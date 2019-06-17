Home
Azure Monitor Status
425
Experiencing Data Gaps issue in Azure Portal for Application Insights - 06/17 - Mitigating
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-17-2019 12:06 PM
259
Experiencing Data Access Issue in Azure portal for Log Analytics - 06/17 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-17-2019 05:07 AM
335
Experiencing Data Gaps issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 06/13 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-13-2019 03:57 PM
342
Experiencing Data Access Issue in Azure portal for Log Analytics - 06/11 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-10-2019 09:34 PM
511
Experiencing Webtest activation Notificaiton failure issue in Azure Portal - 06/06 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-06-2019 10:51 AM
393
Experiencing issues while creating metric alerts with dynamic thresholds - 06/06 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-06-2019 01:39 AM
455
Experiencing Alerting notification failure issue in Azure Portal - 06/05 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-05-2019 11:50 AM
476
Experiencing Data Access Issue in Azure portal for Log Analytics - 06/05 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-05-2019 02:02 AM
354
Experiencing Data Access Issue in Azure portal for Log Analytics - 06/05 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-05-2019 01:01 AM
373
Experiencing Data Access Issue in Azure portal for Log Analytics - 06/03 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-03-2019 05:41 AM
670
Experiencing Latency and Data Gaps issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 06/02 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
06-01-2019 07:19 PM
916
Experiencing Alerting Failure issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 05/30 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-29-2019 11:46 PM
472
Experiencing Data Latency issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 05/28 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-28-2019 02:22 PM
800
[FairFax] - Experiencing Data Loss Issue in workspaces for Log Analytics - 05/27 - Mitigated
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-27-2019 12:00 PM
862
[FairFax]-Data Ingestion and Alert Notification Issues in Azure portal - 05/24 - Mitigated
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-24-2019 03:09 PM
623
Experiencing Data Latency issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 05/22 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-22-2019 09:17 AM
324
Experiencing Alerting failure for Log Search Alerts - 05/21 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-21-2019 05:58 AM
408
Experiencing issue for Log Search Alerts and Azure UX (Log Search) in Log Analytics
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-20-2019 09:18 AM
476
Experiencing Data Access issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 05/19 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-19-2019 12:39 AM
733
Experiencing issues with Alert Notification Service webhooks- 05/19 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-18-2019 10:54 PM
483
Experiencing Data Gaps issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 05/17 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-17-2019 03:06 PM
441
Experiencing Data Access issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 05/16 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-16-2019 02:09 AM
372
Experiencing Data Gaps issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 05/15 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-15-2019 01:30 PM
479
Experiencing issues with Application Insights service to send alert notifications
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-14-2019 05:20 PM
612
Experiencing Proactive Detection failure issue in Azure Portal- 05/05 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-04-2019 11:20 PM
771
Experiencing Issues in multiple locations for Azure Monitor services- 05/02 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
05-02-2019 01:42 PM
498
Experiencing Alerting failure for Log Search Alerts - 04/29 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
04-29-2019 03:37 AM
1,045
Experiencing Data Access issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 04/20 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
04-20-2019 10:04 AM
676
Experiencing latency for newly created Log Search Alerts - 04/19 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
04-19-2019 03:46 PM
690
Experiencing Data Access issue in Azure Portal - 04/19 - Resolved
Azure-Monitor-Team
on
04-19-2019 02:06 PM
Latest Comments
lukezy
in
Experiencing Alerting Failure issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 05/30 - Resolved
on
05-30-2019
I am still seeing no tracing log in my app insight. The last log was from 5/28/2019, 6:05:03 PM. Is this issue still going on?
0 Likes
bhuyiaelectronics
in
Experiencing Data Access Issue in Azure portal for Log Analytics - 03/30 - Resolved
on
05-25-2019
Spoiler (Highlight to read)Spoiler (Highlight to read)Spoiler (Highlight to read)Bhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhuyia ElectronicsBhu...
0 Likes
Muppet
in
Experiencing Data Access issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 04/20 - Resolved
on
04-25-2019
And for us. Ajax calls from the page are erroring with "IDX10503: Signature validation failed". I've tried all the usual things clearing cookies, restarting browser, logging out and back in etc..
0 Likes
ts-evt
in
Experiencing Data Access issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 04/20 - Resolved
on
04-24-2019
App Insights live metrics stream just stopped working for us. The message: Data is temporarily inaccessible. The updates on our status are posted here http://aka.ms/aistatus
0 Likes
asialipi21
in
Experiencing Data Access issue in Azure Portal for Many Data Types - 04/20 - Resolved
on
04-20-2019
Great post !!! Thanks for sharing this post. So visit my website....New Zealand email list.
0 Likes
