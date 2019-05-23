Azure Active Directory Identity Blog

Home
Identity data for European customers
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
05-23-2019 09:00 AM
Azure AD now keeps all personally identifiable identity attributes for European customers within datacenters in Europe.
2,702
Identity Secure Score is now generally available!
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
05-21-2019 11:09 AM
I am excited to announce that Identity Secure Score is now generally available!
740
Public preview of Azure Active Directory B2C in China
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
05-20-2019 10:00 AM
We’re bringing all the capabilities of global Azure Active Directory B2C service to China, with added benefits.
1,173
Build a strong identity foundation with Azure AD provisioning
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
05-20-2019 09:00 AM
Today we’re announcing a few big updates in our Azure AD provisioning system.
810
Privacy in the digital age
AzureADTeam
on
05-16-2019 04:05 PM
When it comes to privacy, the needs of individuals and organizations are still out of balance. Read about how we’re cont...
12.6K
Conditional access for the Azure AD combined MFA and password reset registration experience
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
05-16-2019 12:05 PM
You can now take full control of the conditions in which security sensitive MFA or SSPR information can be registered!
15K
Removal of the 16-character limit for passwords in Azure AD
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
05-14-2019 12:00 PM
We’ve removed the 16-character limit and now allow spaces as a special character so you can set longer passwords and pas...
33.3K
Toward scalable decentralized identifier systems
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
05-13-2019 06:00 AM
Announcing a preview of Identity Overlay Network (ION) -- a Sidetree-based DID network that runs atop the Bitcoin blockc...
9,212
//build 2019: Celebrating 1M third-party active apps, the Microsoft identity platform, and more
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
05-06-2019 08:30 AM
It’s //build week here at Microsoft and we’re thrilled to provide several enhancements to our identity platform for deve...
9,145
Manage authentication sessions in Azure AD conditional access is now in public preview!
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
05-01-2019 09:00 AM
Authentication sessions management capabilities allow you to configure how often users need to provide sign-in credentia...
13K
Announcing a new Azure AD identity governance preview—entitlement management
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
04-30-2019 08:00 AM
Azure AD entitlement management enables organizations to govern employee and business partner access to resources at sca...
4,208
The top deployment steps to secure your organization with Azure Active Directory
AzureADTeam
on
04-25-2019 09:00 AM
Best practices for better safeguarding and managing your identities with Azure AD.
3,731
Move even more apps to Azure AD: Public preview of group claims!
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
04-24-2019 09:00 AM
I’m excited to announce the public preview of group claims in SAML & OIDC/OAuth tokens issued by Azure Active Directory.
5,903
Gain insights into your Azure AD resources with Log Analytics Workbooks
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
04-23-2019 09:00 AM
The integration of Azure AD Activity Logs with Azure Monitor is now generally available in the public cloud.
3,419
ICYMI – All the cool new ways Azure AD is helping you secure and manage access to your apps
AzureADTeam
on
04-18-2019 09:30 AM
Check out the latest in SaaS apps integration with Azure AD.
13K
Five tips to improve the migration process to Azure Active Directory
Sue Bohn
on
04-17-2019 09:18 AM
Improve your migration process using Azure Active Directory's migration tool.
1,539
Contributing changes to Azure AD documentation
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
04-15-2019 09:00 AM
Our Azure AD documentation on docs.microsoft.com allows you to change the content, so everyone can contribute content up...
5,928
Azure AD Mailbag: Windows Hello for business
Sue Bohn
on
04-12-2019 09:00 AM
Let's talk about the lessons we learned from deploying Windows Hello for Business.
54.7K
Azure AD Password Protection is now generally available!
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
04-02-2019 09:00 AM
Azure AD Password Protection allows you to eliminate easily guessed passwords and customize lockout settings for your en...
5,949
Azure AD Mailbag: MFA Q&A, Round 8!
Sue Bohn
on
03-29-2019 09:00 AM
We're back for another round of MFA Q&A! Read on to join the conversation.
12K
Identity Hubs as personal datastores
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
03-29-2019 08:00 AM
We are announcing our intent to contribute code to the open source reference implementation of Decentralized Identity Fo...
9,068
Azure AD B2C custom policies to build-your-own identity journeys reaches general availability
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
03-25-2019 09:00 AM
I’m delighted to announce the general availability of the Identity Experience Framework and custom policy support in Azu...
3,950
Azure AD Naming Policy for Office 365 Groups is now generally available!
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
03-18-2019 09:00 AM
The ability to enforce a Naming Policy for Office 365 Groups, powered by Azure AD, is now generally available!
14K
Azure AD Mailbag: Discovering and blocking legacy authentication
Sue Bohn
on
03-15-2019 09:00 AM
Legacy authentication is a key part of our conversation in this week's Azure AD Mailbag series.
8,626
Support for more apps with Azure AD Application Proxy
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
03-12-2019 09:00 AM
Today, I have the privilege to tell you about the public preview of two new features for Azure AD Application Proxy—supp...
3,603
This week at RSA - event summary and key takeaways
Alex Weinert
on
03-08-2019 09:00 AM
RSA is one of the pre-eminent security conferences, and I always love walking the (seemingly ever-expanding) show floor ...
5,133
Automated user provisioning for Zscaler now in public preview
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
03-05-2019 09:00 AM
With RSA happening this week and security top of mind, I’m excited to announce the public preview of automated user prov...
5,788
Azure AD Mailbag: Return Of The Mailbag with Azure AD Logs
Sue Bohn
on
03-01-2019 09:04 AM
After an extended vacation the Mailbag is back to answer your questions about Azure Active Directory Logs.
3,251
Putting customers first for feature development: UserVoice is now integrated with Azure AD
Sue Bohn
on
02-28-2019 02:35 PM
UserVoice integration allows you to give us direct feedback.
22.2K
Cool enhancements to the Azure AD combined MFA and password reset registration experience
Alex Simons (AZURE)
on
02-21-2019 09:00 AM
New registration experience enables users to register for MFA and SSPR in a single, step-by-step process.
«
Previous
Next
»
Latest Comments
Manoj Sood
in
Manage authentication sessions in Azure AD conditional access is now in public preview!
on
05-23-2019
Thanks Alex. This is good news! A clarification/question on using Sign-ins Frequency in CA rulesIf I configure the new Conditional Access policy with Sign-In Frequency set to 30 days for devices connecting to Exchange Online from an external network, users would be required to perform an interactive...
0 Likes
Jay Simmons
in
Azure AD Password Protection and Smart Lockout are now in Public Preview!
on
05-23-2019
Hi @Junior049 , As you describe, it's a bit painful to produce a deterministic phased outcome when it comes to rolling a password change across your entire user base. Flipping the switch from Audit to Enforce has no effect on the expiration time of the existing passwords in your directory. Azure AD ...
0 Likes
Junior049
in
Azure AD Password Protection and Smart Lockout are now in Public Preview!
on
05-23-2019
We're getting ready to go live with Azure AD Password Protection. I have some questions related to rollout strategy. It seems as if this feature is either on or off, there's not really a great way for a phased deployment (other than installing on just a subset of Domain Controllers). But that isn't ...
0 Likes
HenrikEl
in
Cool enhancements to the Azure AD combined MFA and password reset registration experience
on
05-23-2019
Indeed there is a problem with this. I hope they will fix it as I truly like the new look of it. :)
0 Likes
Andy-H
in
Cool enhancements to the Azure AD combined MFA and password reset registration experience
on
05-23-2019
@Sadie Henry We are also seeing the "unexpected error has occurred" under certain circumstances. With IE protected mode disabled for trusted sites...Using Edge or Firefox in private mode, accessing aka.ms/mfasetup and signing in, we are given the "unexpected error has occurred"Using IE in private mo...
1 Likes
