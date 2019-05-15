Home
508

Storage Spaces Direct Management Pack (S2D) error in SCOM fixed in UR7

NehaGarg on 05-15-2019 03:40 AM
Storage Spaces Direct Management pack error in SCOM console that Management pack is not initialized.
4,853

System Center blog has a new home

Nagaraj Venkatesh on 03-21-2019 12:27 AM
System Center blog posts are now located in our new home on the Microsoft Tech Community. The Microsoft Tech Community i...
3,651

System Center Virtual Machine Manager fails to enumerate and manage Logical switch deployed

Nagaraj Venkatesh on 03-05-2019 10:45 AM
When Windows update ‘KB4467684‘, ‘KB4478877‘, ‘KB4471321‘ or ‘KB4483229’ is installed on a VMM managed Windows Server 20...
4,193

Version agnostic Management Packs

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 29, 2018 We have started releasing version agnostic management packs for our customers...
2,464

Microsoft Azure Backup Server(MABS) V3 is now available

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 26, 2018 Microsoft Azure Backup Server(MABS) V3 is now available for download.
748

Alerts in SCOM from Azure Application Insights with Azure Management Pack

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:51 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 10, 2018 To bring Alerts/Performance data from Azure to SCOM, Azure Management pack ca...
1,424

File Not Found Exception while configuring Log Analytics

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:49 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 16, 2018 This is an update for our customers who are hitting below exception while con...
1,326

Global Service Monitor to Retire in December 2018 - Extension for 1 month

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 14, 2018 UPDATE: Since the announcement of retirement of Global Service Monitor on Nov...
1,548

System Center Virtual Machine Manager 1807 is released! Here is a quick overview

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:48 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 31, 2018 System Center 1807 announcement is available here.
662

Microsoft System Center Operations Manager Management Pack to configure Operations Management Suite

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:47 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 25, 2018 We have updated Operations Management Suite connection onboarding wizard in S...
1,489

System Center Operations Manager 1807 is released!!

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:47 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 25, 2018 System Center Operations Manager 1807 overviewSystem Center 1807 announcement...
1,382

MP Author Version 8.2

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 14, 2018 The following is a special guest blog from SilectWe are pleased to announce t...
1,311

Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Service Management Automation is now available

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on May 16, 2018 Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Service Management Automation is now a...
1,346

Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Data Protection Manager is released

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 25, 2018 Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Virtual Machine Manager is now availab...
1,256

Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Virtual Machine Manager is released

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 25, 2018 Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Virtual Machine Manager is now availab...
1,294

Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Service Manager is released

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:45 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 25, 2018 Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Service Manager is now available.
1,275

Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Orchestrator is released

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:44 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 25, 2018 Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Orchestrator is now available.
1,250

Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Operations Manager is released

System-Center-Team on 02-16-2019 04:44 AM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 25, 2018 Update Rollup 5 for System Center 2016 Operations Manager is now available.
1,261

Latest Comments
Antoni Hanus
in System Center 2012 Service Manager and Orchestrator Integration Example Walkthrough Start-to-Finish - New Hire Provisioning Service Request on 05-13-2019
Please be aware the updated version of this is here, and the link is now live again: https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/antoni/2015/10/07/system-center-2012-service-manager-and-orchestrator-integration-example-walkthrough-start-to-finish-new-hire-provisioning-service-request-second-edition/
0 Likes
Sassan Karai
in How to increase DPM 2016 replica when using Modern Backup Storage (MBS) on 04-30-2019
Switching to $ErrorActionPreference = "continue" vs silentlycontinue reveals Edit-DPMDiskAllocation : DPM could not execute a WMI query. The query either returned an error or an empty result.(ID: 33507)Retry the operation.At C:\Program Files\Microsoft System Center\DPM\DPM\bin\ResizeReplica.ps1+ Edi...
0 Likes
Sassan Karai
in How to increase DPM 2016 replica when using Modern Backup Storage (MBS) on 04-30-2019
The script seemingly works flawlessly - even when checking in the log file the size increase seems to happen. When re-running the job - same error message as before (out of replica disk space) when rerunning the script sure enough no change had occurred to the originally assigned replica disk space.
0 Likes
Dian19
in Partner Demo: Absolute Software Locks Stolen/Lost Computers Remotely from Service Manager Console on 04-26-2019
Me gustaria ver la Demo, estoy evaluando Absolute y me gustraua saber si puedo integrar esta funcion en SCSM 2016
0 Likes
colognist4711
in Microsoft Virtual Machine Converter (MVMC) is being retired on 04-23-2019
Since MVMC is still available as download... is it still supported to use?
0 Likes