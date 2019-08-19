Core Infrastructure and Security Blog

Home
1,954
The Adventure Continues … Azure AD Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR) with AD Writeback
Michael Hildebrand
on
08-19-2019 06:30 AM
Here comes the 3rd post in my Modern Mobility series. This one covers Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR) with password w...
1,728
Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News (July, 2019)
BrandonWilson
on
08-08-2019 06:33 AM
Hi there! Stanislav Belov here, and you are reading the next issue of the Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News ser...
1,630
AAD Dynamic Groups, Controlled MFA Registration, Intune + Admin Templates and AIP Log Analytics
Michael Hildebrand
on
08-05-2019 03:00 AM
Today, I offer up to you a brief review of a handful of new or lesser-known EMS E3 gems...
2,471
The Mysterious Case of the $ (a.k.a. Dollar Sign) Character in Hybrid Azure AD Joined Devices
Jorge Lopez
on
07-22-2019 01:06 PM
Hi Everyone, Jorge Lopez here. I’m a Hybrid Identity Premier Field Engineer at Microsoft. Today I’ll be sharing with you...
2,639
The Adventure Continues … Custom Branding in Azure AD and other Microsoft 365 Services
Michael Hildebrand
on
07-19-2019 04:17 AM
Tight integration across M365 services allows IT to easily customize the look/feel of many cloud experiences, such as si...
1,467
Failed Login Report Using Log Analytics and Logic Apps
BrandonWilson
on
07-09-2019 07:35 AM
My name is Brad Watts and I’m a SCOM PFE. I wanted to take a little bit of time to demonstrate how you can use Azure Log...
3,782
Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News (June, 2019)
BrandonWilson
on
06-28-2019 11:33 AM
Hi there! Stanislav Belov here, and you are reading the next issue of the Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News ser...
868
SCCM: COLLECTION DASHBOARD REPORT
Matt Balzan
on
06-21-2019 03:54 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 04, 2019 Hello! My name is Matt Balzan and I am a PFE with the Windows and Devices tea...
703
INTUNE: REPORT ALL DEVICES THAT ARE NON-COMPLIANT BECAUSE THEY ARE INACTIVE
Anil Abraham
on
06-21-2019 03:53 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 23, 2019 It’s me Anil Abraham again with a quick blog.
610
Office 365 ProPlus - How To: Add previously excluded components
Nandan Sheth
on
06-21-2019 03:51 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 08, 2019 If you have installed a Office 365 ProPlus with a custom XML file with exclud...
736
Say No to Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC)
Greg Nottage
on
06-21-2019 03:51 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 11, 2018 Hello, my name is Greg Nottage and I am a Consultant with the Windows and Dev...
778
Deploy Custom GPO via Microsoft Intune
Anil Abraham
on
06-21-2019 03:50 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 30, 2018 Hello! My name is Anil Abraham, and I am a Senior PFE with the Windows and De...
489
Azure Cost Optimisation Series - Enable Hybrid Use Benefit (HUB) Using PowerShell
Neil_Bird
on
06-21-2019 03:49 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 07, 2018 Hello all, My name is Neil Bird, I am a Premier Field Engineer (PFE) in the U...
471
Azure Cost Optimisation Series - Identify Orphaned Disks Using PowerShell
Neil_Bird
on
06-21-2019 03:49 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 21, 2018 Hello all, Neil Bird here again, I am a Premier Field Engineer (PFE) in the U...
549
Awesomeness Made Easy With PowerBI
Dave_Coles
on
06-21-2019 03:48 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 12, 2017 Hi all,My name is Dave Coles and I'm a Senior Premier Field Engineer based in...
526
Azure Resource Manager (ARM) - Automate Installation of VM Extensions using PowerShell and JSON
Neil_Bird
on
06-21-2019 03:47 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 31, 2017 Hello all Neil Bird here from the Cloud & Infrastructure team in the UK.
519
Getting Started with Windows 10 Device Guard - Create Code Integrity Signing Certificate
Debs_8126
on
06-21-2019 03:47 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 04, 2017 Back to Getting Started with Windows 10 Device Guard – Part 2 of 2 contentsGe...
585
Free Stuff! Free Azure credit!
Neil_Bird
on
06-21-2019 03:44 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 22, 2017 Hi everyone, Paul here again.
448
Upgrade Readiness Client Configuration
Nandan Sheth
on
06-21-2019 03:41 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 13, 2017 Hello, again! I am back and this time, we will look at how to start data coll...
434
Getting Started with Upgrade Readiness
Nandan Sheth
on
06-21-2019 03:40 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 03, 2017 Hello again.
372
Introduction to Upgrade Readiness and Application Compatibility with Windows 10
Nandan Sheth
on
06-21-2019 03:38 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 24, 2017 Hello! My name is Nandan, I am a Premier Field Engineer in the Windows Platfo...
340
PPKGs Part 2 - Testing and deploying provisioning packages for Windows 10 1607
Neil_Bird
on
06-21-2019 03:37 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 20, 2017 Hello again, is it really a week since I wrote Part 1?Without further ado, le...
358
PPKGs Part 1 - Creating Simple Windows 10 1607 Provisioning Packages
Neil_Bird
on
06-21-2019 03:35 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 11, 2017 The world of IT is moving fast and it's only getting faster.
25.8K
How to Use an Additional Computer as a Secondary Display
Michael Kullish
on
06-10-2019 12:36 PM
Have you ever needed to use a second Windows device that you carry in your bag as a second monitor? If so, this is an ar...
1,986
Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News (May, 2019)
BrandonWilson
on
05-28-2019 06:22 AM
Hi there! Stanislav Belov here, and you are reading the next issue of the Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News ser...
1,667
Software Update Dashboard by Collections
BrandonWilson
on
05-20-2019 08:44 AM
Hello everyone, Matt Novitsch (SCCM Premier Field Engineer) here to talk to you about a Power BI Dashboard that I create...
437
Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News (April, 2019)
BrandonWilson
on
05-15-2019 12:59 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 29, 2019 Hi there! Stanislav Belov here, and you are reading the next issue of the Inf...
496
MSIX Packaging Tool Update
BrandonWilson
on
05-15-2019 12:59 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 23, 2019 Today we want to introduce a new member on the board.
660
Troubleshooting Session: App-V on M.A.D. Day in Hamburg #1
BrandonWilson
on
05-15-2019 12:58 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 23, 2019 IntroductionWe had our Community Day in Hamburg on the 15th of March – we hol...
514
Windows Server 2016: WUSA Event ID 3: "The referenced assembly could not be found"
BrandonWilson
on
05-15-2019 12:54 PM
Hi this is Michael Koeppl from the Support for Mission Critical team again. This time I wanted to walk you through a rec...
Latest Comments
Michael Hildebrand
in
AAD Dynamic Groups, Controlled MFA Registration, Intune + Admin Templates and AIP Log Analytics
on
08-27-2019
Hi Mike - I regularly try to put Easter eggs like that in my posts/screen shots ;) Glad you got a chuckle!
1 Likes
Mike Crowley
in
AAD Dynamic Groups, Controlled MFA Registration, Intune + Admin Templates and AIP Log Analytics
on
08-27-2019
I got out of my RSS reader to come here and post "LOL" on the "I don't want any secrets" comment!
1 Likes
Simon Hudson
in
How to Use an Additional Computer as a Secondary Display
on
08-27-2019
This is cool. I have done this with my Android phone, but not PC to PC. I need to try it with my 'spare' Surface Pro 2, which I keep on the boat. Does anyone know if you can rotate the slave device to portrait and get a full screen that way?
0 Likes
jgudmundson_RETSD
in
MSIX - The MSIX Packaging Tool - signing the MSIX package
on
08-22-2019
Correction, I got it working. Had a "moment of clarity" shortly after posting my last message. Ran through these rough stepsInstall SafeNet Client - https://support.sectigo.com/Com_KnowledgeDetailPage?Id=kA01N000000zFLxInstall Windows 10 SDK - https://developer.microsoft.com/en-US/windows/downloads/...
0 Likes
jgudmundson_RETSD
in
MSIX - The MSIX Packaging Tool - signing the MSIX package
on
08-22-2019
I'm having the same issue as @ahzf2305 . I cant find any docs on how to EV code sign an MSIX package.
0 Likes
