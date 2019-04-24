Home
931
Relaxing the enforcement of new InfVerif validation checks
Andrew_Kovar
on
04-24-2019 04:57 PM
3,787
Now accepting Windows 10, version 1903 submissions
Andrew_Kovar
on
04-18-2019 04:25 PM
1,750
Welcome to the new Windows Hardware Certification Blog space!
keithke
on
03-12-2019 08:32 AM
Welcome to the new Windows Hardware Certification Blog! The HLK/HCK Blog now has a new location and name "Windows Hardwa...
1,124
Windows Compatible Product List is now live!
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:16 AM
First published on MSDN on Dec 17, 2018 We are happy to announce today that the Windows Compatible Product List is now L...
454
Schedule Custom Reports for your Driver Failure Details
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:16 AM
First published on MSDN on Oct 08, 2018 Using APIs to pull your driver failure details just got a lot easier.
914
Accepting Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019 submissions
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:16 AM
First published on MSDN on Oct 02, 2018 The Windows Hardware Lab Kit (HLK) has been updated to support Windows 10, versi...
415
Advanced search using driver attributes now available
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:16 AM
First published on MSDN on Sep 28, 2018 We are excited to announce a powerful search experience in Hardware Partner Cent...
464
APIs now available for complete Driver lifecycle management
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:16 AM
First published on MSDN on Aug 29, 2018 One of the consistent themes the Hardware Dev Center team hears from the Partner...
404
Errata filter database lookup is now available via Hardware Dev Center
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:16 AM
First published on MSDN on Aug 15, 2018 We are pleased to announce that the Errata filter database, which was previously...
436
Accepting Windows 10, version 1803 submissions
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:15 AM
First published on MSDN on Apr 27, 2018 The Windows Hardware Lab Kit (HLK) has been updated to support Windows 10, versi...
384
Win32 logo certification deprecation
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:15 AM
First published on MSDN on Apr 19, 2018 Notice to all partners submitting applications for Windows software logo certifi...
452
New Windows 10 Driver Failure Report, now live in Hardware Dev Center
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:15 AM
First published on MSDN on Apr 17, 2018 We are happy to announce the availability of the new Windows 10 Driver failure r...
373
APIs are now available for managing Hardware Submissions
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:15 AM
First published on MSDN on Apr 10, 2018 One of the consistent themes the Hardware Dev Center team hears from the Partner...
698
Starting in March 2018, packages signed using a SHA-1 digest algorithm and certificate chain will no longer be accepted
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:15 AM
First published on MSDN on Nov 13, 2017 On March 9th, Hardware Dev Center will no longer accept HLKx, HCKx, Attestation ...
340
Hardware Dev Center now automatically registers Extension IDs
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:15 AM
First published on MSDN on Nov 08, 2017 Starting November 7, you will no longer need to register Extension IDs via servi...
409
Submissions using Windows 10, version 1709 are now being accepted!
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:15 AM
First published on MSDN on Oct 17, 2017 The Windows Hardware Lab Kit (HLK) has been updated to support Windows 10, versi...
369
Help! “Bluetooth - Optional - HciExtensions (Development and Integration)” test causes a bug check on the secondary machine
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:15 AM
First published on MSDN on Aug 17, 2017 We have discovered that the "Bluetooth - Optional - HciExtensions (Development a...
381
New Windows Logo License Agreement is now available
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:15 AM
First published on MSDN on Aug 01, 2017 Dear Valued Partners,The new Windows Logo License Agreement is now available in ...
342
HLK Compatibility Program Playlist Update for May 16, 2017
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:14 AM
First published on MSDN on May 16, 2017 The Windows Hardware Compatibility Program uses an official playlist to determin...
367
Notification of Discontinuance for the Windows 10 Compatibility artwork
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:14 AM
First published on MSDN on May 16, 2017 Dear Valued Partners,With the expansion of our Windows OS family we are changing...
325
Update to System.Server.Assurance requirement
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:14 AM
First published on MSDN on Apr 21, 2017 The System.
336
Submissions using Windows 10, version 1703 are now being accepted!
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:14 AM
First published on MSDN on Apr 05, 2017 The Windows Hardware Lab Kit (HLK) has been updated to support Windows 10, versi...
375
Windows 10 Driver Distribution via Windows Hardware Dev Center
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:14 AM
First published on MSDN on Jan 24, 2017 When creating a shipping label for Windows Update using the Windows Hardware Dev...
390
Attestation Signing Submissions and Certification Verification Reports transitioning to the Windows Hardware Dev Center
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:14 AM
First published on MSDN on Jan 06, 2017 In November 2016, the phased transition from SysDev (sysdev.
397
HLK Compatibility Program Playlist and Additional Qualification Update for November 15th, 2016
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:14 AM
First published on MSDN on Nov 15, 2016 The Windows Hardware Compatibility Program uses an official playlist to determin...
421
Driver Distribution Change for Windows 10, version 1607
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:14 AM
First published on MSDN on Nov 09, 2016 Version 1607 of the Windows HLK enables you to distribute drivers to specific Wi...
374
Logo License Agreement (LLA): Logo updates and date extensions
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:14 AM
First published on MSDN on Oct 19, 2016 As a result of Microsoft having received registered trademark status for the Win...
438
Update to EV certificate requirement per submission
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:13 AM
First published on MSDN on Oct 07, 2016 In a previous post, Microsoft announced that all driver and system submission pa...
345
Submissions using Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016 are now being accepted!
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:13 AM
First published on MSDN on Aug 02, 2016 Submissions covered by Windows 10, version 1607The Windows Hardware Lab Kit (HLK...
1,536
Driver Signing changes in Windows 10, version 1607
HWCert-Migrated
on
03-12-2019 07:13 AM
First published on MSDN on Jul 26, 2016 Last year, we announced that beginning with the release of Windows 10, all new W...
Latest Comments
Mohan_16HLK
in
Now accepting Windows 10, version 1903 submissions
on
06-10-2019
Hi , My feedback on this .With Every Win10 Release MS is releasing new HLK . And that HLK is not compatible for lower operating systems . We now have 3 HLK . For Win10 - 1903 HLKFor Win 2019 - 1809 HLKFor Win 2016 - 1607 HLK Can MS release one HLK that has backward compatibility for Win 2019, Win 20...
0 Likes
avzhatkin
in
Now accepting Windows 10, version 1903 submissions
on
05-31-2019
@Andrew_Kovar, the page with dashboard REST API is still not updated. There was some change of plans or the update process just takes that long?
0 Likes
Andrew_Kovar
in
Welcome to the new Windows Hardware Certification Blog space!
on
05-08-2019
@glinjabracom We have looked into this issue and have determined that additional troubleshooting and support will be needed to diagnose it. We recommend you contact our Support team who specializes in supporting the Hardware Lab Kit at: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/supportforbusiness/products...
0 Likes
glinjabracom
in
Welcome to the new Windows Hardware Certification Blog space!
on
05-07-2019
A crash with exception code 0x80000003 occurred in module "vrfcore.dll" 0Vote Detail steps as below:1. Download and install the latest windows 1809/1903 HLK on the test server (Windows server 2012 R2 Standard with 64 bit OS)2. Install the Windows HLK Client software on the test system(Window10 32bit...
0 Likes
keithke
in
Now accepting Windows 10, version 1903 submissions
on
05-06-2019
@avzhatkin, This is a known issue with Inf2Cat. I'm glad you are able to manually set the OS level and this is what you should do until an update to the inf2cat tool is supplied by the kit.
0 Likes
