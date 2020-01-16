Meet the 2020 Imagine Cup EMEA Regional Finalists

cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for 
Show  only  | Search instead for 
Did you mean: 
cancel
Turn on suggestions
Auto-suggest helps you quickly narrow down your search results by suggesting possible matches as you type.
Showing results for 
Show  only  | Search instead for 
Did you mean: 
Home
%3CLINGO-SUB%20id%3D%22lingo-sub-1111410%22%20slang%3D%22en-US%22%3EMeet%20the%202020%20Imagine%20Cup%20EMEA%20Regional%20Finalists%3C%2FLINGO-SUB%3E%3CLINGO-BODY%20id%3D%22lingo-body-1111410%22%20slang%3D%22en-US%22%3E%3CP%3EFor%20young%20developers%20with%20a%20vision%20for%20improving%20our%20world%20with%20technology%2C%20the%20Imagine%20Cup%20is%20the%20place%20to%20be.%20Students%20are%20challenged%20to%20form%20teams%20of%20one%20to%20three%20people%20and%20leverage%20innovative%20tech%2C%20like%20AI%2C%20to%20develop%20a%20project%20proposal%20and%20business%20idea%20to%20make%20a%20difference.%20We%20are%20consistently%20inspired%20by%20solutions%20students%20create%20to%20tackle%20social%20good%20issues%2C%20and%20the%20collaborative%20and%20innovative%20core%20of%20the%20competition%20is%20continuing%20with%20the%20selection%20of%20our%202020%20Europe%2C%20Middle%20East%2C%20and%20Africa%20Regional%20Finalists.%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3EThese%2010%20teams%20will%20be%20traveling%20to%20Amsterdam%2C%20the%20Netherlands%20in%20March%20to%20compete%20for%20over%20USD20%2C000%20total%20in%20prizing%2C%20Azure%20credits%2C%20plus%20the%20top%20two%20will%20win%20spots%20to%20advance%20to%20the%202020%20Imagine%20Cup%20World%20Championship!%20During%20their%20Regional%20Final%20journey%2C%20teams%20will%20also%20have%20the%20chance%20to%20participate%20in%20an%20Entrepreneurship%20Day%20from%20the%20U.S.%20Department%20of%20Global%20Innovation%20through%20Science%20and%20Technology%20(%3CA%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gistnetwork.org%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%20rel%3D%22noopener%20nofollow%20noopener%20noreferrer%20noopener%20noreferrer%22%3EGIST%3C%2FA%3E)%20to%20refine%20their%20business%20pitches%2C%20receive%20mentorship%20from%20Microsoft%20experts%2C%20and%20experience%20cutting-edge%20technical%20innovation%20at%20%3CA%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fignite-the-tour%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%20rel%3D%22noopener%20noopener%20noreferrer%20noopener%20noreferrer%22%3EMicrosoft%20Ignite%20the%20Tour%3C%2FA%3E.%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3EIntroducing%20our%20EMEA%20finalist%20teams%20heading%20to%20Amsterdam!%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSTRONG%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20font-weight%3A%20600%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-center%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20998px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165559i28A3F0973927E94D%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22ic20-allez-lp-5769fd2cd61f.jpg%22%20title%3D%22ic20-allez-lp-5769fd2cd61f.jpg%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSTRONG%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20font-weight%3A%20600%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%3E%3CA%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fimaginecup.microsoft.com%2FTeam%2FIndex%2F63f121de-fad3-410c-a7c0-540f69339d60%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%20rel%3D%22noopener%20noreferrer%20noopener%20noreferrer%22%3EAllez%3C%2FA%3E%2C%20%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3CEM%3EUkraine%3C%2FEM%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSTRONG%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20font-weight%3A%20600%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%3EAllez%3A%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%20Allez%20support%20personal%20development%20through%20sports%20experience.%20The%20team's%20aim%20isn%E2%80%99t%20just%20to%20maximize%20the%20performance%20of%20an%20athlete%2C%20but%20to%20help%20coaches%20to%20growth%20individuals%20who%20are%20mentally%20ready%20to%20fight%20obstacles.%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-center%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20998px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165560i109904922E780829%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22ic20-alois-lp-9e2f747acbc7.jpg%22%20title%3D%22ic20-alois-lp-9e2f747acbc7.jpg%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%3EALOIS%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%2C%20%3CEM%3ESweden%3C%2FEM%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20font-weight%3A%20600%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%3EALOIS%3A%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3CSPAN%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FSPAN%3EALOIS%20aims%20to%20revolutionize%20the%20treatment%20of%20depression%20worldwide%20and%20to%20free%20more%20people%20from%20their%20negative%20thought%20patterns.%20ALOIS%20is%20a%20social%20bot%2C%20which%20determines%20the%20user's%20emotional%20state%20and%20finds%20the%20actual%20causes%20of%20the%20depression.%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-center%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20998px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165561iF118E4835C3F84F4%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22ic20-casie-lp-b41e46460233.jpg%22%20title%3D%22ic20-casie-lp-b41e46460233.jpg%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%3ECasie%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%2C%20%3CEM%3ESwitzerland%3C%2FEM%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20font-weight%3A%20600%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%3ECasie%3A%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%20The%20team's%20project%20is%20aimed%20at%20using%20facial%20keypoints%20as%20a%20parameter%20to%20track%20the%20sequence%20of%20emotions%20displayed%20by%20user%20and%20using%20an%20LSTM%20RNN%20in%20order%20to%20infer%20problems%20with%20learning.%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-center%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20998px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165562iB87967440A24B41B%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22ic20-knights-lp-5f40eeb5efea.jpg%22%20title%3D%22ic20-knights-lp-5f40eeb5efea.jpg%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CA%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fimaginecup.microsoft.com%2FTeam%2FIndex%2Fd4387796-820d-4ad9-a0d4-3ef36bb166d9%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%20rel%3D%22noopener%20noreferrer%20noopener%20noreferrer%22%3E%3CSTRONG%3EThe%20Knights%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3C%2FA%3E%2C%20%3CEM%3EKenya%3C%2FEM%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20font-weight%3A%20600%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%3EWEEDING%20BOT%3A%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3CSPAN%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FSPAN%3EWeeding%20bot%20is%20an%20automated%20robot%20that%20maneuvers%20between%20crop%20rows%20as%20it%20weeds%20interrow%20and%20intra%20row%20weeds%20using%20artificial%20intelligence%20and%20a%20camera%20as%20a%20sensor%2C%20equipped%20with%20a%20robotic%20arm%20coupled%20with%20a%20gripper%20and%20plough-like%20weeding%20tool.%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-center%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20998px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165563iE6095AAA46CA0B2F%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22ic20-mecare-lp-04dc17685b4a.png%22%20title%3D%22ic20-mecare-lp-04dc17685b4a.png%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%3EmeCare%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%2C%20%3CEM%3ERussia%3C%2FEM%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CFONT%20face%3D%22%26quot%3BSegoe%20UI%26quot%3B%2CSegoeUI%2C%26quot%3BHelvetica%20Neue%26quot%3B%2CHelvetica%2CArial%2Csans-serif%22%3E%3CSTRONG%3EmeCare%3A%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%20The%20team%20are%20developing%20a%20solution%20for%20primary%20screening%20of%20malignant%20skin%20lesions%20at%20home.%3C%2FFONT%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-center%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20998px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165564iF015E72816B145C1%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22ic20-monica-lp-6929885ccc9e.jpg%22%20title%3D%22ic20-monica-lp-6929885ccc9e.jpg%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%3EMonica%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%2C%20%3CEM%3EPoland%3C%2FEM%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20font-weight%3A%20600%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%3EMonica%3A%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3CSPAN%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FSPAN%3EMonica%20is%20a%20visual%20assistant%20for%20blind%20people%20that%20is%20integrated%20into%20smart%20glasses%20and%20responds%20to%20users%20requests%20via%20voice%20commands.%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-center%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20999px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165565iB10814E7709296A7%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22136411.jpg%22%20title%3D%22136411.jpg%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%3ERedWalls%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%2C%20%3CEM%3ETunisia%3C%2FEM%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CEM%3E%3CSTRONG%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20font-weight%3A%20600%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%3EI-Remember%3A%20%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3C%2FEM%3EI-Remember%20is%20a%20two%20part%20mobile%20application%20designed%20for%20the%20well%20being%20of%20the%20both%20the%20Alzheimer%E2%80%99s%20patient%20and%20their%20caregivers.%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-center%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20998px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165567i68B450991FD45E46%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22ic20-vhysio-lp-036a873bd26d.jpg%22%20title%3D%22ic20-vhysio-lp-036a873bd26d.jpg%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%3EVhysio%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%2C%20%3CEM%3EUnited%20Kingdom%3C%2FEM%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20font-weight%3A%20600%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%3EVhysio%3A%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3CSPAN%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FSPAN%3EVhysio%20is%20a%20machine%20learning%20web%20app%20utilising%20tensorflow.js%2C%20a%20cutting%20edge%20browser%20based%20Machine%20Learning%20library%2C%20to%20enable%20accessible%20physiotherapy%20for%20the%20Visually%20Impaired%20-%20talking%20through%20exercises%20by%20responding%20to%20users'%20postures%20in%20real-time.%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-center%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20998px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165569iE0574E8196722786%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22ic20-wildeye-lp-7da2f0147599.jpg%22%20title%3D%22ic20-wildeye-lp-7da2f0147599.jpg%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%3ETeam%20Wild%20Eye%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%2C%20%3CEM%3EKenya%3C%2FEM%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20style%3D%22color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20display%3A%20inline%20!important%3B%20float%3A%20none%3B%22%3E%3CSTRONG%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20font-weight%3A%20600%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%3EWildEye_KE%3A%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%3CSPAN%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FSPAN%3EWild%20Eye_KE%20seeks%20to%20bring%20technology%20to%20the%20wild%20to%20monitor%20%26amp%3B%20track%20animal%20activities%20%26amp%3B%20notify%20authorities%20in%20case%20animals%20stray%20away%20from%20the%20wildlife%20protected%20areas%20(WPAs)%2C%20reducing%20poaching%20%26amp%3B%20human%20interaction%20with%20wild%20animals%20away%20from%20WPAs.%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-center%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20999px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165575i05C969FA3171FD2A%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22136411.jpg%22%20title%3D%22136411.jpg%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%3CSTRONG%3ETeam%20to%20be%20announced%3C%2FSTRONG%3E%2C%20%3CI%3EPakistan%3C%2FI%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CDIV%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20border-box%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20'Apple%20Color%20Emoji'%2C%20'Segoe%20UI%20Emoji'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%22%3EThe%20results%20of%20the%202020%20Pakistan%20National%20Final%20have%20not%20yet%20been%20announced.%3C%2FDIV%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3ECongratulations%20to%20all%20finalists!%20Check%20out%20our%20recently%20announced%20%3CA%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Ftechcommunity.microsoft.com%2Ft5%2Fstudent-developer-blog%2Fmeet-the-2020-imagine-cup-asia-regional-finalists%2Fba-p%2F1086465%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%20rel%3D%22noopener%22%3EAsia%20Regional%20Finalists%3C%2FA%3E%20to%20learn%20about%20more%20innovative%20projects%20in%20this%20year%E2%80%99s%20competition%20and%20get%20inspired.%20Stay%20tuned%20for%20the%20announcement%20of%20our%20last%20group%20of%20finalist%20teams%20from%20the%20Americas%20next%20month%20and%20follow%20the%20competition%20journey%20on%20%3CA%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fmicrosoftimaginecup%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%20rel%3D%22noopener%20nofollow%20noopener%20noreferrer%20noopener%20noreferrer%22%3EInstagram%3C%2FA%3E%20and%20%3CA%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2Fmsftimagine%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%20rel%3D%22noopener%20nofollow%20noopener%20noreferrer%20noopener%20noreferrer%22%3ETwitter%3C%2FA%3E%20as%20students%20head%20to%20their%20in-person%20regional%20events%20to%20compete!%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CDIV%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20border-box%3B%20zoom%3A%201%3B%20float%3A%20left%3B%20min-height%3A%201px%3B%20width%3A%20517.763px%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%20padding-top%3A%2024px%3B%22%20data-grid%3D%22col-12%22%3E%0A%3CP%20class%3D%22c-paragraph-2%20tac%20f-lean%22%20style%3D%22padding%3A%200px%3B%20text-align%3A%20left%3B%20line-height%3A%2024px%3B%20font-size%3A%2018px%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20margin-top%3A%200px%3B%20margin-bottom%3A%200px%3B%20box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%22%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3C%2FDIV%3E%0A%3CDIV%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20border-box%3B%20zoom%3A%201%3B%20float%3A%20left%3B%20min-height%3A%201px%3B%20width%3A%20517.763px%3B%20color%3A%20%23707070%3B%20font-family%3A%20'Segoe%20UI'%2C%20SegoeUI%2C%20'Helvetica%20Neue'%2C%20Helvetica%2C%20Arial%2C%20sans-serif%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20font-style%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-ligatures%3A%20normal%3B%20font-variant-caps%3A%20normal%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%20letter-spacing%3A%20normal%3B%20orphans%3A%202%3B%20text-align%3A%20start%3B%20text-indent%3A%200px%3B%20text-transform%3A%20none%3B%20white-space%3A%20normal%3B%20widows%3A%202%3B%20word-spacing%3A%200px%3B%20-webkit-text-stroke-width%3A%200px%3B%20background-color%3A%20%23ffffff%3B%20text-decoration-style%3A%20initial%3B%20text-decoration-color%3A%20initial%3B%22%20data-grid%3D%22col-12%22%3E%0A%3CP%20class%3D%22c-paragraph-3%20p-bot-24%22%20style%3D%22box-sizing%3A%20inherit%3B%20margin-top%3A%200px%3B%20margin-bottom%3A%200px%3B%20font-size%3A%2015px%3B%20line-height%3A%2020px%3B%20padding%3A%2024px%200px%3B%20font-weight%3A%20400%3B%22%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3C%2FDIV%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2FP%3E%3C%2FLINGO-BODY%3E%3CLINGO-TEASER%20id%3D%22lingo-teaser-1111410%22%20slang%3D%22en-US%22%3E%3CP%3E%3CSPAN%20class%3D%22lia-inline-image-display-wrapper%20lia-image-align-inline%22%20style%3D%22width%3A%20999px%3B%22%3E%3CIMG%20src%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgxcuf89792.i.lithium.com%2Ft5%2Fimage%2Fserverpage%2Fimage-id%2F165574i01C29C2B9550AE1B%2Fimage-size%2Flarge%3Fv%3D1.0%26amp%3Bpx%3D999%22%20alt%3D%22EMEA%20Regional%20Finalists%20graphic.jpg%22%20title%3D%22EMEA%20Regional%20Finalists%20graphic.jpg%22%20%2F%3E%3C%2FSPAN%3E%3C%2FP%3E%0A%3CP%3EMeet%20the%2010%20teams%20selected%20to%20travel%20to%20Amsterdam%2C%20the%20Netherlands%20to%20compete%20in%20the%202020%20Imagine%20Cup%20EMEA%20Regional%20Final!%3C%2FP%3E%3C%2FLINGO-TEASER%3E%3CLINGO-LABS%20id%3D%22lingo-labs-1111410%22%20slang%3D%22en-US%22%3E%3CLINGO-LABEL%3EArtificial%20Intelligence%3C%2FLINGO-LABEL%3E%3CLINGO-LABEL%3Eimagine%20cup%3C%2FLINGO-LABEL%3E%3CLINGO-LABEL%3Estudent%20competition%3C%2FLINGO-LABEL%3E%3CLINGO-LABEL%3Estudent%20developer%3C%2FLINGO-LABEL%3E%3CLINGO-LABEL%3Etechnology%3C%2FLINGO-LABEL%3E%3C%2FLINGO-LABS%3E
Student_Developer_Team
Student_Developer_Team
Microsoft
yesterday

Meet the 2020 Imagine Cup EMEA Regional Finalists

yesterday

For young developers with a vision for improving our world with technology, the Imagine Cup is the place to be. Students are challenged to form teams of one to three people and leverage innovative tech, like AI, to develop a project proposal and business idea to make a difference. We are consistently inspired by solutions students create to tackle social good issues, and the collaborative and innovative core of the competition is continuing with the selection of our 2020 Europe, Middle East, and Africa Regional Finalists.

 

These 10 teams will be traveling to Amsterdam, the Netherlands in March to compete for over USD20,000 total in prizing, Azure credits, plus the top two will win spots to advance to the 2020 Imagine Cup World Championship! During their Regional Final journey, teams will also have the chance to participate in an Entrepreneurship Day from the U.S. Department of Global Innovation through Science and Technology (GIST) to refine their business pitches, receive mentorship from Microsoft experts, and experience cutting-edge technical innovation at Microsoft Ignite the Tour.

 

Introducing our EMEA finalist teams heading to Amsterdam!

 

ic20-allez-lp-5769fd2cd61f.jpg

Allez, Ukraine

Allez: Allez support personal development through sports experience. The team's aim isn’t just to maximize the performance of an athlete, but to help coaches to growth individuals who are mentally ready to fight obstacles.

 

ic20-alois-lp-9e2f747acbc7.jpg

ALOIS, Sweden

ALOIS: ALOIS aims to revolutionize the treatment of depression worldwide and to free more people from their negative thought patterns. ALOIS is a social bot, which determines the user's emotional state and finds the actual causes of the depression.

 

ic20-casie-lp-b41e46460233.jpg

Casie, Switzerland

Casie: The team's project is aimed at using facial keypoints as a parameter to track the sequence of emotions displayed by user and using an LSTM RNN in order to infer problems with learning.

 

ic20-knights-lp-5f40eeb5efea.jpg

The Knights, Kenya

WEEDING BOT: Weeding bot is an automated robot that maneuvers between crop rows as it weeds interrow and intra row weeds using artificial intelligence and a camera as a sensor, equipped with a robotic arm coupled with a gripper and plough-like weeding tool.

 

ic20-mecare-lp-04dc17685b4a.png

meCare, Russia 

meCare: The team are developing a solution for primary screening of malignant skin lesions at home.

 

ic20-monica-lp-6929885ccc9e.jpg

Monica, Poland

Monica: Monica is a visual assistant for blind people that is integrated into smart glasses and responds to users requests via voice commands.

 

136411.jpg

RedWalls, Tunisia

I-Remember: I-Remember is a two part mobile application designed for the well being of the both the Alzheimer’s patient and their caregivers.

 

ic20-vhysio-lp-036a873bd26d.jpg

Vhysio, United Kingdom

Vhysio: Vhysio is a machine learning web app utilising tensorflow.js, a cutting edge browser based Machine Learning library, to enable accessible physiotherapy for the Visually Impaired - talking through exercises by responding to users' postures in real-time.

 

ic20-wildeye-lp-7da2f0147599.jpg

Team Wild Eye, Kenya

WildEye_KE: Wild Eye_KE seeks to bring technology to the wild to monitor & track animal activities & notify authorities in case animals stray away from the wildlife protected areas (WPAs), reducing poaching & human interaction with wild animals away from WPAs.

 

136411.jpg

Team to be announced, Pakistan

The results of the 2020 Pakistan National Final have not yet been announced.

 

Congratulations to all finalists! Check out our recently announced Asia Regional Finalists to learn about more innovative projects in this year’s competition and get inspired. Stay tuned for the announcement of our last group of finalist teams from the Americas next month and follow the competition journey on Instagram and Twitter as students head to their in-person regional events to compete!

 

 

 

 