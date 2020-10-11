7 reasons to compete in the 2021 Imagine Cup

The Imagine Cup was created for students with big dreams, bold ideas, and a vision for bringing them to life with tech. Students just like you! In the 2021 competition, the core components of collaboration, coding, and community are more important than ever – and this year they’re taking the stage in a virtual world.

If you’ve been dreaming of innovating for impact, here’s why you should compete in the 19th annual Imagine Cup:

1. Make a difference with tech

Even as a beginner, building tech skills while innovating to make a difference is accessible to all in the Imagine Cup, regardless of your background in coding. You can get started creating low or no code apps with Power Platform, or if you’re more advanced, try out innovating with Azure Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies. Whatever your experience level, if you have a big idea and the drive to bring it to life, we have the tools, resources, and learning to support your goals.

2. Find your community of likeminded tech enthusiasts

With four new competition categories in Earth, Education, Healthcare, and Lifestyle, you can build a tech solution aligned with the social issue you’re most passionate about, and find a community of peers who share your vision. You could find future business partners, meet friends for life, and get inspired by others’ solutions.

3. Design a future that’s inclusive and achievable for all

Tech is at the core of Imagine Cup, but so are accessibility and inclusion. Innovating for a future that includes users with different abilities, backgrounds, and demographics is one we can all advocate for and benefit from. Make what matters to you and empower others as part of the process.

4. Build an interdisciplinary skillset

Whatever your career goals are, there are so many ways to develop new skills in the competition (and put on your resume later!). From teamwork, to getting hands-on creating a proof of concept and practical business model, live project pitching, and more, your journey will help give you a comprehensive toolkit to take forward.

5. Get hands-on with learning

Step one in the competition is completing the Microsoft Learn Challenge, designed to help you get hands-on with tech learning right from the start and prepare you to build your own project. You can choose to complete one of eight modules aligned to the competition categories – and the learning doesn’t stop there. After you’ve completed the challenge, apply the skills directly to developing your own solution!

6. Win amazing prizes

Here’s a look at some of the incredible prizes up for grabs this year: All verified Microsoft Learn Challenge submissions are entered into a sweepstakes to win one of five USD250 prizes monthly, World Finals teams can win category prizes of USD10,000, get mentorship with industry pros, and more! Plus, the World Championship winners will ultimately take home USD75,000 and mentorship with Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella. Check out the rules and regulations for more competition and prizing details, and don’t miss out!

7. Reimagine solutions for an online world

It’s no secret that the world needs positive change, now more than ever. With an updated digital competition experience to support you making a difference from anywhere, for everywhere – there’s no better time to get started if you’re driven to shape a better future. Dream it. Build it. Live it.

We’re ready to see your dreams take shape. Join the journey now.