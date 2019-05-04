Home
Configuration Manager Archive
Home
712

How to apply Task Sequence Prestaged Media on multi-partitioned disks for BIOS or UEFI PCs in System

FrankRojas on 04-01-2019 03:30 PM
This article will cover how to properly apply Task Sequence Prestaged Media on multi-partitioned volumes. Since Prestage...
828

How To Change Logging Options For SMSTS.log in System Center Configuration Manager

FrankRojas on 04-01-2019 03:23 PM
Want to set the logging quickly without reading a bunch of details? Click here for more details.
235

ConfigMgr Current branch (1810+) guidance for the SQL CE levels with various SQL versions

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:03 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 28, 2019 Hi Folks, So first things first before I bombard with Jargons on SQL to a non...
378

ConfigMgr 1702+: Adding a new node (Secondary Replica) to an existing SQL AO AG

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:03 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jul 17, 2017 Scenario:We already have a working Primary and secondary replica and we know ...
233

ConfigMgr 1702: DRS Activation SPROCS Internals (with Case Study)

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:03 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 30, 2017 Hi Folks, To start with explaining this topic a small background on what is A...
223

ConfigMgr CB: 'Delete Aged Discovery Data' Internals (with Case Study)

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:03 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 29, 2017 Hi Folks, Many a times we do get cases where the Delete Aged Discovery Data i...
212

ConfigMgr 1702: The case of unexplained - Client Peer cache not getting disabled even after disabling it via Client Settings

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 12, 2017 Hi Folks, I am back with the unexplained series.
199

The case of the unexplained - ConfigMgr 1606: Office365 inventory data doesn't replicate to CAS.

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 03, 2016 Hi Folks, I happen to document this enough working on an issue and hence post...
202

The case of unexplained - ConfigMgr 2012: Mismatch in a User collection members count in Primary and CAS

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 08, 2015 Hi Folks,I am back again yet with an Unexplained chain :) This one helps to u...
191

ConfigMgr 2012 DRS Initialization Internals

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:02 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jan 21, 2015 Hi Folks,I have tried explaining the DRS Initialization internals so that we ...
190

SQL Service Broker and MSDB wrt ConfigMgr DRS

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Nov 30, 2014 Hi Folks,I came across this weird issue where the messages were stuck in the ...
216

The case of the unexplained - The package gets distributed successfully but does not show in the Console

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:01 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 02, 2014 Hi Folks,Lately was looped in an issue where we target a DP to the package an...
212

ConfigMgr 2012 Hardware Inventory Resync and BADMIF Internals

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 01, 2014 Hi Folks, This post will help you understand the flow of Resync of Inventory ...
208

SQL Tracing Internals

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 12, 2014 Hi Folks,We all might be using the GUI way of taking and analyzing a SQL prof...
232

ConfigMgr Client Reboot Internals for Update Deployments

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Jun 09, 2014 Hi Folks,There are many a times we get into an issue where the ConfigMgr clie...
209

ConfigMgr 2012 DRS - Troubleshooting FAQs

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 01:00 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 24, 2014 Hi Folks,Thanks for your feedback on the previous DRS unleashed post.
194

The case of proxies and ConfigMgr - An inside view

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 12:59 PM
First published on TECHNET on Mar 10, 2014 Hi Folks, I have faced many issues related directly or indirectly to proxies.
193

ConfigMgr 2012 Rebuilding Indexes criteria

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 12:58 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 27, 2014 Hi Folks, Todays’ post is about the ‘Rebuilding the Indexes’ criteria used by...
193

Case Study - ConfigMgr 2012: Moved the SUP role with a new WSUS server (new DB) and now the WCM fails to sync.

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 12:58 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 23, 2014 Hi Folks, Todays’ post is a case study about ConfigMgr 2012 – WSUS sync issue...
194

ConfigMgr 2012 Data Replication Service (DRS) Unleashed

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 12:58 PM
First published on TECHNET on Feb 17, 2014 Hello Folks, Today's post is about the much talked about feature Data Replica...
218

ConfigMgr 2012: DRS and SQL service broker certificate issues

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 12:57 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 12, 2013 Hi Folks, Today's post is about the much talked about feature on ConfigMgr 20...
166

The Distributed Views do not get created in ConfigMgr 2012 SP1 because of the login issue.

umaikhan on 02-14-2019 12:57 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 18, 2013 Hi Folks,The below post in of the new feature (Distributed views) in the DRS ...
943

MDT 8450 Now Available

Aaron Czechowski on 10-16-2018 09:52 PM
First published on TECHNET on Dec 21, 2017 The Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT), build 8450, is now available on the M...
927

Update 1712 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch – Available Now!

Yvette O'Meally on 10-16-2018 09:52 PM
First published on CLOUDBLOGS on Dec 16, 2017 Hello everyone! We are happy to let you know that update 1712 for the Tech...
896

Update for the Configuration Manager Client Messaging SDK

Yvette O'Meally on 10-16-2018 09:51 PM
First published on CLOUDBLOGS on Nov 27, 2017 The Configuration Manager team is pleased to announce that an updated vers...
1,657

Now Available: Update 1710 for System Center Configuration Manager

Yvette O'Meally on 10-16-2018 09:51 PM
First published on CLOUDBLOGS on Nov 20, 2017 Happy Monday! We are delighted to announce that we have released version 1...
590

Update 1711 for Configuration Manager Technical Preview Branch – Available Now!

Yvette O'Meally on 10-16-2018 09:50 PM
First published on CLOUDBLOGS on Nov 17, 2017 Hello everyone! We are happy to let you know that update 1711 for the Tech...
241

Update 1710 for Configuration Manger Technical Preview released

Yvette O'Meally on 10-16-2018 09:50 PM
First published on TECHNET on Oct 30, 2017 We are happy to let you know that update 1710 for the Technical Preview Branc...
910

Introducing support for Cryptography: Next Generation (CNG) certificates in Configuration Manager

Yvette O'Meally on 10-16-2018 09:50 PM
First published on CLOUDBLOGS on Oct 30, 2017 We have added limited support for Cryptography: Next Generation (CNG) cert...