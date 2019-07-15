Home
Ask The Performance Team
Home
579

Help! My Powershell script isn't working! Can you fix it?

CraigMarcho on 07-15-2019 03:21 PM
Script review and script creation requests, and supportability within Microsoft Customer Services and Support
3,403

Introducing Windows Terminal!

CraigMarcho on 05-07-2019 05:04 PM
Have you been over to our Devblog lately? You'll want to see this....
1,306

Install PowerShell on macOS and Linux

CraigMarcho on 04-18-2019 08:53 AM
Did you know you can run PowerShell on macOS and Linux based operating systems?
2,697

Is your Windows 2012 R2 server crashing after March 12, 2019 updates with bugcheck 0xd1 or 0xfc?

CraigMarcho on 04-04-2019 04:39 PM
Quick post alert! Is your Windows 2012 R2 server crashing after March 12, 2019 updates with bugcheck 0xd1 or 0xfc? Pleas...
2,764

Powershell Core SSH Remoting

CraigMarcho on 04-03-2019 02:47 PM
Today we will be discussing implementing SSH remoting as a Transport for Powershell
1,379

Welcome Back AskPerf!

CraigMarcho on 03-25-2019 10:22 AM
Welcome Back AskPerf! After some years of hibernation, we are bringing back the AskPerf blog!
1,014

WOW...are folks still reading this blog???

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 05, 2018 We haven't posted any blogs for ~2 years, yet it seems that people are still ...
609

AskPerf Blog transition…

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 28, 2016 Hello AskPerf!Wanted to send you a very long overdue note on the current stat...
634

Office Applications only print 1-2 pages

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 25, 2015 Hello AskPerf! My name is Susan, and today we are going to discuss an issue w...
1,490

Remote Desktop Licensing Service Stopping

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 24, 2015 Hello AskPerf! My name is Matt Graham and I'll be discussing an issue that yo...
839

Windows 10 (RTM) RSAT tools now available…

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 24, 2015 Hey Folks, quick post to let you know that the Windows 10 Remote Server Admin...
640

Windows 10 is coming!

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 28, 2015 Hello folks, as I’m sure you already know, Windows 10 will be available tomor...
1,095

Walkthrough on Session hint / TSVUrl on Windows Server 2012

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:50 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 11, 2015 Hello Askperf, my name is Naresh and today we are going to discuss how we can...
1,207

Task Scheduler "A task or folder with this name already exists"

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:49 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 14, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Blake here with a quick blog to discuss an issue I’ve seen mor...
2,402

WMIDiag 2.2 is here!

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 12, 2015 Hello AskPerf blog readers! Jeff here from the Windows Performance Team once ...
1,702

Multiple per device RDS CALS are issued the same device issue…

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 08, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Ishu Sharma here again from Microsoft Performance team.
1,894

2012 R2 License Server issuing Built-in OverUsed CALs for 2008 R2 Session Host Servers

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:47 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 07, 2015 Hello AskPerf! My name is Prachi Singh and today I will be talking about a be...
1,939

Migrating User Profile Disks in Remote Desktop Services

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:47 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 06, 2015 Good morning AskPerf! This is Sree Krishna and Ramesh from Remote Desktop Ser...
983

Icons of unpublished/old remote apps appearing on RDWEB Page in Server 2012/2012 R2

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:46 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 05, 2015 Hello Askperf! This is Ishu Sharma from Microsoft Performance team.
1,241

Remote Desktop Services (RDS) 2012 session deployment scenarios “Quick Start”

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:46 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 09, 2015 Good morning AskPerf! Jason here to continue our mini-series on RDS Session D...
930

Remote Desktop Services (RDS) 2012 session deployment scenarios "Server Role Deployment"

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:44 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 08, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Jason here again to continue our RDS mini-series.
966

Remote Desktop Services (RDS) 2012 session deployment scenarios “Standard Deployment”

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:42 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 07, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Jason here again to continue our mini-series.
1,590

Server Hung/Becoming Unresponsive

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:39 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 03, 2015 A server hang is typically defined as a condition where a machine is non-resp...
1,117

Remote Desktop Services (RDS) 2012 Session Host deployment scenarios

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:39 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 02, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Jason here from the Windows Reliability team.
461

DST Reminder for this weekend…

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:39 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 04, 2015 Hello Folks! This mornings post is a friendly reminder that DST (Spring forwa...
2,121

Step by Step instructions for installing RDS Session Deployment using PowerShell in Windows Server 2012 R2

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:38 AM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 04, 2015 Hello AskPerf Readers! Dhiraj here from the Windows Performance team to talk ...
613

Highly Available RDS 2008 R2 License Servers

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:33 AM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 23, 2015 Hello AskPerf! My name is Matt Graham and today I want to address some questi...
499

MS15-010 causing font/text issues…

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:33 AM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 20, 2015 Hello Folks.
4,452

Help! My Scheduled Task does not run…

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:33 AM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 18, 2015 Good morning/afternoon/evening AskPerf! Blake here with a post I’ve been mean...
816

How to use Dumpchk.exe to check your dump files…

CraigMarcho on 03-16-2019 05:32 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 27, 2015 Hello AskPerf! Today’s post is a quick one that points to one of Bob' Golding...
