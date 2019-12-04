Windows Admin Center Blog

Home
Windows Admin Center 1904 GA update is now available!
Samuel Li
on
04-12-2019 10:56 AM
1,409
Windows Admin Center Preview 1903 is now available!
Jeff Woolslayer
on
03-26-2019 10:56 AM
Read the official announcement here: https://aka.ms/wac1903
1,546
Announcing Windows Admin Center Preview 1902 and the QCT server management extension GA release
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:20 AM
First published on on Feb 19, 2019 Windows Admin Center 1902 Preview is now available to Windows Insiders! New features:...
509
Announcing Windows Admin Center 1812 Insider Preview
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:19 AM
First published on on Jan 23, 2019 We've just released Windows Admin Center 1812 Preview to Windows Insiders! Following ...
989
Windows Admin Center 1809.5 GA Update and Lenovo XClarity extension are publicly available
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:19 AM
First published on on Jan 08, 2019 Windows Admin Center version 1809.
544
Announcing Windows Admin Center 1809.5 Insider Preview
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:19 AM
First published on on Dec 11, 2018 Windows Admin Center version 1809.
442
Windows Admin Center SDK is now generally available
Nicholas Washburn
on
03-20-2019 12:19 AM
First published on on Sep 20, 2018 We’re excited to announce the GA release of the Windows Admin Center SDK! Windows Adm...
445
Announcing Windows Admin Center GA Update, version 1809
Haley Rowland
on
03-20-2019 12:19 AM
First published on on Sep 20, 2018 We’ve just released a new generally available update for Windows Admin Center, versio...
407
Another month, another Windows Admin Center update - Preview 1808
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:19 AM
First published on on Aug 14, 2018 The August update for Windows Admin Center Preview is now available to Windows Inside...
413
We’ve made updates to the Windows Admin Center SDK (Preview)!
Nicholas Washburn
on
03-20-2019 12:19 AM
First published on on Aug 09, 2018 We’re excited to announce the following updates to the SDK, currently in public previ...
396
Windows Admin Center Preview 1807 is available to Windows Insiders!
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:19 AM
First published on on Jul 17, 2018 The July update for Windows Admin Center Preview is now available to Windows Insiders...
398
Announcing Windows Admin Center Insider Preview 1806
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:19 AM
First published on on Jun 20, 2018 We've just released our first update to Windows Admin Center since GA (General Availa...
445
New management experiences for Windows Server 2019 - Storage Migration Service and System Insights
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:18 AM
First published on on Jun 20, 2018 The Extension manager within Windows Admin Center is a vehicle for our 3rd party part...
463
Windows Admin Center SDK - Public Preview Release
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:18 AM
First published on on May 03, 2018 Ever since the Technical Preview release of Windows Admin Center (previously Project ...
408
Manage Hyper-Converged Clusters running Windows Server 2016 with Windows Admin Center
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:18 AM
First published on on Apr 19, 2018 At Microsoft Ignite 2017, we teased the next-generation in-box management experience ...
387
Windows Admin Center (formerly Project Honolulu) is now Generally Available
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:18 AM
First published on on Apr 12, 2018 Today, we’re announcing the general availability (GA) of Windows Admin Center, former...
374
1802 update to Project “Honolulu” Technical Preview is now available!
Jeff Woolslayer
on
03-20-2019 12:18 AM
First published on on Mar 01, 2018 Today we’ve released an update to the Project ‘Honolulu’ technical preview.
362
1712 update to Project “Honolulu” Technical Preview is now available!
Jeff Woolslayer
on
03-20-2019 12:17 AM
First published on on Jan 08, 2018 Today we’ve released an update to the Project ‘Honolulu’ technical preview.
358
1711 update to Project Honolulu Technical Preview is now available!
Daniel Lee (WINDOWS SERVER)
on
03-20-2019 12:17 AM
First published on on Dec 07, 2017 We've officially released the 1711 update to Project Honolulu Technical Preview! An e...
363
Video Series: Server Manager Tools - Overview, Processes, and Services
Haley Rowland
on
03-20-2019 12:17 AM
First published on on Nov 08, 2017 Continuing our video series to help you get to know Project Honolulu, here are a few ...
355
Got questions? Join our AMA session or Tech Community
Samuel Li
on
03-20-2019 12:17 AM
First published on on Oct 11, 2017 [Post-AMA Update] For future discussions, we've opened a space on the Microsoft Tech ...
347
Session recordings from Microsoft Ignite 2017
Samuel Li
on
03-20-2019 12:17 AM
First published on on Oct 02, 2017 We had some great conversations with many of you at the Microsoft Ignite 2017 confere...
330
Project "Honolulu" Technical Preview now available!
Samuel Li
on
03-20-2019 12:17 AM
First published on on Sep 22, 2017 As promised, just in time for Ignite! :)Download here: https://aka.
325
Video series: An Inside Look at Project Honolulu
Haley Rowland
on
03-20-2019 12:17 AM
First published on on Sep 21, 2017 We hope you're getting excited about the upcoming launch of Project Honolulu! To give...
331
Introducing Project “Honolulu”, our new Windows Server management experience!
Samuel Li
on
03-20-2019 12:17 AM
First published on on Sep 14, 2017 You asked, we listened! The future of Windows Server management has arrived.
339
SMT preview service is being retired on June 30, 2017
Samuel Li
on
03-20-2019 12:16 AM
First published on on May 17, 2017 Thank you for participating in the preview of Server management tools (SMT) in Azure.
Latest Comments
santinowang
in
Windows Admin Center 1904 GA update is now available!
on
05-15-2019
if I add DEV_MODE=1, sme wont listen 443 port. if i rollback to 1903, DEV_MODE=1 is working well.
0 Likes
tonimaeder
in
Windows Admin Center 1904 GA update is now available!
on
05-03-2019
When will 1904 be available through Windows Update?
0 Likes
TusharBhagat
in
Windows Admin Center SDK - Public Preview Release
on
04-30-2019
I am trying to use Windows Admin Center to create new tool extension. I was following the documentation (https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server/manage/windows-admin-center/extend/develop-tool). After installing all prerequisites mentioned in "Prepare your Environment" section, I was trying ...
0 Likes
Gabriel Luiz
in
Windows Admin Center 1904 GA update is now available!
on
04-27-2019
There is an error in version 1404. Azure File Sync extension. Windows Admin Center.
1 Likes
MartinVolkart
in
Windows Admin Center 1904 GA update is now available!
on
04-25-2019
Thanks, but on the posted link. 1902 is the newest you can find..... Solution: if you will be redirected to the german site, there is no 1904. navigate to the english version.
0 Likes
