Host Integration Blog
533

Announcing Host Integration Server 2016 Cumulative Update 3

Paul Larsen on 04-17-2019 03:18 PM
We've released HIS 2016 CU3, with new Microsoft and IBM platform support, including support for Microsoft Windows Server...
1,328

Microsoft Azure Logic Apps Connector for 3270 Screens available now in Public Preview

Chris Houser (HIS) on 03-07-2019 12:05 PM
Microsoft Logic Apps with new Microsoft Connector for 3270 Screens (3270 Connector) allows enterprise developers to buil...
903

Updated product roadmap, start of new Host Integration Server vNext project

Paul Larsen on 09-12-2018 01:41 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 13, 2018 We have some great news to share! We've updated our Microsoft Integration Produc...
859

Announcing Host Integration Server 2013 Cumulative Update 5

Paul Larsen on 09-12-2018 01:41 PM
First published on MSDN on Jun 29, 2018 The Microsoft Host Integration Server product team has released Cumulative Updat...
558

End of Support for Host Integration Server 2010

Chris Houser (HIS) on 09-12-2018 01:41 PM
First published on MSDN on Jan 16, 2018 Microsoft Host Integration Server 2010 will reach end of extended support on Jan...
458

Announcing Host Integration Server 2016 Cumulative Update 2

Chris Houser (HIS) on 09-12-2018 01:41 PM
First published on MSDN on Nov 21, 2017 We are happy to announce the release of Microsoft Host Integration Server 2016 C...
331

Announcing Host Integration Server 2013 Cumulative Update 4

Valerie Robb (THOMAS) on 09-12-2018 01:41 PM
First published on MSDN on Sep 13, 2017 We are happy to announce the release of Microsoft Host Integration Server 2013 C...
349

End of Support for Host Integration Server 2009

Chris Houser (HIS) on 09-12-2018 01:40 PM
First published on MSDN on Aug 16, 2017 Microsoft Host Integration Server 2009 will reach end of extended support on Jul...
379

The SDK for Host Integration Server 2016 has been released

Valerie Robb (THOMAS) on 09-12-2018 01:40 PM
First published on MSDN on Jun 02, 2017 The Host Integration Server 2016 SDK has been released.
331

Host Integration Server 2016 Cumulative Update 1 has been released

Paul Larsen on 09-12-2018 01:40 PM
First published on MSDN on May 31, 2017 Host Integration Server 2016 Cumulative Update 1 has been released.
390

Microsoft Host Integration Server Product Feedback survey

Paul Larsen on 09-12-2018 01:40 PM
First published on MSDN on May 16, 2017 We want to hear from you! Microsoft HIS Team is looking for product feedback.
361

Host Integration Server 2016 is available to MSDN subscribers

Paul Larsen on 09-12-2018 01:40 PM
First published on MSDN on Oct 31, 2016 Today, the new release of HIS 2016 is available to MSDN subscribers.
344

Announcing release of Host Integration Server 2016

Paul Larsen on 09-12-2018 01:40 PM
First published on MSDN on Oct 27, 2016 We are pleased to announce the release to manufacturing of Microsoft Host Integr...