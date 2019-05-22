Networking Blog

Home
495
DPDK releases v19.05, introduces Windows Support!
Harini Ramakrishnan
on
05-22-2019 11:02 AM
Windows support for DPDK merges into the community maintained repository with v19.05 release!
1,483
Troubleshooting Kubernetes Networking on Windows: Part 1
David Schott
on
05-15-2019 06:00 AM
Kubernetes is not easy to troubleshoot – even if you’re an expert. There are multiple components involved in the creatio...
2,017
Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016
Dan Cuomo
on
05-08-2019 06:00 AM
This is the third in a series of posts covering synthetic accelerations covering Windows Server 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, and...
1,866
Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell - Windows Server 2012 R2
Dan Cuomo
on
04-24-2019 06:00 AM
This is the second in a series of posts covering synthetic accelerations (specifically VMQ) on 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, and ...
2,130
Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2012
Dan Cuomo
on
04-17-2019 06:00 AM
This is the first in a series of posts covering synthetic accelerations (specifically VMQ) on 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, and 2...
3,028
How NOT to test the Windows Time Service
Dan Cuomo
on
04-10-2019 06:00 AM
Primer on how to prevent bad testing methodologies from affecting your time accuracy
2,673
Windows Subsystem for Linux for testing Windows 10 PTP Client
Dan Cuomo
on
04-03-2019 06:00 AM
In this article, we show a simple setup (video and written instructions) for testing the new Precision Time Protocol (PT...
5,666
Introducing: Kubernetes Overlay Networking for Windows
David Schott
on
03-27-2019 04:28 PM
Enhanced support for network topologies, network isolation, and scalability for containers via overlay networking!
3,531
Microsoft SDN patch available: Issue where SDN REST service stops working after installing updates
AnirbanPaul
on
02-27-2019 02:45 PM
3,653
S2D Networking Best Practices @ MVP Days
Dan Cuomo
on
02-20-2019 02:22 PM
Recently we spoke at Storage Spaces Direct MVPDays about networking best practices. Check here for the link!
4,190
We've moved!
Dan Cuomo
on
02-19-2019 09:52 AM
This is the new home of the Microsoft Windows Core Networking team blog! Follow us on Twitter at our team handle: @Micro...
1,135
Networking in Red Hat OpenShift for Windows
mkostersitz
on
02-14-2019 10:12 AM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 06, 2018 Hello again,Today we will be drilling into a more complex topic following the...
916
Turkey Day Mailbag
Dan Cuomo
on
02-14-2019 10:11 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 21, 2018 Hello Networking Enthusiasts - Tomorrow, the US will celebrate Thanksgiving a...
2,421
Managing Windows containers with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.11
mkostersitz
on
02-14-2019 10:11 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 14, 2018 Who is the new guy blogging?Before getting into the topic, I wanted to introd...
1,751
Windows Transport converges on two Congestion Providers: Cubic and LEDBAT
Daniel Havey
on
02-14-2019 10:11 AM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 07, 2018 #LEDBAT @Win10TransportsWhy don't we dive right in? What is a Congestion Prov...
1,012
Leap Seconds for the AppDev: What you should know
Daniel Havey
on
02-14-2019 10:11 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 24, 2018 Author: Travis LukeLast week my esteemed colleague Dan Cuomo introduced Leap ...
1,198
Leap Seconds for the IT Pro: What you need to know
Dan Cuomo
on
02-14-2019 10:11 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 17, 2018 Hi Everybody – Program Manager Dan Cuomo here to tell you, the IT Pro, everyt...
1,404
Notes from the Field: Microsoft SDN Software Load Balancers
Dan Cuomo
on
02-14-2019 10:09 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 10, 2018 Kyle Bisnett and Bill Curtis here.
1,365
Support for LEDBAT: Public Service Announcement
Dan Cuomo
on
02-14-2019 10:09 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 05, 2018 Don't forget to #LEDBAT and @Win10TransportsThere is buzz on the IT Blogs & B...
1,499
TCP Templates for Windows Server 2019 – How to tune your Windows Server Transports (Advanced users only 😉)
Dan Cuomo
on
02-14-2019 10:09 AM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 03, 2018 Don't forget to #LEDBAT and @Win10TransportsWindows TCP parameters can be con...
1,249
Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: Wrapping up!
Dan Cuomo
on
02-14-2019 10:08 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 26, 2018 The past ten weeks have been energizing for us a team, as we’ve had the oppor...
2,123
Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #1 Container Networking with Kubernetes
David Schott
on
02-14-2019 10:08 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 19, 2018 Share On: TwitterThis blog is part of a series for the Top 10 Networking Feat...
962
Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #2 Propelling broadcast video with DPDK on Windows
Harini Ramakrishnan
on
02-14-2019 10:08 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 12, 2018 Share On: TwitterThis blog is part of a series for the Top 10 Networking Feat...
1,832
Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #3 Azure Network Adapter
nnamuhcs
on
02-14-2019 10:07 AM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 05, 2018 This blog is part of a series for the Top 10 Networking Features in Windows S...
919
Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #4 Security with SDN
GregCusanza
on
02-14-2019 10:06 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 29, 2018 Share On: Twitter Share on: LinkedIn This blog is part of a series for the To...
1,183
Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #5 Network Performance Improvements for Virtual Workloads
Dan Cuomo
on
02-14-2019 10:06 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 22, 2018 Share On: Twitter Share on: LinkedIn This blog is part of a series for the To...
865
Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #6 High Performance SDN Gateways
AnirbanPaul
on
02-14-2019 10:05 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 15, 2018 Share On: Twitter Share On: LinkedIn This blog is part of a series for the To...
1,212
Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #7 SDN Goes Mainstream
GregCusanza
on
02-14-2019 10:05 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 08, 2018 Authors: Greg Cusanza, Schumann Ge Share On: Twitter Share On: LinkedIn This ...
747
Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #8 A Faster, Safer Internet
Daniel Havey
on
02-14-2019 10:04 AM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 01, 2018 Authors: Gabriel Montenegro, Daniel HaveyShare On: Twitter Share On: LinkedIn...
1,285
Top 10 Networking Features in Windows Server 2019: #9 LEDBAT – Latency Optimized Background Transport
Daniel Havey
on
02-14-2019 10:03 AM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 25, 2018 Share On: Twitter Share on: LinkedIn This blog is part of a series for the To...
Latest Comments
Dan Cuomo
in
Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016
on
05-21-2019
Hi @martyche690 - We do recommend using Hyper-V Port over Dynamic, however this is not a requirement. In fact, our RDMA validation tool, https://aka.ms/Validate-DCB (unrelated to this article) does default to verifying that your team is in this mode.
1 Likes
martyche690
in
Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016
on
05-20-2019
Add "double check that your SET team is using HyperVPort algorithm" to Summary of Requirements? ;)
0 Likes
Dan Cuomo
in
Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016
on
05-13-2019
@Gregg_H - Thanks for the feedback!
0 Likes
Gregg_H
in
Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016
on
05-13-2019
@Dan Cuomo Ok, I understand your position and recommendations a bit more clearly now. In my particular environment, we typically only use bare metal for DCs, SCVMM servers, S2D clusters, and Hyper-V clusters to run, monitor, and manage our virtual environment (hence the scenarios I asked about). The...
0 Likes
Dan Cuomo
in
Synthetic Accelerations in a Nutshell – Windows Server 2016
on
05-13-2019
@Gregg_H - Again, good questions. I would not say that I recommend LBFO, it's just your only option on bare-metal systems. Some customers do not require Hyper-V and wish to leave the system without it. In that case, LBFO is your only option. However those scenarios are dwindling between on-premises ...
0 Likes
