Device Management in Microsoft
Microsoft Intune and Azure Log Analytics

matt__g on 04-18-2019 02:31 PM
Integrate Microsoft Intune and Azure Log Analytics 
Joining the ConfigMgr community

MikeGriz on 03-29-2019 01:36 PM
Same folks..., new location
New Year.... New Plans

MikeGriz on 03-19-2019 06:06 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 20, 2018 As 2018 wraps up we are starting to set our sights on what the future of our ...
Using Intune device cleanup rules 

Shitanshu Verma on 03-19-2019 06:06 PM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 20, 2018 As Intune Service Administrators at Microsoft, we often get a lot of inactive...
Our journey to peer content distribution

MikeGriz on 03-19-2019 06:06 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 16, 2018 The lead up Here within Microsoft we pride ourselves as being the “first and ...
System Center Configuration Manager Infrastructure Lift and Shift Migration to Azure

Shitanshu Verma on 03-19-2019 06:06 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 02, 2018 The configuration manager hierarchy managing all of Microsoft devices (~300K)...
Application Publishing Automation in Microsoft Intune

matt__g on 03-19-2019 06:05 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 27, 2018 In this post we will discuss how we automated the publishing of internal line...
How we do it: Manage and exceed security update compliance

Shitanshu Verma on 03-19-2019 06:05 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 24, 2017 Hello, my name is Naveen Kumar Akkugari and I am part of the service engineer...
Hardware Inventory – View to Class/Property Info (Cross Post)

SqlBenjamin on 03-19-2019 06:04 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 10, 2017 Hi, Benjamin here again.
Optimizing Operating Systems Upgrades for Remotely Connected Clients

Kacey Krehbiel on 03-19-2019 06:04 PM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 28, 2017 Hi everyone.
Moving the ConfigMgr site database to an Always On Availability Group

SqlBenjamin on 03-19-2019 06:03 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 10, 2017 In a previous post we started talking about how we're moving our workloads in...
ConfigMgr/Intune Service Engineering team structure and silos

Shitanshu Verma on 03-19-2019 06:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 03, 2017 Hello there.
Moving the WSUS database to SQL Always On

matt__g on 03-19-2019 06:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 30, 2017 Hello, my name is Matt Garton and I am part of the service engineering group ...
How we do it: using ConfigMgr and Intune at Microsoft

MikeGriz on 03-19-2019 06:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 27, 2017 Hello there, blog readers.
Auditing Software Inventory Rules in System Center 2012 Configuration Manager

SqlBenjamin on 03-19-2019 06:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 19, 2012 I recently conducted an audit of all software inventory rules set within the ...
Custom SQL Replication reports for System Center 2012 Configuration Manager

SqlBenjamin on 03-19-2019 06:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 02, 2012 Have you been looking for a way to visually see the status of SQL replication...
Client Migration from Configuration Manager 2007 to Configuration Manager 2012

Shitanshu Verma on 03-19-2019 06:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 13, 2012 Hi, I am Naveen Kumar Akkugari and I work at Microsoft in the Management Plat...
Implementing Packaging and Testing work flows in ConfigMgr 2012 using Role Based Access

Dharmt on 03-19-2019 06:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 01, 2011 Hi, my name is Dharmendra Thotakura.
Configuration Manager 2012 Exchange Connector Implementation in Microsoft IT

Shitanshu Verma on 03-19-2019 05:59 PM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 02, 2011 Hi all, I am Karthik Jayavel and I work in MPSD on Settings Management (Desir...
Understanding Updates Management

Shitanshu Verma on 03-19-2019 05:58 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 02, 2011 In this series we will be blogging about some of our best practices using Sys...
Latest Comments
dhiraj_20
in Microsoft Intune and Azure Log Analytics on 04-18-2019
Great article. 
