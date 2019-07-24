Skype for Business Blog

Home
1,486

Released: Skype for Business Server 2019 CU1!

Rohit Gupta (SKYPE) on 07-24-2019 03:06 AM
The official blog about the first Cumulative Update for Skype for Business Server 2019!
3,618

Introducing Skype for Business Server 2019 Control Panel

Rohit Gupta (SKYPE) on 07-24-2019 02:49 AM
The official blog about Skype for Business Server 2019 Control Panel
1,544

Screen sharing from Skype Meetings App now supports Video-based Screen Sharing

Phillip Garding on 07-18-2019 01:01 PM
The Skype for Business web-downloadable meetings app now supports Video-based Screen Sharing!
687

Application Sharing Failures after Applying July, 10 2018 Windows Security Fixes

NextHop_Team on 05-20-2019 05:57 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 18, 2018 We are aware of an issue impacting Application Sharing on Lync Server 2013 an...
786

Get-CsPoolUpgradeReadinessState shows as Ready, Active Front-Ends count doesn&#8217;t match

Sri Todi on 05-20-2019 05:57 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 20, 2018 Recently, I come across a particular scenario where Get-csPoolUpgradeReadines...
428

Disabling TLS 1.0/1.1 in Skype for Business Server 2015 On-Premises Part 3: Advanced Deployment Scenarios

NextHop_Team on 05-20-2019 05:56 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 11, 2018 In Part 1 of our blog series we covered supportability scope, and prerequisit...
451

Disabling TLS 1.0/1.1 in Skype for Business Server 2015–Part 2

NextHop_Team on 05-20-2019 05:55 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 18, 2018 May 24, 2018 Update: Deployment steps have been updated based on additional v...
1,308

Disabling TLS 1.0/1.1 in Skype for Business Server 2015: Part 1

NextHop_Team on 05-20-2019 05:55 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 18, 2018 May 16, 2019: Updates for SRSv2 Support for Skype for Business Server 2015, 2...
509

SFB online Client Sign in and Authentication Deep Dive ;Part 7 (Hybrid)

Mohammed Anas Shaikh on 05-20-2019 05:55 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 13, 2018 Scenario: SFB Hybrid environment, SFB user is homed Online, ADFS is Configure...
497

SFB online Client Sign in and Authentication Deep Dive ;Part 6 (Hybrid)

Mohammed Anas Shaikh on 05-20-2019 05:49 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 13, 2018 Scenario: SFB Hybrid environment, SFB user is homed Online, ADFS is Configure...
446

SFB online Client Sign in and Authentication Deep Dive ;Part 5 (HYBRID)

Mohammed Anas Shaikh on 05-20-2019 05:44 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 13, 2018 Scenario: SFB Hybrid environment, SFB user is homed Online, ADFS is Configure...
398

Skype for Business Application Sharing Fails Intermittently

NextHop_Team on 05-20-2019 05:39 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 11, 2018 Author: Kenn Guilstorf, Senior Escalation Engineer, Skype for BusinessWe’ve s...
417

Skype for Business Recording Manager Fails to Publish Video

Sri Todi on 05-20-2019 05:39 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 11, 2018 Skype for Business Administrators can configure a client policy to allow reco...
564

SFB online Client Sign in and Authentication Deep Dive ;Part 4

Mohammed Anas Shaikh on 05-20-2019 05:38 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 09, 2018 Scenario: Pure Online (O365) environment, SFB user is homed Online, ADFS is C...
480

SFB online Client Sign in and Authentication Deep Dive ;Part 3

Mohammed Anas Shaikh on 05-20-2019 05:35 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 09, 2018 Scenario: Pure Online (O365) environment, SFB user is homed Online, ADFS is C...
567

SFB online Client Sign in and Authentication Deep Dive ;Part 1

Mohammed Anas Shaikh on 05-20-2019 05:33 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 09, 2018 Scenario: Pure Online (O365) environment, SFB user is homed Online, NO ADFS, ...
412

SFB online Client Sign in and Authentication Deep Dive ;Part 2

Mohammed Anas Shaikh on 05-20-2019 05:29 PM
First published on TECHNET on Apr 09, 2018 Scenario: Pure Online (O365) environment, SFB user is homed Online, NO ADFS, ...
452

Need to open a ticket with CSS? Here’s the data we need…

Kris Waters on 05-20-2019 05:26 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 13, 2018 Author: Tushar Pathak, with assistance from Shea CaperoonLog collection When ...
434

SaRA now available for Skype for Business

Kris Waters on 05-20-2019 05:26 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 22, 2018 The Supportability and Digital Support teams are pleased to announce the offi...
444

Persistent Chat room lock-up and become unavailable when a user is either added/removed from the Room/Category

Sri Todi on 05-20-2019 05:26 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 16, 2018 The latest update for Lync Server 2013 ( July 2017 ) has the following fixKB4...
464

Skype for Business Client-Side Anti-Virus Scanning

NextHop_Team on 05-20-2019 05:25 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 06, 2018 by Steve SchiemannMicrosoft has found that some client-side issues can arise ...
858

Analyzing XML File Content written by Lync Server Storage Service (LYSS)

Sri Todi on 05-20-2019 05:25 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 17, 2018 LYSS service in Skype for Business Server 2015, started auto-importing data f...
275

SDN Interface Setup/Configuration Recommendations

NextHop_Team on 05-20-2019 05:25 PM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 28, 2017 Author: Steve SchiemannIntroduction and Background:This writing is intended f...
157

Have you heard the one about he delegate who accepted the meeting request?

NextHop_Team on 05-20-2019 05:25 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 05, 2017 Author: DJ Ball, Senior Escalation Engineer, Microsoft CSS SupportAnother day...
188

EVENT ID 56416 - Failed to post QoE report to External Consumer

Sri Todi on 05-20-2019 05:24 PM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 27, 2017 Starting in Lync Server 2010, we added a functionality to enable our partners...
100

High Glitch rate in QoE Report

Sri Todi on 05-20-2019 05:24 PM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 22, 2017 If your organization uses Lync Monitoring Reports, CQM you may occasionally s...
120

Help! My Director is consuming all my resources!

NextHop_Team on 05-20-2019 05:24 PM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 20, 2017 Author: DJ Ball, Senior Escalation Engineer, Skype for BusinessRecently I wor...
95

Understanding the relationships between UCMA Trusted Application objects

NextHop_Team on 05-20-2019 05:23 PM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 18, 2017 Author: Zack Campbell, Service Engineer, Microsoft Skype for Business Online ...
188

EVENT ID 56208 - Resolving Issues with CDR Throttling

Sri Todi on 05-20-2019 05:23 PM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 11, 2017 In my previous blog post, I had explained what causes EVENT ID 56208 and had ...
Latest Comments
ADGerri
in Teams meetings enabled on Skype Room Systems v2 starting with the 4.0.8.0 update on 08-05-2019
Since the migration from our Skype Rooms to MS Teams, our tablets can no longer login.When launching the SRS on a hotspot it works fine and installing MS Teams via admin -> MS Store, everything works correctly.When opening the proxy completely, MS teams is able to login.Are there any new IP ranges t...
0 Likes
Doug Lee
in Skype for Business Certified IP Phones with Microsoft Teams on 08-02-2019
Thank you @Ryan Steele for pointing that out. Regarding the VVX/Teams/Favorites issue, I discovered a workaround. On the VVX:Settings->Features->Line Key CustomizationEnableThen under Phone Line Keys you can search the SFB directory and make assignments. Not elegant, but it works and it provides pre...
1 Likes
Ryan Steele
in Skype for Business Certified IP Phones with Microsoft Teams on 08-01-2019
For anyone else wondering whether the Skype for Business Online retirement announcement would have any implications for 3PIP phone support, I found this notice in the Upgrading from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams FAQ: Will current third-party IP (3PIP) phones continue to work with Microsoft T...
2 Likes
Jeff_Schertz
in OAuth 2.0 and third-party application ID on 08-01-2019
@myry1 Once the required update is available then it will likely be posted to the device update service quicker than in the past given the potential impact. That being said, Microsoft has ceased their device qualification program for Skype for Business Online, so any new firmware updates beyond this...
0 Likes
Tristan Griffiths
in Released: Skype for Business Server 2019 CU1! on 07-30-2019
Unfortunately have encountered this UCMA bug during a contact centre migration to Skype for Business Server 2019 with CU1:----The Audio/Video Conferencing Server has failed to create a conference. Conference URI:sip:announceportX@contoso.com;gruu;opaque=app:conf:focus:id:ay6yytcw Exception: Media Pr...
0 Likes