Networking Blog
The Official Blog Site of the Windows Core Networking Team at Microsoft
Home
495

DPDK releases v19.05, introduces Windows Support!

Harini Ramakrishnan on 05-22-2019 11:02 AM
Windows support for DPDK merges into the community maintained repository with v19.05 release!
1,483

Troubleshooting Kubernetes Networking on Windows: Part 1

David Schott on 05-15-2019 06:00 AM
Kubernetes is not easy to troubleshoot – even if you’re an expert. There are multiple components involved in the creatio...
2,017

Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016

Dan Cuomo on 05-08-2019 06:00 AM
This is the third in a series of posts covering synthetic accelerations covering Windows Server 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, and...
1,866

Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell - Windows Server 2012 R2

Dan Cuomo on 04-24-2019 06:00 AM
This is the second in a series of posts covering synthetic accelerations (specifically VMQ) on 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, and ...
2,130

Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2012

Dan Cuomo on 04-17-2019 06:00 AM
This is the first in a series of posts covering synthetic accelerations (specifically VMQ) on 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, and 2...
3,028

How NOT to test the Windows Time Service

Dan Cuomo on 04-10-2019 06:00 AM
Primer on how to prevent bad testing methodologies from affecting your time accuracy
2,673

Windows Subsystem for Linux for testing Windows 10 PTP Client

Dan Cuomo on 04-03-2019 06:00 AM
In this article, we show a simple setup (video and written instructions) for testing the new Precision Time Protocol (PT...
5,666

Introducing: Kubernetes Overlay Networking for Windows

David Schott on 03-27-2019 04:28 PM
Enhanced support for network topologies, network isolation, and scalability for containers via overlay networking!
3,653

S2D Networking Best Practices @ MVP Days

Dan Cuomo on 02-20-2019 02:22 PM
Recently we spoke at Storage Spaces Direct MVPDays about networking best practices. Check here for the link!
4,190

We've moved!

Dan Cuomo on 02-19-2019 09:52 AM
This is the new home of the Microsoft Windows Core Networking team blog! Follow us on Twitter at our team handle: @Micro...
1,135

Networking in Red Hat OpenShift for Windows

mkostersitz on 02-14-2019 10:12 AM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 06, 2018 Hello again,Today we will be drilling into a more complex topic following the...
916

Turkey Day Mailbag

Dan Cuomo on 02-14-2019 10:11 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 21, 2018 Hello Networking Enthusiasts - Tomorrow, the US will celebrate Thanksgiving a...
2,421

Managing Windows containers with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.11

mkostersitz on 02-14-2019 10:11 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 14, 2018 Who is the new guy blogging?Before getting into the topic, I wanted to introd...
1,751

Windows Transport converges on two Congestion Providers: Cubic and LEDBAT

Daniel Havey on 02-14-2019 10:11 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 07, 2018 #LEDBAT @Win10TransportsWhy don't we dive right in? What is a Congestion Prov...
1,012

Leap Seconds for the AppDev: What you should know

Daniel Havey on 02-14-2019 10:11 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 24, 2018 Author: Travis LukeLast week my esteemed colleague Dan Cuomo introduced Leap ...
1,198

Leap Seconds for the IT Pro: What you need to know

Dan Cuomo on 02-14-2019 10:11 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 17, 2018 Hi Everybody – Program Manager Dan Cuomo here to tell you, the IT Pro, everyt...
1,404

Notes from the Field: Microsoft SDN Software Load Balancers

Dan Cuomo on 02-14-2019 10:09 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 10, 2018 Kyle Bisnett and Bill Curtis here.
1,365

Support for LEDBAT: Public Service Announcement

Dan Cuomo on 02-14-2019 10:09 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 05, 2018 Don't forget to #LEDBAT and @Win10TransportsThere is buzz on the IT Blogs & B...
1,499

TCP Templates for Windows Server 2019 – How to tune your Windows Server Transports (Advanced users only 😉)

Dan Cuomo on 02-14-2019 10:09 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 03, 2018 Don't forget to #LEDBAT and @Win10TransportsWindows TCP parameters can be con...
1,249

Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: Wrapping up!

Dan Cuomo on 02-14-2019 10:08 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 26, 2018 The past ten weeks have been energizing for us a team, as we’ve had the oppor...
2,123

Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #1 Container Networking with Kubernetes

David Schott on 02-14-2019 10:08 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 19, 2018 Share On: TwitterThis blog is part of a series for the Top 10 Networking Feat...
962

Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #2 Propelling broadcast video with DPDK on Windows

Harini Ramakrishnan on 02-14-2019 10:08 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 12, 2018 Share On: TwitterThis blog is part of a series for the Top 10 Networking Feat...
1,832

Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #3 Azure Network Adapter

nnamuhcs on 02-14-2019 10:07 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 05, 2018 This blog is part of a series for the Top 10 Networking Features in Windows S...
919

Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #4 Security with SDN

GregCusanza on 02-14-2019 10:06 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 29, 2018 Share On: Twitter Share on: LinkedIn This blog is part of a series for the To...
1,183

Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #5 Network Performance Improvements for Virtual Workloads

Dan Cuomo on 02-14-2019 10:06 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 22, 2018 Share On: Twitter Share on: LinkedIn This blog is part of a series for the To...
865

Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #6 High Performance SDN Gateways

AnirbanPaul on 02-14-2019 10:05 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 15, 2018 Share On: Twitter Share On: LinkedIn This blog is part of a series for the To...
1,212

Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #7 SDN Goes Mainstream

GregCusanza on 02-14-2019 10:05 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 08, 2018 Authors: Greg Cusanza, Schumann Ge Share On: Twitter Share On: LinkedIn This ...
747

Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #8 A Faster, Safer Internet

Daniel Havey on 02-14-2019 10:04 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 01, 2018 Authors: Gabriel Montenegro, Daniel HaveyShare On: Twitter Share On: LinkedIn...
1,285

Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #9 LEDBAT – Latency Optimized Background Transport

Daniel Havey on 02-14-2019 10:03 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 25, 2018 Share On: Twitter Share on: LinkedIn This blog is part of a series for the To...
Latest Comments
Dan Cuomo
in Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016 on 05-21-2019
Hi @martyche690 - We do recommend using Hyper-V Port over Dynamic, however this is not a requirement. In fact, our RDMA validation tool, https://aka.ms/Validate-DCB (unrelated to this article) does default to verifying that your team is in this mode.
1 Likes
martyche690
in Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016 on 05-20-2019
Add "double check that your SET team is using HyperVPort algorithm" to Summary of Requirements? ;)
0 Likes
Dan Cuomo
in Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016 on 05-13-2019
@Gregg_H - Thanks for the feedback!
0 Likes
Gregg_H
in Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016 on 05-13-2019
@Dan Cuomo Ok, I understand your position and recommendations a bit more clearly now. In my particular environment, we typically only use bare metal for DCs, SCVMM servers, S2D clusters, and Hyper-V clusters to run, monitor, and manage our virtual environment (hence the scenarios I asked about). The...
0 Likes
Dan Cuomo
in Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016 on 05-13-2019
@Gregg_H - Again, good questions. I would not say that I recommend LBFO, it's just your only option on bare-metal systems. Some customers do not require Hyper-V and wish to leave the system without it. In that case, LBFO is your only option. However those scenarios are dwindling between on-premises ...
0 Likes