
The Exchange team blog is very happy to have become a part of the thriving and exciting Tech Community.
3,623

15 years!

The_Exchange_Team on 02-09-2019 07:00 AM
