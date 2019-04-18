Device Management in Microsoft

Home
3,448
Microsoft Intune and Azure Log Analytics
matt__g
on
04-18-2019 02:31 PM
Integrate Microsoft Intune and Azure Log Analytics
2,772
Joining the ConfigMgr community
MikeGriz
on
03-29-2019 01:36 PM
Same folks..., new location
187
New Year.... New Plans
MikeGriz
on
03-19-2019 06:06 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 20, 2018 As 2018 wraps up we are starting to set our sights on what the future of our ...
301
Using Intune device cleanup rules
Shitanshu Verma
on
03-19-2019 06:06 PM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 20, 2018 As Intune Service Administrators at Microsoft, we often get a lot of inactive...
301
Our journey to peer content distribution
MikeGriz
on
03-19-2019 06:06 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 16, 2018 The lead up Here within Microsoft we pride ourselves as being the “first and ...
335
System Center Configuration Manager Infrastructure Lift and Shift Migration to Azure
Shitanshu Verma
on
03-19-2019 06:06 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 02, 2018 The configuration manager hierarchy managing all of Microsoft devices (~300K)...
224
Application Publishing Automation in Microsoft Intune
matt__g
on
03-19-2019 06:05 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 27, 2018 In this post we will discuss how we automated the publishing of internal line...
310
How we do it: Manage and exceed security update compliance
Shitanshu Verma
on
03-19-2019 06:05 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 24, 2017 Hello, my name is Naveen Kumar Akkugari and I am part of the service engineer...
154
Hardware Inventory – View to Class/Property Info (Cross Post)
SqlBenjamin
on
03-19-2019 06:04 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 10, 2017 Hi, Benjamin here again.
180
Optimizing Operating Systems Upgrades for Remotely Connected Clients
Kacey Krehbiel
on
03-19-2019 06:04 PM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 28, 2017 Hi everyone.
187
Moving the ConfigMgr site database to an Always On Availability Group
SqlBenjamin
on
03-19-2019 06:03 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 10, 2017 In a previous post we started talking about how we're moving our workloads in...
169
ConfigMgr/Intune Service Engineering team structure and silos
Shitanshu Verma
on
03-19-2019 06:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 03, 2017 Hello there.
283
Moving the WSUS database to SQL Always On
matt__g
on
03-19-2019 06:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 30, 2017 Hello, my name is Matt Garton and I am part of the service engineering group ...
171
How we do it: using ConfigMgr and Intune at Microsoft
MikeGriz
on
03-19-2019 06:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 27, 2017 Hello there, blog readers.
146
Auditing Software Inventory Rules in System Center 2012 Configuration Manager
SqlBenjamin
on
03-19-2019 06:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 19, 2012 I recently conducted an audit of all software inventory rules set within the ...
136
Custom SQL Replication reports for System Center 2012 Configuration Manager
SqlBenjamin
on
03-19-2019 06:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 02, 2012 Have you been looking for a way to visually see the status of SQL replication...
129
Client Migration from Configuration Manager 2007 to Configuration Manager 2012
Shitanshu Verma
on
03-19-2019 06:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 13, 2012 Hi, I am Naveen Kumar Akkugari and I work at Microsoft in the Management Plat...
188
Implementing Packaging and Testing work flows in ConfigMgr 2012 using Role Based Access
Dharmt
on
03-19-2019 06:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 01, 2011 Hi, my name is Dharmendra Thotakura.
138
Configuration Manager 2012 Exchange Connector Implementation in Microsoft IT
Shitanshu Verma
on
03-19-2019 05:59 PM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 02, 2011 Hi all, I am Karthik Jayavel and I work in MPSD on Settings Management (Desir...
186
Understanding Updates Management
Shitanshu Verma
on
03-19-2019 05:58 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 02, 2011 In this series we will be blogging about some of our best practices using Sys...
dhiraj_20
in
Microsoft Intune and Azure Log Analytics
on
04-18-2019
Great article.
1 Likes
