Home
Home
Sign In
Sign In
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for
Search instead for
Did you mean:
Communities
Events
Events Home
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Ignite | The Tour
Microsoft Ignite
Community Events
Blogs
Microsoft Learn
Info Center
377K
Members
8,300
Online
388K
Conversations
Home
:
Exchange
:
Exchange Team Blog
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for
Search instead for
Did you mean:
Exchange Team Blog
You Had Me at EHLO..
Filter by label
Administration
all posts
Announcements
Calendaring
Client Access
Community
Compliance
Deployment
development
Directory
documentation
Events
Exchange
Exchange 2007
exchange 2010
Exchange 2013
Exchange 2016
Exchange 2019
Exchange Online
High Availability
History
Hybrid
mailbox
managed availability
microsoft
Migration
mobility
Office 365
On Premises
Outlook
OWA
Planning and Architecture
protocols
Scripting
Security
setup
Storage
Tips 'n Tricks
Tools
transport
Troubleshooting
Unified Messaging
virtualization
Copied!
RSS
Follow
Home
Home
:
Exchange
:
Exchange Team Blog
Options
Mark all as New
Mark all as Read
Pin this item to the top
Subscribe
Bookmark
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Invite a Friend
6,540
Easier Room Booking in Outlook on the Web!
The_Exchange_Team
on
07-31-2019 10:07 AM
We are releasing features that make it easier to find and identify the room you need, and new features to help you manag...
5,440
Manage Authentication Sessions in Outlook on the web with Azure AD Conditional Access
The_Exchange_Team
on
07-15-2019 10:52 AM
Learn how to control how often users need to enter their authentication credentials
10.4K
Office 365 Message Attribution
The_Exchange_Team
on
07-11-2019 06:00 AM
When a message arrives at Office 365, one of the first things we need to do is figure out which organization it belongs ...
13.5K
The Hybrid Agent is now GA!
The_Exchange_Team
on
07-01-2019 08:00 AM
The Microsoft Hybrid Agent has reached General Availability!
7,776
Disabling Legacy Authentication in Exchange Server 2019
The_Exchange_Team
on
06-21-2019 08:53 AM
Legacy authentication methods are less secure, are vulnerable to interception and are susceptible to brute-force and pas...
31.1K
Released: June 2019 Quarterly Exchange Updates
The_Exchange_Team
on
06-18-2019 10:00 AM
Today we are announcing the availability of quarterly servicing cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2013, 2016 and 20...
7,429
Monitoring Exchange using Multiple OWA/ECP Virtual Directories
The_Exchange_Team
on
06-17-2019 09:55 AM
You might have some issues with monitoring if you have multiple OWA and ECP Virtual Directories - Read this to find out ...
8,765
Scoping Microsoft Graph application permissions to specific Exchange Online mailboxes
The_Exchange_Team
on
06-05-2019 11:52 AM
This feature allows Exchange Online administrators to scope application permissions for Microsoft Graph to allow access ...
8,872
Introducing Office365APIEditor
The_Exchange_Team
on
06-03-2019 09:40 AM
I'd like to introduce Office365APIEditor for developers who create applications to work with Exchange Online or Office 3...
10.4K
Azure Cloud Shell Now Supports Exchange Online
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-28-2019 07:28 AM
We’re very happy to announce that the Exchange Online PowerShell module is now available in Azure Cloud Shell!
13.7K
Announcing The Exchange Server 2019 Sizing Calculator
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-24-2019 08:03 AM
The Exchange team is pleased to announce that the Exchange 2019 Sizing Calculator has completed development. Read all ab...
5,914
EHLO Tech Community!
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-22-2019 08:01 AM
The Exchange team blog is very happy to have become a part of the thriving and exciting Tech Community.
2,836
The time has come: our blog is moving
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-10-2019 12:21 PM
5,446
FAQs on Office 365 Retention, Disposal & Archiving
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-01-2019 01:39 PM
9,865
Installing Exchange Server 2019 on Windows Server 2019 Core - Notes From The Field
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-26-2019 08:30 AM
4,424
The 100 migration batches limit and how to not run into it
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-19-2019 08:00 AM
9,573
Introducing the new migration experience from Google G Suite
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-16-2019 03:40 PM
7,547
Microsoft Hybrid Agent Preview Update
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-09-2019 04:02 PM
3,627
Introduction to Public Folder Hierarchy Sync
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-08-2019 02:26 PM
24.1K
Exchange Online - Modern Authentication and Conditional Access Updates
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-01-2019 06:56 AM
4,917
Exchange Team blog is moving to a new home soon!
The_Exchange_Team
on
03-29-2019 06:12 AM
11.6K
Mail flow insights (wave 2) will soon be available in O365 Security & Compliance Center
The_Exchange_Team
on
03-25-2019 11:39 AM
4,466
Announcing the updated Exchange Deployment Assistant site
The_Exchange_Team
on
03-22-2019 12:08 PM
42.5K
Investigating TLS usage for SMTP in Exchange Online
The_Exchange_Team
on
03-22-2019 06:53 AM
4,518
New Outlook for iOS and Android App Configuration Policy Experience – General App Configuration
Ross Smith IV
on
03-21-2019 06:00 AM
3,440
Announcing the Public Folder Consistency Agent for Exchange Online
The_Exchange_Team
on
02-28-2019 08:42 AM
18.3K
Advanced Office 365 Routing: Locking Down Exchange On-Premises when MX points to Office 365
The_Exchange_Team
on
02-15-2019 07:53 AM
3,617
Meta Cache Database (MCDB) Setup Guide is available
The_Exchange_Team
on
02-14-2019 07:00 AM
63K
Released: February 2019 Quarterly Exchange Updates
The_Exchange_Team
on
02-12-2019 10:00 AM
3,623
15 years!
The_Exchange_Team
on
02-09-2019 07:00 AM
«
Previous
Next
»
Latest Comments
Dan Myhre
in
Easier Room Booking in Outlook on the Web!
on
08-12-2019
Looking forward to this!! Any update on when the EXO PowerShell will be updated to be deployed in a better way? The ClickOnce has to go. Should be deployed the same way as the new Azure modules.
0 Likes
Greg Taylor - EXCHANGE
in
Exchange Online - Modern Authentication and Conditional Access Updates
on
08-12-2019
Here's a great blog on that subject - https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/praveenkumar/2013/07/17/how-to-create-service-requests-to-contact-office-365-support/
0 Likes
Chris Varner
in
Exchange Online - Modern Authentication and Conditional Access Updates
on
08-12-2019
OK, I have used this same user on another computer and it doesn't work there either. But it does work for the other E1 licensed users on that machine. How do I open a support case?
0 Likes
Greg Taylor - EXCHANGE
in
Exchange Online - Modern Authentication and Conditional Access Updates
on
08-12-2019
Set ExcludeExplicit0365Endpoint back to 0. or remove it. Get AutoD working properly. If those users can configure a profile on a different machine then clearly it's something in the registry local to the machines they have causing it. If they can't create a profile on a different machine, it's the u...
0 Likes
Chris Varner
in
Exchange Online - Modern Authentication and Conditional Access Updates
on
08-12-2019
OK with all of the above registry settings applied to the user, it still doesn't work and AutoDiscover has stopped working. After putting in all of the users information manually, it still wont connect. Any other user on the PC works fine.
0 Likes
Browse
Popular
Windows Dev Center
Microsoft Azure
Microsoft Visual Studio
Office Dev Center
asp.net
IIS.net
Learning Resources
Channel 9
Windows Development Videos
Microsoft Virtual Academy
Programs
App Developer Agreement
Windows Insider Program
Microsoft Affiliate Program
BizSpark (for startups)
Microsoft Imagine
For IT Pros
Microsoft Power BI
Microsoft SQL Server
Internet of Things
Operations Management Suite
Values
Diversity and inclusion
Accessibility
Environment
Microsoft Philanthropies
Corporate Social Responsibility
Privacy at Microsoft
Company
Careers
About Microsoft
Company news
Investors
Research
Site map
English (United States)
Contact us
Privacy & cookies
Terms of use
Trademarks
About our ads
© 2017 Microsoft