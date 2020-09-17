Ignite your development career

Sharpen your skills and add some new superpowers in the Learning Zone at the all-digital Microsoft Ignite September 22-24. No matter where you are in your journey as a developer, the Learning Zone has something to help you expand your toolkit. And Ignite is perfectly priced for students—it’s free.

Get in the zone

The Learning Zone is filled with sessions and workshops to help you take your skill set to the next level. Here’s a taste of what’s waiting for you:

Intro to Tech Skills

Explore key topics to help you kick off a career in tech. We’ll cover a variety of interests, job roles, and Microsoft technologies.

Learn Workshops

Get hands-on with online workshops hosted by experts who walk you through a Microsoft Learn module.

Cloud Skills Challenge

Apply and expand your skills through interactive learning modules and earn a free Microsoft Certification exam. You might even win some prizes!

Launch yourself into tech

You’re considering a career in technology. Exciting! But where do you start? Intro to Tech Skills is your chance to explore different paths and find your way forward.

Be sure to catch the Careers in Tech panels, where tech professionals from a variety of backgrounds share their own experiences. You’ll get some insight into the areas of tech that might interest you, things to expect along your journey, and what the current state of recruiting looks like, including the roles that companies are hiring for. You’ll also learn more about how Microsoft technologies and learning resources can help you get started.

Intro to Tech Skills also includes sessions that cover development tools, cloud computing, programming languages, sustainability, and powerful ways to use data. Exploring a career in IT? Join us for sessions on topics like business management, productivity, collaboration with Microsoft Teams, and security with Microsoft 365.

Watch Student Ambassadors in action

You can even see how Microsoft Learn Student Ambassadors help to make Microsoft events unique and inclusive. Many of the Learning Zone sessions will be redelivered by Student Ambassadors in different time zones around the world, in a variety of languages. For example, Ambassadors are redelivering an intro to Python in Spanish and a session on green development in Hindi and French.

Learn, grow, and enter to win

Show off your skills and aim for a shot at the grand prize. The Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge is made up of six individual subject-level challenges, each based on a collection of Microsoft Learn modules. You can participate in as many challenges as you’d like, and each one that you complete earns you more sweepstakes entries.

After you’ve completed your first challenge, you’ll earn a free Microsoft Certification exam. And if the sweepstakes drawing goes your way, you could win a chance for you and four of your friends to spend time with a key leader at Microsoft!

Registration for the Cloud Skills Challenge goes live on September 22. To be one of the first to know when the challenge begins, sign up for notifications.

Let’s go!

Ignite is coming up soon—register now so you don’t miss it! We’ll see you there.