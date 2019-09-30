Azure AD + F5—helping you secure all your applications

Howdy folks,

We often hear from our customers about the complexities around providing seamless and secure user access to their applications—from cloud SaaS applications to legacy on-premises applications. Based on your feedback, we’ve worked to securely connect any app, on any cloud or server—through a variety of methods. And today, I’m thrilled to announce our deep integration with F5 Networks that simplifies secure access to your legacy applications that use protocols like header-based and Kerberos authentication.

By centralizing access to all your applications, you can leverage all the benefits that Azure AD offers. Through the F5 and Azure AD integration, you can now protect your legacy-auth based applications by applying Azure AD Conditional Access policies to leverage our Identity Protection engine to detect user risk and sign-in risk, as well as manage and monitor access through our identity governance capabilities. Your users can also gain single sign-on (SSO) and use passwordless authentication to these legacy-auth based applications.

To help you get started, we made it easier to publish these legacy-auth based applications by making the F5-BIG IP Application Policy Manager available in the Azure AD app gallery. You can learn how to configure your legacy-auth based applications by reviewing our documentation below based on the app type and scenario:

