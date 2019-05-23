Home
Azure Active Directory Identity Blog
Home
Identity data for European customers

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 05-23-2019 09:00 AM
Azure AD now keeps all personally identifiable identity attributes for European customers within datacenters in Europe.
Identity Secure Score is now generally available!

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 05-21-2019 11:09 AM
I am excited to announce that Identity Secure Score is now generally available!
Public preview of Azure Active Directory B2C in China

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 05-20-2019 10:00 AM
We’re bringing all the capabilities of global Azure Active Directory B2C service to China, with added benefits.
Build a strong identity foundation with Azure AD provisioning

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 05-20-2019 09:00 AM
Today we’re announcing a few big updates in our Azure AD provisioning system.
Privacy in the digital age

AzureADTeam on 05-16-2019 04:05 PM
When it comes to privacy, the needs of individuals and organizations are still out of balance. Read about how we’re cont...
Conditional access for the Azure AD combined MFA and password reset registration experience

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 05-16-2019 12:05 PM
You can now take full control of the conditions in which security sensitive MFA or SSPR information can be registered!
Removal of the 16-character limit for passwords in Azure AD

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 05-14-2019 12:00 PM
We’ve removed the 16-character limit and now allow spaces as a special character so you can set longer passwords and pas...
Toward scalable decentralized identifier systems

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 05-13-2019 06:00 AM
Announcing a preview of Identity Overlay Network (ION) -- a Sidetree-based DID network that runs atop the Bitcoin blockc...
//build 2019: Celebrating 1M third-party active apps, the Microsoft identity platform, and more

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 05-06-2019 08:30 AM
It’s //build week here at Microsoft and we’re thrilled to provide several enhancements to our identity platform for deve...
Manage authentication sessions in Azure AD conditional access is now in public preview!

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 05-01-2019 09:00 AM
Authentication sessions management capabilities allow you to configure how often users need to provide sign-in credentia...
Announcing a new Azure AD identity governance preview—entitlement management

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 04-30-2019 08:00 AM
Azure AD entitlement management enables organizations to govern employee and business partner access to resources at sca...
The top deployment steps to secure your organization with Azure Active Directory

AzureADTeam on 04-25-2019 09:00 AM
Best practices for better safeguarding and managing your identities with Azure AD.
Move even more apps to Azure AD: Public preview of group claims!

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 04-24-2019 09:00 AM
I’m excited to announce the public preview of group claims in SAML & OIDC/OAuth tokens issued by Azure Active Directory.
Gain insights into your Azure AD resources with Log Analytics Workbooks

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 04-23-2019 09:00 AM
The integration of Azure AD Activity Logs with Azure Monitor is now generally available in the public cloud.
ICYMI – All the cool new ways Azure AD is helping you secure and manage access to your apps

AzureADTeam on 04-18-2019 09:30 AM
 Check out the latest in SaaS apps integration with Azure AD. 
Five tips to improve the migration process to Azure Active Directory

Sue Bohn on 04-17-2019 09:18 AM
Improve your migration process using Azure Active Directory's migration tool.
Contributing changes to Azure AD documentation

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 04-15-2019 09:00 AM
Our Azure AD documentation on docs.microsoft.com allows you to change the content, so everyone can contribute content up...
Azure AD Mailbag: Windows Hello for business

Sue Bohn on 04-12-2019 09:00 AM
Let's talk about the lessons we learned from deploying Windows Hello for Business.
Azure AD Password Protection is now generally available!

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 04-02-2019 09:00 AM
Azure AD Password Protection allows you to eliminate easily guessed passwords and customize lockout settings for your en...
Azure AD Mailbag: MFA Q&A, Round 8!

Sue Bohn on 03-29-2019 09:00 AM
We're back for another round of MFA Q&A! Read on to join the conversation.
Identity Hubs as personal datastores

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 03-29-2019 08:00 AM
We are announcing our intent to contribute code to the open source reference implementation of Decentralized Identity Fo...
Azure AD B2C custom policies to build-your-own identity journeys reaches general availability

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 03-25-2019 09:00 AM
I’m delighted to announce the general availability of the Identity Experience Framework and custom policy support in Azu...
Azure AD Naming Policy for Office 365 Groups is now generally available!

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 03-18-2019 09:00 AM
The ability to enforce a Naming Policy for Office 365 Groups, powered by Azure AD, is now generally available!
Azure AD Mailbag: Discovering and blocking legacy authentication

Sue Bohn on 03-15-2019 09:00 AM
Legacy authentication is a key part of our conversation in this week's Azure AD Mailbag series.
Support for more apps with Azure AD Application Proxy

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 03-12-2019 09:00 AM
Today, I have the privilege to tell you about the public preview of two new features for Azure AD Application Proxy—supp...
This week at RSA - event summary and key takeaways

Alex Weinert on 03-08-2019 09:00 AM
RSA is one of the pre-eminent security conferences, and I always love walking the (seemingly ever-expanding) show floor ...
Automated user provisioning for Zscaler now in public preview

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 03-05-2019 09:00 AM
With RSA happening this week and security top of mind, I’m excited to announce the public preview of automated user prov...
Azure AD Mailbag: Return Of The Mailbag with Azure AD Logs

Sue Bohn on 03-01-2019 09:04 AM
After an extended vacation the Mailbag is back to answer your questions about Azure Active Directory Logs.
Putting customers first for feature development: UserVoice is now integrated with Azure AD

Sue Bohn on 02-28-2019 02:35 PM
UserVoice integration allows you to give us direct feedback.      
Cool enhancements to the Azure AD combined MFA and password reset registration experience

Alex Simons (AZURE) on 02-21-2019 09:00 AM
New registration experience enables users to register for MFA and SSPR in a single, step-by-step process.
Latest Comments
Manoj Sood
in Manage authentication sessions in Azure AD conditional access is now in public preview! on 05-23-2019
Thanks Alex. This is good news! A clarification/question on using Sign-ins Frequency in CA rulesIf I configure the new Conditional Access policy with Sign-In Frequency set to 30 days for devices connecting to Exchange Online from an external network, users would be required to perform an interactive...
Jay Simmons
in Azure AD Password Protection and Smart Lockout are now in Public Preview! on 05-23-2019
Hi @Junior049 , As you describe, it's a bit painful to produce a deterministic phased outcome when it comes to rolling a password change across your entire user base. Flipping the switch from Audit to Enforce has no effect on the expiration time of the existing passwords in your directory. Azure AD ...
Junior049
in Azure AD Password Protection and Smart Lockout are now in Public Preview! on 05-23-2019
We're getting ready to go live with Azure AD Password Protection. I have some questions related to rollout strategy. It seems as if this feature is either on or off, there's not really a great way for a phased deployment (other than installing on just a subset of Domain Controllers). But that isn't ...
HenrikEl
in Cool enhancements to the Azure AD combined MFA and password reset registration experience on 05-23-2019
Indeed there is a problem with this. I hope they will fix it as I truly like the new look of it. :)
Andy-H
in Cool enhancements to the Azure AD combined MFA and password reset registration experience on 05-23-2019
@Sadie Henry We are also seeing the "unexpected error has occurred" under certain circumstances. With IE protected mode disabled for trusted sites...Using Edge or Firefox in private mode, accessing aka.ms/mfasetup and signing in, we are given the "unexpected error has occurred"Using IE in private mo...
