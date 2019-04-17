Surface IT Pro Blog

Home
6,950

Behind the design: Surface Hub 2S

Frank Buchholz on 04-17-2019 08:03 AM
We revealed the first device in the Surface Hub 2 family, the Surface Hub 2S.
1,976

Updates to the Microsoft Teams app on Surface Hub

Yoav Barzilay on 04-01-2019 09:27 AM
New Microsoft Whiteboard integration, Automatic camera switching and stability updates.
4,267

New Office 365 licensing options for Surface Hub

Yoav Barzilay on 02-20-2019 08:21 AM
A new Microsoft Teams Meeting Room License provides Surface Hub owners with new options to help maximize your productivi...
1,737

eSIM: Full manageability for mobile data on PC

John_Kaiser2020 on 02-04-2019 08:30 AM
Learn how eSIM enables IT cost centers to fully manage mobile data on Surface Pro LTE for the first time.
571

Surface Studio 2 Drivers and Firmware (Initial Release)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:25 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 24, 2018 On November 15th we made available the initial release of drivers and firmwar...
1,389

Surface Pro 6 Drivers and Firmware (Initial Release)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:24 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 24, 2018 On November 8th we made available the initial release of drivers and firmware...
830

Surface Laptop 2 Drivers and Firmware (Initial Release)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:24 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 24, 2018 On November 8th we made available the initial release of drivers and firmware...
853

Surface Go Drivers and Firmware (Initial Release)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:24 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 24, 2018 On October 9th we made available the initial release of drivers and firmware ...
762

Introducing the Surface Diagnostic Toolkit for Business

John_Kaiser2020 on 01-31-2019 03:24 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 10, 2018 We’re pleased to announce the availability of the Microsoft Surface Diagnosti...
430

Surface Go with LTE Advanced for Business alongside Microsoft 365 Modern Manageability

Frank Buchholz on 01-31-2019 03:23 PM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 14, 2018 Unveiling Surface Go with LTE Advanced We are thrilled to announce the availa...
680

Set the Microsoft Whiteboard app on Surface Hub

Yoav Barzilay on 01-31-2019 03:23 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 26, 2018 Microsoft Whiteboard can now replace the existing whiteboard (Microsoft White...
815

Introducing the Battery Limit feature for Surface devices

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:22 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 09, 2018 We know that Surface devices provide great mobility experiences and fantastic...
1,231

Updates for Surface Pro 3 and Surface Pro 4 (10 September 2018)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:22 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 09, 2018 On September 10th we released updates for Surface Pro 3 and Surface Pro 4 dev...
284

Updates for Surface Studio (01 Oct 2018)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:22 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 02, 2018 On Oct 1st we released updates for Surface Studio devices running Windows 10 ...
265

Updates for Surface Studio (30 Aug 2018)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:21 PM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 21, 2018 On August 30th we released updates for Surface Studio devices running Windows...
1,719

Download the Microsoft Teams app for Surface Hub

Yoav Barzilay on 01-31-2019 03:21 PM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 18, 2018 The Microsoft Teams app for Surface Hub is now available for all Surface Hubs...
479

Updates for Surface Pro (29 August 2018)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:20 PM
First published on TECHNET on Sep 05, 2018 On August 29th we released update for Surface Pro (Model 1796) and Surface Pr...
368

Updates for Surface Book (20 Aug 2018)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:20 PM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 24, 2018 On August 20th we released updates for Surface Book devices running Windows 1...
410

Updates for Surface Book 2 (01 Aug 2018)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:20 PM
First published on TECHNET on Aug 02, 2018 Update (20 August 2018): These updates for Surface Book 2 have been temporari...
439

Updates for Surface Pro (26 July 2018)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:20 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 28, 2018 On July 26th we released updates for Surface Pro (Model 1796) and Surface Pro...
298

Updates for Surface Laptop (25 July 2018)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:19 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 26, 2018 On July 25th we released updates for Surface Laptop devices running Windows 1...
379

Updates for Surface Pro 4 (25 July 2018)

Scott McArthur (NC) on 01-31-2019 03:19 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 25, 2018 On July 25th we released updates for Surface Pro 4 devices running Windows 10...
385

Behind the design: Meet the new Surface Go

Frank Buchholz on 01-31-2019 03:19 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 10, 2018 Today we are excited to launch Surface Go, our brand new 10-inch ultra-light ...
435

Announcing availability of the Surface Connect to USB-C Adapter for Surface Pro and Surface Laptop

SurfaceITProTeam on 01-31-2019 03:19 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 29, 2018 Today we are pleased to announce that the Surface Connect to USB-C adapter is...
314

Updates for Surface Studio and Surface Pro with LTE Advanced (28 June 2018)

SurfaceITProTeam on 01-31-2019 03:18 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 29, 2018 We’ve released new driver and firmware updates for the Surface Studio and Sur...
282

Updates for Surface Pro (06 June 2018)

SurfaceITProTeam on 01-31-2019 03:18 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 07, 2018 A new firmware update for the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced (Model 1807) is n...
344

Updates for Surface 3 (30 May 2018)

SurfaceITProTeam on 01-31-2019 03:18 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 01, 2018 We’ve released new updates for Surface 3 devices running Windows 10.
285

Updates for Surface Pro (24 May 2018)

SurfaceITProTeam on 01-31-2019 03:18 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 25, 2018 We’ve released new updates for Surface Pro (Model 1796 and Model 1807) device...
266

Surface devices and the new speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities (May 2018)

SurfaceITProTeam on 01-31-2019 03:18 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 22, 2018 Microsoft is aware of the newly announced variants to the speculative executi...
259

Update for Surface Laptop (15 May 2018)

SurfaceITProTeam on 01-31-2019 03:18 PM
First published on TECHNET on May 16, 2018 We’ve released a new update for Surface Laptop devices with Windows 10 Versio...
Latest Comments
Tourniquet
in Introducing the Battery Limit feature for Surface devices on 05-15-2019
Why didn't the Suface Book 2 get that feature? I always thought it would be a flagship kind of device, at least from the price point it seems that way, yet it doesn't support it.
0 Likes
Yoav Barzilay
in New Office 365 licensing options for Surface Hub on 05-15-2019
@LukeLawrence There are no additional licensing requirements for Microsoft Whiteboard on Surface Hub. Microsoft Whiteboard is a core feature of Surface Hub and is already installed on the device.
0 Likes
LukeLawrence
in New Office 365 licensing options for Surface Hub on 05-15-2019
Do we also need the additional Whiteboard license to use the new whiteboard app with surfacehubs or will it come bundled? Luke
0 Likes
Lars Berlau
in Behind the design: Surface Hub 2S on 05-06-2019
@Strexlauss You will still need a 3rd party device like ClickShare. or you could install an app called AirServer which support Airplay.
1 Likes
Strexlauss
in Behind the design: Surface Hub 2S on 05-06-2019
We talk about Miracast being included but are there any plans to incorporate the ability of iOS devices connecting wirelessly? or do we have to rely upon a third party device still??
0 Likes