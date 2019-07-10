Get ready for Yammer at Microsoft Ignite! #YearOfYammer

Microsoft Ignite is less than a month away and 2019 is turning out to be the year of Yammer. The event is sold out, but you can watch online if you missed your chance to be in Orlando. We'll have a lot to share for IT Pros, Community Managers, Business Decision Makers, and end users.

It's going to be big.

Sessions

The session builder is now live and we have a great mix of roadmap sessions, deep dives, customer stories, and practical learning and opportunities to up-skill. Make sure you add these Yammer-focused sessions to your schedule before they fill up.

The Big One.

Come see the future of Yammer. The Yammer product leadership team unveils the most significant innovations in Yammer history. Explore the vision for Yammer powering leadership engagement, corporate communications, and communities in Microsoft 365. Be the first to discover new Yammer features and integrations that empower people to connect and share knowledge across the organization with open conversation backed by enterprise-grade privacy, security, and compliance.

Featured Sessions

Learn how Yammer powers communities and knowledge sharing in SharePoint and Microsoft Teams. Come see what's new and coming next across Microsoft 365 to extend the powers of what your community can do and how knowledge management and AI can provide real business outcomes, save time, and deliver value.

What's new in Yammer. Take a deeper look at the latest innovative capabilities and experiences coming to Yammer. Don't miss this demo-heavy exploration of how Yammer powers and connects organizations and how it's designed to drive engagement, increase communication and learning, and forge the path of knowledge management in the modern workplace.

Learn how to administer your Yammer network and manage its compliance using the same Microsoft 365 tools you use for Microsoft Teams, Office 365 groups, and other Microsoft products. This session covers recently added support in Yammer for data residency in Europe, and dives deep into Native Mode, which allows all users, groups, and files to be managed through the Microsoft 365 and Azure Active Directory admin centers. Also, learn about new Yammer eDiscovery and data governance features in the Microsoft 365 compliance center.

This session provides both the strategy and tools needed to supercharge engagement and reduce the distance between leadership through to your Firstline workforce. Understand how to foster employee participation, address issues, and take important steps towards driving company initiatives. Learn the components of a modern leadership engagement environment using Yammer, SharePoint, Microsoft Stream, Microsoft Teams, and live events.

Yammer for Good!

Creating an inclusive and diverse workplace has numerous business and cultural benefits for an organization. Come learn actionable strategies, campaigns, and methods you can employ to begin delivering a modern employee experience. We demonstrate how you can use Yammer and Microsoft Teams to: • Build and manage open communities of interest • Create and share inclusive comms campaigns • Host townhalls around topics and initiatives • Navigate challenging conversations to create a culture of open sharing Come with an open mind. Leave with the resources, skills, and confidence to create a D&I initiative at your company.

Community

We're planning a lot of great chances to connect with community and the folks who work on Yammer at Microsoft. Sign up for a pre-day, keep an eye out for meetups and community events, stop by the Expo hall for demos and swag at the Yammer booth, and take exams for free while you're at the event. We'll have more to share as we get closer to November.

Keep up with the latest news and share in the excitement by following @Yammer on Twitter and following the #YearOfYammer tag.

See you in Orlando!

-Mike Holste

Product Marketing Manager, Yammer

@mike_holste