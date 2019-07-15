Home
Ask The Performance Team
579
Help! My Powershell script isn't working! Can you fix it?
CraigMarcho
on
07-15-2019 03:21 PM
Script review and script creation requests, and supportability within Microsoft Customer Services and Support
3,403
Introducing Windows Terminal!
CraigMarcho
on
05-07-2019 05:04 PM
Have you been over to our Devblog lately? You'll want to see this....
1,306
Install PowerShell on macOS and Linux
CraigMarcho
on
04-18-2019 08:53 AM
Did you know you can run PowerShell on macOS and Linux based operating systems?
2,697
Is your Windows 2012 R2 server crashing after March 12, 2019 updates with bugcheck 0xd1 or 0xfc?
CraigMarcho
on
04-04-2019 04:39 PM
Quick post alert! Is your Windows 2012 R2 server crashing after March 12, 2019 updates with bugcheck 0xd1 or 0xfc? Pleas...
2,764
Powershell Core SSH Remoting
CraigMarcho
on
04-03-2019 02:47 PM
Today we will be discussing implementing SSH remoting as a Transport for Powershell
1,379
Welcome Back AskPerf!
CraigMarcho
on
03-25-2019 10:22 AM
Welcome Back AskPerf! After some years of hibernation, we are bringing back the AskPerf blog!
1,014
WOW...are folks still reading this blog???
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 05, 2018 We haven't posted any blogs for ~2 years, yet it seems that people are still ...
609
AskPerf Blog transition…
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 28, 2016 Hello AskPerf!Wanted to send you a very long overdue note on the current stat...
634
Office Applications only print 1-2 pages
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 25, 2015 Hello AskPerf! My name is Susan, and today we are going to discuss an issue w...
1,490
Remote Desktop Licensing Service Stopping
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 24, 2015 Hello AskPerf! My name is Matt Graham and I'll be discussing an issue that yo...
839
Windows 10 (RTM) RSAT tools now available…
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 24, 2015 Hey Folks, quick post to let you know that the Windows 10 Remote Server Admin...
640
Windows 10 is coming!
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 28, 2015 Hello folks, as I’m sure you already know, Windows 10 will be available tomor...
1,095
Walkthrough on Session hint / TSVUrl on Windows Server 2012
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 11, 2015 Hello Askperf, my name is Naresh and today we are going to discuss how we can...
1,207
Task Scheduler "A task or folder with this name already exists"
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:49 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 14, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Blake here with a quick blog to discuss an issue I’ve seen mor...
2,402
WMIDiag 2.2 is here!
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 12, 2015 Hello AskPerf blog readers! Jeff here from the Windows Performance Team once ...
1,702
Multiple per device RDS CALS are issued the same device issue…
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 08, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Ishu Sharma here again from Microsoft Performance team.
1,894
2012 R2 License Server issuing Built-in OverUsed CALs for 2008 R2 Session Host Servers
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:47 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 07, 2015 Hello AskPerf! My name is Prachi Singh and today I will be talking about a be...
1,939
Migrating User Profile Disks in Remote Desktop Services
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:47 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 06, 2015 Good morning AskPerf! This is Sree Krishna and Ramesh from Remote Desktop Ser...
983
Icons of unpublished/old remote apps appearing on RDWEB Page in Server 2012/2012 R2
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:46 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 05, 2015 Hello Askperf! This is Ishu Sharma from Microsoft Performance team.
1,241
Remote Desktop Services (RDS) 2012 session deployment scenarios “Quick Start”
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:46 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 09, 2015 Good morning AskPerf! Jason here to continue our mini-series on RDS Session D...
930
Remote Desktop Services (RDS) 2012 session deployment scenarios "Server Role Deployment"
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:44 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 08, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Jason here again to continue our RDS mini-series.
966
Remote Desktop Services (RDS) 2012 session deployment scenarios “Standard Deployment”
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:42 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 07, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Jason here again to continue our mini-series.
1,590
Server Hung/Becoming Unresponsive
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:39 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 03, 2015 A server hang is typically defined as a condition where a machine is non-resp...
1,117
Remote Desktop Services (RDS) 2012 Session Host deployment scenarios
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:39 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 02, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Jason here from the Windows Reliability team.
461
DST Reminder for this weekend…
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:39 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 04, 2015 Hello Folks! This mornings post is a friendly reminder that DST (Spring forwa...
2,121
Step by Step instructions for installing RDS Session Deployment using PowerShell in Windows Server 2012 R2
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:38 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 04, 2015 Hello AskPerf Readers! Dhiraj here from the Windows Performance team to talk ...
613
Highly Available RDS 2008 R2 License Servers
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:33 AM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 23, 2015 Hello AskPerf! My name is Matt Graham and today I want to address some questi...
499
MS15-010 causing font/text issues…
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:33 AM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 20, 2015 Hello Folks.
4,452
Help! My Scheduled Task does not run…
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:33 AM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 18, 2015 Good morning/afternoon/evening AskPerf! Blake here with a post I’ve been mean...
816
How to use Dumpchk.exe to check your dump files…
CraigMarcho
on
03-16-2019 05:32 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 27, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Today’s post is a quick one that points to one of Bob' Golding...
Latest Comments
TiltonJH
in
Two-Minute Drill: Disabled performance counters and Exctrlst.exe
on
07-11-2019
The download link is broken.
0 Likes
Alice56
in
Office Applications only print 1-2 pages
on
05-23-2019
I created an excel file, but when I hit print preview, the page is blank, as well as it prints a blank page. I can see the document, but it just won't print.
0 Likes
sqL_handLe
in
Two Minute Drill: LOGMAN.EXE
on
05-16-2019
Hi! Is there any way to access "Data Manager" from the logman command, or otherwise via CLI?If I set up "Data Manager" via the GUI, it is present when I export the Data Collector to an XML template. But I'm hoping to create and manage the Data Collectors via script.
0 Likes
Nagorg
in
Install PowerShell on macOS and Linux
on
04-26-2019
Nice post Marcho!
0 Likes
ssubbotin
in
Application Compatibility - Session 0 Isolation
on
04-17-2019
Could you please reply to the question posted at https://social.technet.microsoft.com/Forums/en-US/fea1b627-decd-40d7-877b-b34ea5499677/change-screen-resolution-in-session-0-windows-server-20122012r2?forum=winservergenBy default session 0 on Windows Server 2016 has non-interactive "screen" resolutio...
0 Likes
