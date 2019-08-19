Home
Home
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for 
Search instead for 
Did you mean: 
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for 
Search instead for 
Did you mean: 
Core Infrastructure and Security Blog
Copied!
Home
Options
1,954

The Adventure Continues … Azure AD Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR) with AD Writeback

Michael Hildebrand on 08-19-2019 06:30 AM
Here comes the 3rd post in my Modern Mobility series. This one covers Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR) with password w...
1,728

Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News (July, 2019)

BrandonWilson on 08-08-2019 06:33 AM
Hi there! Stanislav Belov here, and you are reading the next issue of the Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News ser...
1,630

AAD Dynamic Groups, Controlled MFA Registration, Intune + Admin Templates and AIP Log Analytics

Michael Hildebrand on 08-05-2019 03:00 AM
Today, I offer up to you a brief review of a handful of new or lesser-known EMS E3 gems...
2,471

The Mysterious Case of the $ (a.k.a. Dollar Sign) Character in Hybrid Azure AD Joined Devices

Jorge Lopez on 07-22-2019 01:06 PM
Hi Everyone, Jorge Lopez here. I’m a Hybrid Identity Premier Field Engineer at Microsoft. Today I’ll be sharing with you...
2,639

The Adventure Continues … Custom Branding in Azure AD and other Microsoft 365 Services

Michael Hildebrand on 07-19-2019 04:17 AM
Tight integration across M365 services allows IT to easily customize the look/feel of many cloud experiences, such as si...
1,467

Failed Login Report Using Log Analytics and Logic Apps

BrandonWilson on 07-09-2019 07:35 AM
My name is Brad Watts and I’m a SCOM PFE. I wanted to take a little bit of time to demonstrate how you can use Azure Log...
3,782

Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News (June, 2019)

BrandonWilson on 06-28-2019 11:33 AM
Hi there! Stanislav Belov here, and you are reading the next issue of the Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News ser...
868

SCCM: COLLECTION DASHBOARD REPORT

Matt Balzan on 06-21-2019 03:54 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 04, 2019 Hello! My name is Matt Balzan and I am a PFE with the Windows and Devices tea...
703

INTUNE: REPORT ALL DEVICES THAT ARE NON-COMPLIANT BECAUSE THEY ARE INACTIVE

Anil Abraham on 06-21-2019 03:53 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 23, 2019 It’s me Anil Abraham again with a quick blog.
610

Office 365 ProPlus - How To: Add previously excluded components

Nandan Sheth on 06-21-2019 03:51 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 08, 2019 If you have installed a Office 365 ProPlus with a custom XML file with exclud...
736

Say No to Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC)

Greg Nottage on 06-21-2019 03:51 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 11, 2018 Hello, my name is Greg Nottage and I am a Consultant with the Windows and Dev...
778

Deploy Custom GPO via Microsoft Intune

Anil Abraham on 06-21-2019 03:50 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 30, 2018 Hello! My name is Anil Abraham, and I am a Senior PFE with the Windows and De...
489

Azure Cost Optimisation Series - Enable Hybrid Use Benefit (HUB) Using PowerShell

Neil_Bird on 06-21-2019 03:49 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 07, 2018 Hello all, My name is Neil Bird, I am a Premier Field Engineer (PFE) in the U...
471

Azure Cost Optimisation Series - Identify Orphaned Disks Using PowerShell

Neil_Bird on 06-21-2019 03:49 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 21, 2018 Hello all, Neil Bird here again, I am a Premier Field Engineer (PFE) in the U...
549

Awesomeness Made Easy With PowerBI

Dave_Coles on 06-21-2019 03:48 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 12, 2017 Hi all,My name is Dave Coles and I'm a Senior Premier Field Engineer based in...
526

Azure Resource Manager (ARM) - Automate Installation of VM Extensions using PowerShell and JSON

Neil_Bird on 06-21-2019 03:47 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 31, 2017 Hello all Neil Bird here from the Cloud & Infrastructure team in the UK.
519

Getting Started with Windows 10 Device Guard - Create Code Integrity Signing Certificate

Debs_8126 on 06-21-2019 03:47 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 04, 2017 Back to Getting Started with Windows 10 Device Guard – Part 2 of 2 contentsGe...
585

Free Stuff! Free Azure credit!

Neil_Bird on 06-21-2019 03:44 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 22, 2017 Hi everyone, Paul here again.
448

Upgrade Readiness Client Configuration

Nandan Sheth on 06-21-2019 03:41 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 13, 2017 Hello, again! I am back and this time, we will look at how to start data coll...
434

Getting Started with Upgrade Readiness

Nandan Sheth on 06-21-2019 03:40 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 03, 2017 Hello again.
372

Introduction to Upgrade Readiness and Application Compatibility with Windows 10

Nandan Sheth on 06-21-2019 03:38 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 24, 2017 Hello! My name is Nandan, I am a Premier Field Engineer in the Windows Platfo...
340

PPKGs Part 2 - Testing and deploying provisioning packages for Windows 10 1607

Neil_Bird on 06-21-2019 03:37 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 20, 2017 Hello again, is it really a week since I wrote Part 1?Without further ado, le...
358

PPKGs Part 1 - Creating Simple Windows 10 1607 Provisioning Packages

Neil_Bird on 06-21-2019 03:35 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 11, 2017 The world of IT is moving fast and it's only getting faster.
25.8K

How to Use an Additional Computer as a Secondary Display

Michael Kullish on 06-10-2019 12:36 PM
Have you ever needed to use a second Windows device that you carry in your bag as a second monitor? If so, this is an ar...
1,986

Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News (May, 2019)

BrandonWilson on 05-28-2019 06:22 AM
Hi there! Stanislav Belov here, and you are reading the next issue of the Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News ser...
1,667

Software Update Dashboard by Collections

BrandonWilson on 05-20-2019 08:44 AM
Hello everyone, Matt Novitsch (SCCM Premier Field Engineer) here to talk to you about a Power BI Dashboard that I create...
437

Infrastructure + Security: Noteworthy News (April, 2019)

BrandonWilson on 05-15-2019 12:59 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 29, 2019 Hi there! Stanislav Belov here, and you are reading the next issue of the Inf...
496

MSIX Packaging Tool Update

BrandonWilson on 05-15-2019 12:59 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 23, 2019 Today we want to introduce a new member on the board.
660

Troubleshooting Session: App-V on M.A.D. Day in Hamburg #1

BrandonWilson on 05-15-2019 12:58 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 23, 2019 IntroductionWe had our Community Day in Hamburg on the 15th of March – we hol...
514

Windows Server 2016: WUSA Event ID 3: "The referenced assembly could not be found"

BrandonWilson on 05-15-2019 12:54 PM
Hi this is Michael Koeppl from the Support for Mission Critical team again. This time I wanted to walk you through a rec...
Latest Comments
Michael Hildebrand
in AAD Dynamic Groups, Controlled MFA Registration, Intune + Admin Templates and AIP Log Analytics on 08-27-2019
Hi Mike - I regularly try to put Easter eggs like that in my posts/screen shots ;) Glad you got a chuckle!
1 Likes
Mike Crowley
in AAD Dynamic Groups, Controlled MFA Registration, Intune + Admin Templates and AIP Log Analytics on 08-27-2019
I got out of my RSS reader to come here and post "LOL" on the "I don't want any secrets" comment!
1 Likes
Simon Hudson
in How to Use an Additional Computer as a Secondary Display on 08-27-2019
This is cool. I have done this with my Android phone, but not PC to PC. I need to try it with my 'spare' Surface Pro 2, which I keep on the boat. Does anyone know if you can rotate the slave device to portrait and get a full screen that way?
0 Likes
jgudmundson_RETSD
in MSIX - The MSIX Packaging Tool - signing the MSIX package on 08-22-2019
Correction, I got it working. Had a "moment of clarity" shortly after posting my last message. Ran through these rough stepsInstall SafeNet Client - https://support.sectigo.com/Com_KnowledgeDetailPage?Id=kA01N000000zFLxInstall Windows 10 SDK - https://developer.microsoft.com/en-US/windows/downloads/...
0 Likes
jgudmundson_RETSD
in MSIX - The MSIX Packaging Tool - signing the MSIX package on 08-22-2019
I'm having the same issue as @ahzf2305 . I cant find any docs on how to EV code sign an MSIX package.
0 Likes