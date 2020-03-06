Exchange Team Blog

Microsoft
Administration
Announcements
Announcements
Calendaring
Client Access
Community
Compliance
Deployment
development
Directory
documentation
Events
Exchange
Exchange 2007
exchange 2010
Exchange 2013
Exchange 2016
Exchange 2019
Exchange Online
High Availability
History
Hybrid
mailbox
managed availability
microsoft
Migration
mobility
Office 365
On Premises
Outlook
OWA
Planning and Architecture
protocols
Scripting
Security
setup
Storage
Tips 'n Tricks
Tools
transport
Troubleshooting
Unified Messaging
virtualization
Announcing General Availability of the Exchange Online PowerShell v2 Cmdlets
The_Exchange_Team
on
06-03-2020 10:00 AM
At Microsoft Ignite 2019, we announced new Exchange Online management cmdlets and showed how they can be used to perform...
6,816
Announcing OAuth Support for POP in Exchange Online
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-28-2020 08:00 AM
Just a couple of weeks or so after our announcement of OAuth support for IMAP and SMTP Auth in Exchange Online, today we...
6,248
Demystifying and troubleshooting hybrid mail flow: when is a message internal?
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-27-2020 08:19 AM
If you wanted to pull back the curtain on hybrid mail flow, connector settings and troubleshooting, this post is for you...
6,185
Understanding and troubleshooting Out of Office (OOF) replies
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-22-2020 08:59 AM
In this blog post, we will discuss the bits and pieces of Out of Office and some of the main reasons why an Out of Offic...
5,693
On provisioning mailboxes in Exchange Online when in Hybrid
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-20-2020 12:22 PM
In this blog post we will cover a very common scenario faced by customers who have moved all of their mailboxes from on-...
3,390
TechNet Gallery retirement and Exchange Team contributions
Nino Bilic
on
05-19-2020 12:32 PM
You might (or might not) be aware that the TechNet Gallery site is going to be retired soon (currently planned for June ...
6,589
How to configure the new Room Finder in Outlook
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-15-2020 03:05 PM
We have released the new room finder experience to Exchange Online Outlook on the web (and you should start seeing it ro...
45.1K
Reply All Storm Protection in Exchange Online
The_Exchange_Team
on
05-07-2020 11:00 AM
When a reply all mail storm happens in your organization, it can disrupt business continuity and in some cases even thro...
21.6K
Announcing OAuth 2.0 support for IMAP and SMTP AUTH protocols in Exchange Online
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-30-2020 08:00 AM
Ever since we announced our intention to disable Basic Authentication in Exchange Online we said that we would add Moder...
14.6K
Securing Authenticated SMTP in Exchange Online
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-09-2020 09:00 AM
The SMTP AUTH protocol is used to submit millions of emails every day. Basic Authentication for SMTP Auth will be suppor...
20.4K
Top 5 things that Office 365 admins should know about FindTime
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-08-2020 09:00 AM
Now that we have re-written the backend for FindTime to get into the Office 365 compliance boundary, here are 5 useful t...
19K
Support of DANE and DNSSEC in Office 365 Exchange Online
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-06-2020 07:00 AM
Microsoft is committed to providing world-class email security solutions and the support for the latest Internet standar...
56.6K
Basic Authentication and Exchange Online – April 2020 Update
The_Exchange_Team
on
04-03-2020 09:00 AM
Last year we announced changes to make Exchange Online more secure, and earlier this year we provided some updates on pr...
14.3K
Best practices when decommissioning Exchange 2010
The_Exchange_Team
on
03-23-2020 11:33 AM
We’ve created this post to cover the best practices for decommissioning an Exchange 2010 environment after the migration...
15K
March 2020 significant update to Hybrid Configuration Wizard
The_Exchange_Team
on
03-19-2020 09:21 AM
We wanted to let you know that we are releasing what we consider a significant update to Exchange Hybrid Configuration W...
28.7K
Released: March 2020 Quarterly Exchange Updates
The_Exchange_Team
on
03-17-2020 07:00 AM
Today we are announcing the availability of quarterly servicing cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2016 and 2019. Th...
8,824
FindTime, your favorite scheduling add-in just got better!
The_Exchange_Team
on
03-12-2020 11:46 AM
We heard you and so we re-wrote the entire back-end infrastructure for FindTime, we built a new service within the Offic...
9,377
Disabling New-MoveRequest for Local Mailbox Moves
The_Exchange_Team
on
03-11-2020 10:26 AM
We have decided to disable the usage of New-MoveRequest for manual moves within the M365 datacenters. Please expect to s...
12.1K
Faster and more reliable Exchange Online Management using PowerShell V2 Cmdlets
The_Exchange_Team
on
03-04-2020 07:03 AM
We have seen more than 50,000 total downloads of the V2 module available via PowerShellGallery and have seen around 11 m...
7,298
Cost savings and business benefits of deploying Outlook mobile in the enterprise
The_Exchange_Team
on
02-26-2020 07:00 AM
Forrester found organizations experienced productivity benefits and cost savings from switching to Outlook for iOS and A...
123K
Basic Auth and Exchange Online – February 2020 Update
The_Exchange_Team
on
02-25-2020 07:00 AM
We’re pleased to provide an update today and to try and answer some of the questions we’ve received since our first post...
19K
Customizable Recipient Limits in Office 365
The_Exchange_Team
on
02-19-2020 01:50 PM
Office 365 tenant admins can now customize the Recipient Limits setting from 1 to 1000. Admins can make changes either v...
22.8K
Exchange Server and SMBv1
The_Exchange_Team
on
02-12-2020 07:00 AM
To make sure that your Exchange organization is better protected against the latest threats (for example Emotet, TrickBo...
5,722
Calendaring is Really Hard to Code and That’s Why You Were An Hour Late to that Meeting
The_Exchange_Team
on
02-11-2020 07:00 AM
Writing code for calendaring features is hard. You finally figure out a good time for your team to meet and then one of ...
10.9K
How to address Federation Trust issues in Hybrid Configuration Wizard (HCW)
The_Exchange_Team
on
01-31-2020 09:18 AM
Federation trust is a mandatory step in the on-premises Exchange organizations when configuring Full hybrid deployments,...
10.2K
Exchange and SameSite Updates
The_Exchange_Team
on
01-24-2020 10:12 AM
The Stable release of the Google Chrome web browser scheduled for release beginning February 17, 2020 features a change ...
10.1K
Transport database: understand, size and troubleshoot
The_Exchange_Team
on
01-16-2020 11:03 AM
Let's talk about your transport database: what impacts it's size, as well as how to troubleshoot it.
10.4K
Improving Migrations Using Data Consistency Scoring
The_Exchange_Team
on
01-13-2020 11:51 AM
The O365 migration team has been working on improvements to the way we detect inconsistencies or data loss during migrat...
38.8K
Released: December 2019 Quarterly Exchange Updates
The_Exchange_Team
on
12-17-2019 08:00 AM
Today we are announcing the availability of quarterly servicing cumulative updates for Exchange Server 2016 and 2019. Th...
17.2K
FAQs from Exchange and Outlook booths at 2019 Microsoft Ignite
The_Exchange_Team
on
12-06-2019 12:32 PM
During Microsoft Ignite, we heard a lot of different questions in Exchange and Outlook booths. Here are top questions an...
Latest Comments
John Lore
in
Announcing General Availability of the Exchange Online PowerShell v2 Cmdlets
on
06-10-2020
Intune Microsoft security baselines do not allow WinRM basic authentication. However, this new module requires basic authentication to login using MFA. How are we supposed to work around that?
0 Likes
®win .
in
Faster and more reliable Exchange Online Management using PowerShell V2 Cmdlets
on
06-10-2020
Any news on the PS7 support front?
0 Likes
Jeremy Bradshaw
in
March 2020 significant update to Hybrid Configuration Wizard
on
06-10-2020
The way this blog post words it, at the very end of the post specifically, you need not re-download the HCW from either place. Instead, you do that once and then every time you run it later, just run it from the installed shortcut. It'll update itself automatically if a newer version is there (withi...
0 Likes
ArendvanDijk
in
March 2020 significant update to Hybrid Configuration Wizard
on
06-10-2020
@ChrisMAF It's frustrating because you do exactly what Microsoft asks you to do (https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/exchange/hybrid-deployment/deploy-hybrid#use-the-exchange-admin-center-and-hybrid-configuration-wizard-to-create-a-hybrid-deployment).I always use this link now, never the built-in link ...
0 Likes
ChrisMAF
in
March 2020 significant update to Hybrid Configuration Wizard
on
06-10-2020
We are running Exchange Server 2013 CU 23 with all updates. When opening the ECP, clicking 'Hybrid' and selecting 'Modify', version 16.x of the wizard installs and runs, even though we have 17.x installed. This causes issues with various processes! Please can the link be updated ASAP?
0 Likes
